Horse Puzzle: घोड़ा आगे भागा या पीछे? घूम गया Twitter पर लोगों का दिमाग, अब आप ही बताइए ...

Which way is the #horse going, backward or forward? If you see it going forward you are likely to be a left-brained person (#analytical, logical and fact-oriented). You are right-brained if you see it going backward (#creative, #intuitive, a free thinker). pic.twitter.com/7pU8ADRxuM
— Damayanti Datta (@DattaDamayanti) July 19, 2021
Which way is the #horse going, backward or forward? If you see it going forward you are likely to be a left-brained person (#analytical, logical and fact-oriented). You are right-brained if you see it going backward (#creative, #intuitive, a free thinker). pic.twitter.com/7pU8ADRxuM
— Damayanti Datta (@DattaDamayanti) July 19, 2021
I see both....as in I see it's lower part it going backward. I see the top part it's going forward. What am I then
Help Damayanti
— Stealth Butterfly (@StealthButterf1) July 19, 2021
पढ़ें Hindi News ऑनलाइन और देखें Live TV News18 हिंदी की वेबसाइट पर. जानिए देश-विदेश और अपने प्रदेश, बॉलीवुड, खेल जगत, बिज़नेस से जुड़ी News in Hindi.