झाड़ियों में छिपकर शेरनी करने वाली थी हमला, गुस्साए भैंसे ने जमीन पर पटका, देखें VIDEO

News18Hindi
Updated: June 1, 2020, 5:08 PM IST
झाड़ियों में छिपकर शेरनी करने वाली थी हमला, गुस्साए भैंसे ने जमीन पर पटका, देखें VIDEO
फोटो साभारः ट्विटर/@susantananda3

इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया (Social media) पर एक ऐसा वीडियो वायरल (Viral video) हो रहा है, जिसे देखने के बाद शायद आपके मन में भी यही सवाल आए क्या वाकई शेर जंगल का राजा है?

नई दिल्ली. बचपन से लेकर आज तक हम कहानियों, बड़े पर्दे और छोटे पर्दे पर शेर (Lion) को जंगल का राजा (King of Forest) मानते आए हैं. ऐसा कहा जाता है कि जब शेर एक बार दहाड़ मारता है और पूरा जंगल शांत हो जाता है, लेकिन इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया (Social media) पर एक ऐसा वीडियो वायरल (Viral video) हो रहा है, जिसे देखने के बाद शायद आपके मन में भी यही सवाल आए क्या वाकई शेर जंगल का राजा है?

जी हां वन विभाग के अधिकारी सुशांत नंदा ने अपने ट्विटर पर भैंसे और शेर का एक ऐसा वीडियो शेयर किया है, जो हर किसी को यही सोचने पर मजबूर कर रहा है. इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए नंदा ने कैप्शन में लिखा, 'शेरों को जंगल का राजा माना जाता है... लेकिन' यकीन न हो तो आप खुद ही ये वीडियो देख लीजिए.





इस वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं झाड़ियों के पीछे शेर, भैंसे का शिकार करने के लिए गश्त लगाए बैठा हुआ है. वहीं, दूसरी ओर शेर को देखकर भागने की बजाय भैंसा भी निगाहें डालकर बैठा है और शेर पर हमला बोल दे देता है. भैंसे की इस बहादुरी से पूरा सोशल मीडिया हैरान है और पूछ रहा है कि ये कैसे हुआ.

आइए देखते हैं किसने क्या कहा इस वीडियो के बारे में...

 











वैसे ये वीडियो देखने के बाद आपके मन में क्या खयाल आया?

First published: June 1, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
