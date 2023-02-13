बाप रे! फोन से फौरन डिलीट कर दें ये 203 ऐप्स, मिला है बड़ा वायरस, चोरी कर रहे हैं डेटा

टेक्नोलॉजी जितनी एडवांस होती जा रही है, उतना ही निजी डेटा पर खतरा भी बढ़ने लगा है. इसी जुड़ी एक परेशान करने वाली बात एंड्रॉयड यूज़र्स के लिए सामने आई है. दरअसल थाईलैंड के डिजिटल अर्थव्यवस्था और समाज मंत्रालय और राष्ट्रीय साइबर सुरक्षा एजेंसी ने 203 मैलिशियस ऐप्स के बारे में पता लगाया है. पता चला है कि ये वायरस वाले ऐप्स एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन यूज़र्स के डेटा चोरी कर रहे हैं.

रिपोर्ट में मिले इन 203 ऐप्स में मैलवेयर पाए गए हैं, जो डेटा निकालने के लिए स्मार्टफोन को टारगेट करते हैं. फिलहाल Google ने इनमें से ज़्यादातर ऐप्स को Google Play Store से हटा दिया है, लेकिन अगर आपने इन ऐप्स को पहले से अपने डिवाइस पर डाउनलोड किया है, तो इन ऐप्स को तुरंत हटाने की सलाह दी जाती है.

5 हज़ार रुपये सस्ता हुआ Nothing Phone 1, ईयर Stick भी काफी सस्ते में, धड़ल्ले से हो रही बिक्री

आइए देखते हैं लिस्ट में कौन-कौन सी ऐप्स मौजूद हैं…4K Pro Camera4K Wallpapers Auto ChargerAdvanced SMSaipic – Magic Photo EditorAll Good PDF ScannerAll Photo TranslatorArt FiltersAstro + Horoscope AstrologyAstroline: The Daily HoroscopeAuto Sticker Maker StudioAvatar Maker Character CreatorBaby Sticker – Track MilestonesAll Good Language TranslateBass Booster Volume Power AmpBattery Charging Animations Battery WallpaperBattery Charging Animations Bubble – EffectsBeat.ly Music Video MakerBeat maker ProBeauty FilterBlood Pressure CheckerBlood Pressure DiaryBlue ScannerBlur ImageCaller ThemeCallMe Phone ThemesCall SkinsCamera TranslatorCare MessageCartoons MeCache ClearChat OnlineChat SMS

Chat Text SMSClassic Emoji KeyboardClassic Game MessengerCoco camera v1:1Come MessagesContact BackgroundCool KeyboardCool MessagesCreative 3D LauncherCreative Emoji KeyboardCustom Themes KeyboardCut, PasteDazz Cam- D3D Photo EffectDazzle – Insta stories editorDazzling KeyboardDesign MakerDesire TranslateDirect MessengerDizziDJ it!Drink WaterDrums: Play Beats & Drum GamesEasy PDF Scanneredjing Mixedjing ProEmojiOne KeyboardEmoji Theme KeyboardEqualizer + HD Music PlayerEqualizer Fx: Bass Booster appFonts Emoji KeyboardFrameFramesFreeglow Camera 1.0.0Funny CallerFunny CameraFunny Emoji MessageFunny KeyboardFunny Wallpapers – Live ScreenGif Emoji KeyboardGirl Games: Unicorn SlimeGuitar Play – Games & SongsGuitar – real games & lessonsGuitar Tuner – Ukulele & BassHalloween ColoringHandset – Second Photo NumberHeart Emoji StickersHighlight Story Cover Maker!Hi Text SMSHoroscope 2019 and Palm ReaderHub – Story Templates MakerHummingbird PDF Converter – Photo to PDFHyper Cleaner: Clean PhoneiCons – Icon Changer AppiMessagerImpresso

Instant MessengeriWidget ProJambl: DJ Band and Beat MakerJigsaw PuzzleKaraoke SongsLike PalmistryLife: Story MakerLight MessagesLive Wallpaper Maker: 4K ThemeLoop Maker ProLucky LifeMasgicFX- Magic Video EditorMagic Photo EditorMemoristo: Brain Test, IQ GameMemory Silent CameraMenu Maker!Meticulous ScannerMetronome Pro – Beat & TempoMetronome – Tap Tempo & RhythmMini PDF ScannerMint Leaf Message-Your Private MessageMood Balance: Self Care TrackerMusic Zen – Relaxing SoundsMyCall – Call PersonalizationNebula: Horoscope & AstrologyNeon Theme KeyboardNewScrean: 4D WallpapersNotes – reminders and listsNow QRcode ScanOne Sentence Translator – Multifunctional TranslatorPainting Photo EditorPaper Doc ScannerPart MessagePassword ManagerPath – Horoscope & AstrologyPDF Scanner: Document ScanPersonal MessagePhoto CollagePhoto Editor & Background EraserPhoto & Exisf EditorPhoto Filter and EffectsPhoto Remove Objects & EditorPhoto to SketchPiano CrushPianoPistaPixomaticPoco LauncherPremium SMSPresets for LightroomPrivate Game MessagesPrivate MessengerPrivate SMSProfessional MessengerQuick Talk MessageRazer Keyboard & ThemeRECOLLECTRetouch & CutoutRich Theme MessageRingtones HDScanGuru

Scanner AppSend SMS

Simple Note ScannerSlidePic

SlimySmart MessagesSmart SMS MessagesSmart TV remoteSmile EmojiSocial MessageSpreedPro Slow speed video editStickerfy: Sticker MakerSticker MakerStickers & GIFStock Wallpaper and BackgroundsStyle MessageStyle Photo CollageSuper-Hero EffectSweet Pics- Baby Photo EditorTalent Photo Editor- Blur FocusTangram App LockTeasEar: ASMR Slime AntistressText SMS

Themes Chat MessengerThemes Photo KeyboardTimestamp CameraToonApp Cartoon Photo EditorTranslate Camera – Speak OnTranslator Guru: Voice & TextUltraFX – Effect Video MakerUnicc QR ScannerUnique KeyboardUniversal PDF ScannerVanilla Snap CameraVideo Puzzles – Magic PuzzleRingtones HD + Ringtone MakerVOCHI Video Effects EditorVolume Booster Hearing AidVolume Booster Louder Sound EqualizerWater ReminderWeDrum: Drums, Real Drum GamesWidget PLUS+ – Photo & WeatherWow Beauty CameraWow TranslatorYoga – For Beginner to AdvancedYouToon – AI Cartoon Effect