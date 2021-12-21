News18 हिंदी | December 21, 2021, 20:51 IST Year Ender 2021: फिल्में... जो बॉक्स ऑफिस पर नहीं दिखा सकीं कमाल, जानें लिस्ट में किस-किसका नाम है शामिल कोरोना (Coronavirus) के चलते इस साल कम ही फिल्में रिलीज हुईं. इनमें कुछ ऐसी भी फिल्में रहीं, जिनसे काफी ज्यादा उम्मीदें थीं, लेकिन बॉक्स ऑफिस (Box Office) पर ये फिल्में कुछ खास कमाल नहीं दिखा पाईं. इनमें कुछ फिल्में तो ऐसी भी रहीं, जो कब रिलीज हो गईं इसका भी पता नहीं चल सका. आइये 2021 में रिलीज हुई कुछ ऐसी ही फिल्मों के बारे में आपको बताते हैं-













1 / 6

bollywood movies, radhe, salman khan, worst movies 2021

2 / 6

radhe, radhe box office collection, salman khan

3 / 6

Best Performance in Films and web series 2021, Most Memorable Performances in 2021, Kartik Aaryan Dhamaka, Tara Sutaria Tadap, Vicky Kaushal Udham, Nushrratt Bharuccha Chhorii, Vidya Balan Sherni, Fatima Sana Shaikh Ajeeb Daastaans, Manoj Bajpayee The Family Man 2, Kay Kay Menon Special Ops 1.5

4 / 6

Bollywood 2021, Bollywood Movies Sexist Dialogues, 5 Sexist Dialogue, Famous Movies Dialogue, Haseen Dillruba , Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Pagglait, Satyamev Jayate 2, Hungama 2, Bollywood 2021 Films, 2021 films sexist Dialogue, Year Ender 2021, Film Dialgue disrespecting women

5 / 6

Year end 2021, year ender 2021, 5 worst film of 2021, worst film of 2021, radhe, radhe box office collection, राधे,, banti aur babli 2

6 / 6

Year end 2021, year ender 2021, 5 worst film of 2021, worst film of 2021, radhe, radhe box office collection, राधे, राधे बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन, Latest Bollywood movies