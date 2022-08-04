English Learning: शब्दों के साथ कैसे करें to, by, for का इस्तेमाल? आसान उदाहरण से समझें बात

नई दिल्ली (English Learning, Learn English, English Sikhen). अंग्रेजी भाषा की जानकारी होना और उसे समझकर सही तरीके से बोल पाने में फर्क होता है. कई बार लोग इतने कॉन्फिडेंस के साथ बात करते हैं कि उनकी ग्रामर संबंधी गलतियां पकड़ में नहीं आ पाती हैं. लेकिन रिटेन कंवर्सेशन में ये गलतियां सामने आ जाती हैं.

Preposition शब्द दो शब्दों से जोड़कर बनाया गया है- Pre+Position = Preposition. इसमें pre का अर्थ है पहले और position का अर्थ है स्थान (Preposition Meaning). Preposition एक ऐसा शब्द है, जिसे noun or pronoun के पहले इस्तेमाल किया जाता है और उनका संबंध अन्य शब्दों के साथ दर्शाता है. At, in, for, from, by आदि Preposition कहलाते हैं (Preposition Examples).

1- Abide by- पूरा करनाAlways abide by your promise.

2- Act upon- के अनुसार कार्य करनाMy father told me to act upon his advice.

3- Belong to- संबंध होनाThis book belongs to Rakesh.

4- Backed out- वादे से पीछे हट जानाShe backed out of her promise.

5- Control Over- काबू होनाShe has no control over her son.

6- Deal in- व्यापार करनाHis father deals in sugar.

7- Desire for- इच्छा रखनाI have no desire for fame.

8- Eligible for- योग्य होनाAditi is not eligible for this post.

9- Expert in- किसी चीज़ में दक्ष/कुशल होनाTeena is an expert in English language.

10- Famous for- मशहूर होनाKashmir is famous for natural scenery.

