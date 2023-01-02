MP Board 12th English Model Paper 2022: एमपी बोर्ड 12वीं इंग्लिश मॉडल पेपर यहां करें चेक

Q.1 Read the following extract and answer the questions that follow.
When I passed the town hall, there was a crowd in front of the bulletin-board.For the last two years all our bad news had come from there-the lost battles,the draft, the orders of the commanding officer-and I thought to myself,without stopping. “What can be the matter. Now? “Then, as I hurried by as fastas I could go, the blacksmith, Watcher, who was there, with his apprentice,reading the bulletin, called after me, “Don’t go so fast, bub: you’ll get to yourschool in plenty of time! “I thought he was making fun of me, and reached MHamel’s little garden all out of breath. Questions.
Questions.
i. Where had all the bad news come from for last two years?a. school b. Prussiac. Alsace d. Bulletin-boardii. What did the blacksmith say to Franz?a. to read the bulletin-board b. to completehis homeworkc. to hurry to school d. to not go so fastiii. What has M Hamel’s ‘little garden’ been referred to in this extract?a. his home b. his schoolc. his country d. his gardeniv. Which of these means ‘apprentice’?a. mentor b. amateurc. engineer d .writerv. What was the motive of the blacksmith Watcher?a. To ridicule Franzb. To boost the morale of Franzc. To dominate little Franzd. To make him realize the importance of hismother tongue
Maharashtra में सत्ता परिवर्तन, शिवसेना में टूट..Eknath Shinde की बगावत फिर बने मुख्यमंत्री | Latest
Annadata | अमरूद के बाग में करें जरूरी कार्य, कैसे करें पौधे की देखभाल ? | Guava Cultivation
Weather Update: अभी और गिरेगा पारा, घने कोहरे और कड़ाके की ठंड से फिलहाल राहत नहीं; इन राज्यों में होगी बारिश
Special News 2022 : तेज रफ्तार से देखिए साल 2022 की महत्वपूर्ण खबरें । Draupadi Murmu । PM Modi
Poultry Farming | मुर्गी के चूजों की करें उचित देखरेख,Chicks को हेचरी से लाते समय रखें ये सावधानियां
अमरूद के बाग से अधिक फलन के लिए जरूरी कार्य | Guava Cultivation | Annadata | Hindi News
Durg News: भिलाई में मानव बम बनकर ज्वेलरी दुकान में पहुंचा युवक, दूकानदारों ने पकड़कर की जमकर पिटाई
MP Board 12th History Model Paper 2022: एमपी बोर्ड 12वीं का मॉडल पेपर जारी, यहां करें चेक
Top Headlines : गांव से शहर तक हर ख़बर पर पैनी नज़र | देखे 25 सेकेंड में 25 ख़बर | News18 MP CG
रीवा: कोहरे की चादर में लिपटी रही नए साल की पहली सुबह, ठंड बढ़ने का है पूर्वानुमान
Q.2.Read the following extracts and answer the questions that follow.(A) When Aunt is dead, her terrified hands will lieStill ringed with ordeals she was mastered by.The tigers in the panel that she madeWill go on prancing, and unafraid.Questions:
i. The above extract has been taken from—a. Keeping Quiet b. Aunt Jennifer’s Tigersc. A Roadside Stand d. A Thing of Beautyii. Who will go on prancing?a. aunt b. tigersc. both a and b d. none of the aboveiii. The word ‘terrified’ means—a. frightened b. excitedc. tire d. pleased.(B). The injured man was an American. As his cap fell off, they saw his wet,yellow – coloured hair which had not been cut for a long time. He was young,his face had such marks which indicated that he had been tortured. He had arough, unkempt yellow – coloured beard. As he had fainted, he did not knowof the presence of Sadao and Hana.Now Sadao remembered the wound, and with his expert fingers he began tosearch for it. Blood flowed freshly at his touch. On the right side of his lowerback Sadao saw that a gun wound had been reopened. The flesh wasblackened with powder. Sometime, not many days ago, the man had been shotand had not been tended. It was bad chance that the rockhead struck the wound.Questions:
i. Who was the injured man?a. British b. Americanc. Japanese d. Indianii. How did the man get injured?a. by gun b. by stonesc. by sword d. none of the avobeiii. Who was Sadao?a. a soldier b. a fishermanc. a doctor d. a farmeriv. The face of the injured man indicateda. that he was in pain b. that he was torturedc. that he was old d. that he was handsome
ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ हिंदी में सबसे पहले पढ़ें News18 हिंदी| आज की ताजा खबर, लाइव न्यूज अपडेट, पढ़ें सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट News18 हिंदी|
Tags: 12th exam, Board exam, Board Model Papers