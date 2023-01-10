English Model paper: इंग्लिश सब्जेक्ट में अच्छे नंबर लाने के लिए चेक करें मॉडल पेपर, फरवरी में होंगे एग्जाम

Instruction:

i) This paper is divided in Section-A and Section-B .Both the sections are compulsory.

Section A

1. Explain with reference to the context any one of the following passages:a) It was all in vain. He played with me, openly and ostentatiously, like a skilfulmatador finessing round and infuriasted bull. It was obvious that he was enjoying himself, that it was for this that he had disturbed my repose.

b) In this imperfect world, sansara, there are two fruits of inimitable quality. They are the study of our great classics and communion with great minds. These two are the things which mould men’s minds and hearts. I am anxious thatour great classics should be studied,the classics of all countries of which we are the inheritors.

2. Answer any one of the following questions in not more than 30 words:a) Why were these children discribed as refugees?b) What is the secret of happiness, health, success and power?c) How can heart keep on working for a long time?

3. Fill in the blanks in the following sentences with the most suitable words given within the brackets:a) I began to enter into the _______ of the fellow.(ear, mouth, nose, mind)b) For a boy of fourteen his own home is the only_________. (hell, resort, paradise,worth-living)c) John tells himself that it is too late to give up_____ .(over eating, smelling, smoking, drinking)d) The whole face of India is altering but the cultural tradition___________. (Fades, perishes, continues, discontinues)

4. Answer any one of the following questions in about 75 words:a) Draw the character-sketch of Antonio on the basis of the play “The Merchant of Venice”.

b) Narrate the casket story of the play and highlight its importance.

5. Answer any two of the following questions in about 30 words each:a) What were Sanku’s feelings before stealing the watch?b) Why had the astrologer left his village?c) What did Gyan Babu’s wife tell him to do the next day?

Section – B

6. a) Change any one of the following sentences into indirect form of speech:i) You said to me, “I am much tired.”ii) The Master said to the servant, “Don’t you ever try to cheat me.”b) Combine any one of the following as directed within the brackets:i) This soup is very Cold. I will not taste it.(Simple Sentence)ii) This is an old building. I lived here for many years. (Complex Sentence)c) Transform any one of the following sentences as directed within the brackets:i) My dress is the most beautifulof alldresses.(Positive degree of Comparison)ii) Who can hate small children?(Affirmative Sentence)d) Correct any two of the following sentences:

i) This is a blunder mistiake. ii) Ifhe will ask me I will help him.iii) A M.L.A. is a public representative.iv) He runs very fastly.