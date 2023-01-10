UP Board English Model Paper: यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा में लाने हैं अच्छे नंबर तो यहां चेक करें इंग्लिश का मॉडल पेपर

1. Explain with reference to the context any one of the following passages:a) I was a prisoner, completely surrounded, unable to move. The most diligent, aggressive vendor was a beautiful girl of nine right in front of me. She had a lovely basket with handle; and she wanted a rupee and a half for it or about thirty cents. She was an earnest pleader. There were tears in her eyes. She pleaded and begged in tones that would wring any heart.

b) He only is fitted to command and control who has succeeded in commanding and controlling himself. The hysterical, the fearful, the thoughtless and frivolous, let such seek company, or they will fall for lack of support; but the calm, the fearless, the thoughtful and grave, let such seek the solitude of the forest, the desert and the mountain-top, and more power will be added to their power, and they will more and more successfully stem the psychic currents and whirlpools which engulf mankind.

2. Answer any one of the following questions in not more than 30 words:a) Why was Phatik excited to go to Calcutta?b) How is smoking injurious to health?e) What are the three important qualities of a

valuable life?3. Fill in the blanks in the following sentences with the most suitable words given within the brackets:a) I flicked him ____________ again. (with, into, in, off)b) The charm and _________ of the Indian way oflife will continue. (pace; graciousness, tales,hierarchy)c) Makhan only moved to a more ___________ position.(comfortable, unbearable, easy, critical)d) Just the same I ______ he would give me a fewbreaks. (wish, want, like, beg)4. Answer any one of the following questions in about 75 words:a) How does Portia save Antonio?b) Write a character sketch of Shylock.5. Answer any two of the following questions in about 30 words each:a) Why did Sanku want to steal the gold watch?b) Why did the astrologer run away from his village?

c) What was the plight of the child after he had lost his parents?two examples:a) Metaphorb) Personificationc) Hyperbole

6. Explain with reference to the context any one of the following extracts:a) The breezy call of incense – breathing morn, The swallow twittering from the straw-built shed, The cock’s shrill clarion, or the echoing horn, No more shall rouse them from their lowly bed.b) My little horse must think it queer To stop without a farm house nearBetween the woods and frozen lake The darkest evening of the year.7. Write the central idea of any one of the following poems:a) Character of a Happy Life.b) A Lamentc) My Heaven

