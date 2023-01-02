MP Board 12th English Model Paper 2022: एमपी बोर्ड 12वीं इंग्लिश मॉडल पेपर यहां करें चेक

Q.2.Read the following extracts and answer the questions that follow.(A) When Aunt is dead, her terrified hands will lieStill ringed with ordeals she was mastered by.The tigers in the panel that she madeWill go on prancing, and unafraid.Questions:

i. The above extract has been taken from—a. Keeping Quiet b. Aunt Jennifer’s Tigersc. A Roadside Stand d. A Thing of Beautyii. Who will go on prancing?a. aunt b. tigersc. both a and b d. none of the aboveiii. The word ‘terrified’ means—a. frightened b. excitedc. tire d. pleased.(B). The injured man was an American. As his cap fell off, they saw his wet,yellow – coloured hair which had not been cut for a long time. He was young,his face had such marks which indicated that he had been tortured. He had arough, unkempt yellow – coloured beard. As he had fainted, he did not knowof the presence of Sadao and Hana.Now Sadao remembered the wound, and with his expert fingers he began tosearch for it. Blood flowed freshly at his touch. On the right side of his lowerback Sadao saw that a gun wound had been reopened. The flesh wasblackened with powder. Sometime, not many days ago, the man had been shotand had not been tended. It was bad chance that the rockhead struck the wound.Questions:

i. Who was the injured man?a. British b. Americanc. Japanese d. Indianii. How did the man get injured?a. by gun b. by stonesc. by sword d. none of the avobeiii. Who was Sadao?a. a soldier b. a fishermanc. a doctor d. a farmeriv. The face of the injured man indicateda. that he was in pain b. that he was torturedc. that he was old d. that he was handsome