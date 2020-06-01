झाड़ियों में छिपकर शेरनी करने वाली थी हमला, गुस्साए भैंसे ने जमीन पर पटका, देखें VIDEO



Lion is perceived as king of the Jungle by the humans...But this buffalo doesn’t give a damn to who the king is☺️ pic.twitter.com/20V1fw2ze9

Wow....thanks for sharing. That was tense yet funny at the beginning .... hair raising in the middle .... and relieving at the end of the video. Truly the animal kingdom is a bunch of "incredible magicians".

This incidence most likely conveys, Occasionally, "Show your Power even when situation does 'nt demand". This is like our Republic Day Parade where in we display our growth, achievements & Strengths and showcase to the World.

That buffalo looks at the lion and is like "This world ain't big enough for the both of us.."

A buffalo is far bigger and stronger that a lion. And move about in greater numbers.

What's amazing is lions that see them as prey, dare to isolate (from herd) and attack them!



Just like lions daring to attack elephants.



बचपन से लेकर आज तक हम कहानियों, बड़े पर्दे और छोटे पर्दे पर शेर (Lion) को जंगल का राजा (King of Forest) मानते आए हैं. ऐसा कहा जाता है कि जब शेर एक बार दहाड़ मारता है और पूरा जंगल शांत हो जाता है, लेकिन इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया (Social media) पर एक ऐसा वीडियो वायरल (Viral video) हो रहा है, जिसे देखने के बाद शायद आपके मन में भी यही सवाल आए क्या वाकई शेर जंगल का राजा है?जी हां वन विभाग के अधिकारी सुशांत नंदा ने अपने ट्विटर पर भैंसे और शेर का एक ऐसा वीडियो शेयर किया है, जो हर किसी को यही सोचने पर मजबूर कर रहा है. इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए नंदा ने कैप्शन में लिखा, 'शेरों को जंगल का राजा माना जाता है... लेकिन' यकीन न हो तो आप खुद ही ये वीडियो देख लीजिए.इस वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं झाड़ियों के पीछे शेर, भैंसे का शिकार करने के लिए गश्त लगाए बैठा हुआ है. वहीं, दूसरी ओर शेर को देखकर भागने की बजाय भैंसा भी निगाहें डालकर बैठा है और शेर पर हमला बोल दे देता है. भैंसे की इस बहादुरी से पूरा सोशल मीडिया हैरान है और पूछ रहा है कि ये कैसे हुआ.वैसे ये वीडियो देखने के बाद आपके मन में क्या खयाल आया?