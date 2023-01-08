UP Board 12th English Model paper2022: यूपी बोर्ड 12वीं के स्टूडेंट यहां चेक करें इंग्लिश मॉडल पेपर

Section-A –Reading

Q-1 Read the following passage carefully and answer the questions that follow-Man is a gregarious animal living in a society. His neighbours are the peoplewho are immediately around him. Because of their close proximity and the constant pressure of society they play a crucial role in our lives. Their significance was recognised by Jesus Christ more than two thousand years ago when in one of the Ten Commandments he said, “Love thy neighbour as thou love God.” It subscribes to the view that God is present in all human beings. By loving our neighbours we should not only have peace and happiness but would also come closer to God. Just as love begets love similarly if we show love and compassion to our neighbours they are bound to reciprocate. This relationship can bring about immense joy and happiness in our lives for they are always at hand to help us in our hour of need. In today’s highly mobile and competitive society our friends or relatives are rarely available near our place of residence or around us when we need them the most. It is in these trying times that the help and assistance of our immediate neighbour comes as a boon to us. It is therefore of paramount importance that we have good and friendly relations with our neighbours.

a) Why is man called a gregarious animal?b) What crucial role do our neighbours play in our lives?c) How is loving our neighbours equal to loving God?d) Why is it good to have friendly relations with our neighbours?e) (i)Which word in the passage means ‘closeness’?(ii)Which word in the passage is opposite of ‘often’?(iii)What does the phrase ‘at hand’ mean in the passage?

Section B-Writing

Q-2 .Write an article on any one of the following topics in about 100 –150 words- 10a) India-A Land of Natural Beautyb) Joint-Family System –Need of the Hourc) My Plans for Future

Q-3. Write a letter to the Editor of a national daily to show your concern on ‘growinguse of disposable wares’ 10Or

Write a letter to the Principal of your school to complain against the shortage oflatest sports magazines in the library.

Section C- Grammar

Q-4) Choose the correct option to answer the following questions- 5×2=10a) The absence of government in a country is calledi) monarchy iii) anarchyii) patriarchy iv)matriarchyb) The phrase ‘inching towards’ means –i) to have an itchy feelingii) to measure somethingiii) to move slowly in a directioniv) to move upwardsc) The synonym of ‘meagre’ is –i) scarce iii)plentifulii) scanty iv) both i) and ii)

Q-5 a) Change any one of the following in indirect speech- 2i) I said, “Don’t waste your time.”ii) My teacher said to him, “You can send you application online too.”b) Combine any one of the following as directed- 2i) I can give you a dress. My mother gifted it to me. (complex sentence)ii) Do it. Leave it. (compound sentence)c) Change anyone of the following as directed- 2i) I can do it. (passive voice)ii) This is the most effective remedy for this disease (comparative degree)

Section D- Literature

Q-6) Answer the following questions in about 40 words each- 4+4=8a) Who are the inhabitants of Seemapuri? What do they do for their survival?OrWho was Rajkumar Shukla? What did he do to bring Gandhiji to Champaran?b) Why did Mr. Hamel blame parents and himself for not paying proper attention to the study of French?OrWhy did the peddler consider the world as a rattrap?