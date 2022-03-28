Oscars 2022 Update: ऑस्कर में बजा Dune का डंका, यहां देखें विनर्स की LIST

94वें एकेडमी अवॉर्ड्स की शुरुआत रविवार को हो चुकी है और शुरुआत के साथ ही पहले आठ अवॉर्ड्स को डॉल्बी थियेटर में ब्रॉडकास्ट के पूर्व ही दिया गया. डॉल्बी थियेटर शाम 7 बजे पूरी तरह भर चुकी थी. इस साल भी हर साल की तरह ऑस्कर नॉमीनिज के बीच तगड़ा कंपटीशन है. भारत में भी शो की ब्रॉडकास्टिंग शुरू हो चुकी है. इस साल Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Skyes ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड शो होस्ट कर रहे हैं.

पहला अवॉर्ड ड्यून को बेस्ट साउंड के लिए दिया गया है. यह Denis Villeneuve की साइंस-फिक्शन फिल्म के लिए पहला अवॉर्ड था. इस फिल्म को सिनेमेटोग्राफी और विजुअल इफेक्ट कैटगरी में अवॉर्ड मिले हैं. यहां देखें विनर की लिस्ट-

बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस- सपोर्टिंग रोलJessie Buckley – The Lost DaughterAriana DeBose – West Side Story- विजेताJudy Dench – BelfastKristen Dunst – The Power of the DogAunjanue Ellis – King Richard

बेस्ट मेकअप और हेयर स्टाइलिंगComing 2 AmericaCruellaDuneThe Eyes of Tammy Faye – विजेताHouse of Gucci

बेस्ट सिनेमैटोग्राफीDune – विजेताNightmare AlleyThe Power of the DogThe Tragedy of MacbethWest Side Story

बेस्ट ऑरिजिनल स्कोरimage-8Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look UpHans Zimmer – DuneGermaine Franco – EncantoAlberto Iglesias – Parallel MothersJonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

बेस्ट विजुअल इफेक्टDuneFree Guy

No Time to DieShang-ChiSpider-Man: No Way HomeBest Animated Feature FilmEncantoThe Mitchells vs. the MachinesFleeLucaRaya and the Last Dragon

बेस्ट एनिमेटेड शॉर्ट फिल्मthe-windshield-wiperAffairs of the ArtBestiaBoxballetRobin RobinThe Windshield Wiper – विजेता

बेस्ट एक्टर- सपोर्टिंग रोलKodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the DogTroy Kotsur – CODA -विजेताCiaran Hinds – BelfastJesse Plemons – The Power of the DogJ.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

बेस्ट इंटरनेशनल फीचर फिल्मDrive My Car – विजेताFleeThe Hand of GodLunana: A Yak in the ClassroomThe Worst Person in the World

डॉक्यूमेंट्री शॉर्ट विषयAudibleLead Me HomeThe Queen of Basketball – विजेताThree Songs for BenazirWhen We Were Bullies

बेस्ट कॉस्ट्यूम डिजाइनCruellaDuneNightmare AlleyWest Side StoryCyrano

बेस्ट ऑरिजिनल स्क्रीनप्लेKenneth Branagh – BelfastAdam McKay – Don’t Look UpZach Baylin – King RichardPaul Thomas Anderson – Licorice PizzaEskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – The Worst Person in the Worst

बेस्ट एडेप्टेड स्क्रीनप्लेSian Heder – CodaRyusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe – Drive My CarJon Spaihts – DuneMaggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost DaughterJane Campion – The Power of the Dog

बेस्ट लाइव एक्शन शॉर्ट मूवीAla Kachuu – Take and RunThe DressThe Long Goodbye – विजेताOn My MindPlease Hold

बेस्ट साउंडBelfastDune – विनरThe Power of the DogWest Side StoryNo Time to Die

बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री फीचरAscensionAtticaFleeSummer of SoulWriting With Fire

बेस्ट ऑरिजिनल सॉन्ग“Be Alive” – King Richard“Dos Orugitas” – Encanto“Down to Joy” – Belfast“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die“Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days

बेस्ट प्रोड्क्शन डिजाइनDune – विनरNightmare AlleyThe Power of the DogThe Tragedy of MacbethWest Side Story

बेस्ट डायरेक्टिंगKenneth Branagh – BelfastRyusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My CarPaul Thomas Anderson – Licorice PizzaJane Campion – The Power of the DogSteven Spielberg – West Side Story

बेस्ट फिल्म एडिटिंगDon’t Look UpDune – विनरKing RichardThe Power of the DogTick, Tick… Boom!

बेस्ट एक्टर इन लीडिंग रोलJavier Bardem – Being the RicardosBenedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the DogAndrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!Will Smith – King RichardDenzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस इन लीडिंग रोलJessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy FayeOlivia Colman – The Lost DaughterPenelope Cruz – Parallel MothersNicole Kidman – Being the RicardosKristen Stewart – Spencer

बेस्च पिक्चरBelfastCODADon’t Look UpDrive My CarDuneKing RichardLicorice PizzaNightmare AlleyThe Power of the Dog