MP Board 10th English Model Paper 2023: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं इंग्लिश पेपर कैसा आएगा? यहां देखें मॉडल पेपर

The phonetic method of teaching students to learn letters and sound them out appears to achieve better reading results. The problem of words that cannot be sounded out-such as rough, laugh or through is-not solved by phonetics. These words must simply be memorized. However, for children with dyslexia the problem can be compounded by the failure of parents or teachers to recognize the condition. This can easily lead to emotional problems for dyslexic children, who cannot understand their failure to keep up with their classmates.

Questions:

(i) In Dyslexia, letters and figures often appear ___ 1(a) blurred (b) reversed(c) inverted (d) clustered

(ii) People suffering from dyslexia are often ___ 1(a) far sighted (b) short sighted(c) right-handed (d)left-handed

(iii) Dyslexia may ____ 1(a) last till childhood (b) persist into adulthood(c) be noticed during infancy (d) end when one goes to school

(iv) Which of these is similar in meaning tothe word ‘persist’?(a) stop (b) give up (c) continue (d) close

(v)The problem of perception can be compounded by the failure of parentsand(a)correct the child at infancy (b) recognize the condition 1(c) provide treatment (d) understand the child

Section-C (Grammar)

Fill in the blanks:

(i)I haven’t bought _____ milk today. (some/any/many)(ii)He is afraid ______ dogs. (from/of/to)(iii) I ______ buy that mobile if I had money. (would/would have)(iv)The Earth ………round the Sun. (move/moves/moving)(v)He is ………. hour late. (a/an/the)(vi)I am not going to office ______ I am ill. (and/so/because)(vii)He knows the boy _____is wearing a blue shirt.(which/who/where)

Do as directed:

(i)Aman is very intelligent. He can pass this exam easily. (Combine thesentences using ‘so—-that’)(ii) She does her work. (Change into negative)(iii)She lived in Shivpuri. (Change into interrogative)(iv)If you don’t come to school regularly, you won’t learn your lesson.(Use ‘unless’ in place of ‘if’)

