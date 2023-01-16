MP Board Exam 2023: एमपी बोर्ड परीक्षा में इंग्लिश का देखें मॉडल पेपर, इन प्रश्नों की मदद से मिलेगी सफलता

Section-C (Grammar)

Q.5. Fill in the blanks (any five)i. I ………………. sing better when I was younger. (should, would, could)ii. He is junior ……………. you. (than.from,to)iii. They have hardly.………. Knowledge of English. (any,some,many)iv. I ………………. anything since morning.(haven’t eaten, didn’teat, don’t eat)v. Where is ………… book that I gave you yesterday. (a, an, the)vi. ……………… he worked hard, he failed. (as soon as, if, though)

Q.6. Do as directed (any five)i. He did not study well. He failed.(Combine the pair of sentences using ‘because’)ii. A dog bit my friend. (Change into negative)iii. As soon as the Sun rises, I wake up. (Rewrite the sentence using ‘no sooner……. than’)iv. If it rains, we will not play. (Rewrite the sentence using ‘unless’)v. I am sure of it. He will come today. (Combine the pair of sentences into a complex sentence having a noun clause.)vi. They were too slow to win the race. (Rewrite the sentence using ‘so…….that’)Section-D (Text Books)Q.7. Read the following extract and answer the questions that follow.When I passed the town hall, there was a crowd in front of the bulletin-board.For the last two years all our bad news had come from there-the lost battles,the draft, the orders of the commanding officer-and I thought to myself,without stopping. “What can be the matter. Now? “Then, as I hurried by as fastas I could go, the blacksmith, Watcher, who was there, with his apprentice,reading the bulletin, called after me, “Don’t go so fast, bub: you’ll get to yourschool in plenty of time! “I thought he was making fun of me, and reached MHamel’s little garden all out of breath. Questions.Questions.i. Where had all the bad news come from for last two years?a. school b. Prussiac. Alsace d. Bulletin-boardii. What did the blacksmith say to Franz?a. to read the bulletin-board b. to complete his homeworkc. to hurry to school d. to not go so fastiii. What has M Hamel’s ‘little garden’ been referred to in this extract?a. his home b. his schoolc. his country d. his gardeniv. Which of these means ‘apprentice’?a. mentor b. amateurc. engineer d. writerv. What was the motive of the blacksmith Watcher?a. To ridicule Franzb. To boost the morale of Franzc. To dominate little Franzd. To make him realize the importance of his mother tongue

ये भी पढ़ें:CG Board Exam: 10वीं कक्षा की परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे नक्सली, ‘सलवा जुडूम’ से हुई थी शुरुआत

Civil Service Exam: आईएएस अधिकारियों की सबसे अधिक संख्या राजस्थान से, जानें कौन है दूसरे स्थान पर