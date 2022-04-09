Amazon दे रहा है आपको 10 हजार रुपये जीतने का मौका, जानें घर बैठे कैसे बनें विजेता

Amazon App Quiz April 9, 2022. ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म अमेजन (Amazon) आज यानी 9 अप्रैल 2022 को इनाम जीतने का मौका दे रहा है. अमेजन से आज आप 10 हजार रुपये जीत सकते हैं. ये इनाम आपके अमेजन पे बैलेंस (Amazon Pay Balance) में दिया जाएगा. दरअसल, अमेजन पर हर रोज क्विज का आयोजन किया जाता है. इसके जरिए कंपनी यूजर्स को इनाम जीतने का मौका देती है. हर रोज इनाम की राशि अलग-अलग होती है. आज इनाम की राशि 10 हजार रुपये है. इस क्विज को खेलने के लिए आपके मोबाइल में अमेजन ऐप होना चाहिए.

सामान्य ज्ञान पर आधारित होती है क्विज

1. सवाल- French researcher Luc Montagnier, who passed away at 89, shared the Nobel prize for medicine for co-discovering which virus?

जवाब- HIV

2. सवाल- The first match of the 2022 IPL would be played between Chennai Super KIngs and which team?

जवाब- Kolkata Knight Riders

3. सवाल- The movie ‘Jalsa’ starring Shefali Shah, also stars which of these famous actresses?

जवाब- Vidya Balan

4. सवाल- Name this species of monkey endemic to the western ghats of South India.

जवाब- Lion Tailed Macaque

5. सवाल- Name this bird which lays the largest egg on land in the animal kingdom.

जवाब- Ostrich