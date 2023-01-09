Board Exam: बोर्ड के स्टूडेंट देखें मॉडल पेपर, इंग्लिश में आएंगे अच्छे नंबर

b) Change any one of the following sentences as directed within the brackets:i) He is very poor. He cannot purchase a Car.(Simple Sentence)ii) The picture was interesting. We enjoyed it very much. (Compound sentence)

c) Transform any one of the following sentences as directed within the brackets:i) Have you not stolen the bag? (Passive voice)ii) No other boy is so intelligent as Shyam. (Superlative degree)

d) Correct any two of the following sentences:i) One should do his duty.ii) Physics are an interesting subject.iii) Either he should eat mango or apple.iv) Please give me a ten rupees note.

10. a) Use any three of the following idioms/phrases inyour own sentences so as to bring out theirmeanings clearly: 1×3 = 3

i) a bone of contentionii) a feather in one’s capiii) an axe to grindiv) a Herculean taskv) in a fool’s paradise

b) Write antonyms of the following words: 1×3=3i) barrenii) flexibleiii) voluntary

c) Write synonyms of the following words:i) confessii) enormousiii) splendid

d) Substitute one word for the followingexpressions:i) that which is fit to be eatenii) one who believes in fateiii) absence of governance

e) Use the following words in sentences of yourown so as to bring out the differences in theirmeanings clearly:i) cellii) sell

11. Translate the following into English:पहले लड़ाई कुछ मनुष्यों के बीच होती थी. फिर कबीलो में होने लगी, फिर राज्यों में हुई.परंतु अब लड़ाई देशों के बीच लड़ी जाती है. फिर भी परिणाम हर हालत में वही होताहै. मनुष्य की रक्त की नदियां बहती है. लोग मरते है ,स्त्रियां विधवा और बच्चे अनाथहोते हैं, कहने में तो किसी एक देश की जीत होती है, परंतु असल में आजकल की लड़ाईमें किसी की भी जीत नहीं होती.किसी ने ठीक ही कहा है कि भविष्य में लड़ाई मेंजीवित रहने वाला मरने वाले को अच्छा समझेगा.