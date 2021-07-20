OMG

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISHবাংলা मराठीગુજરાતીঅসমীয়া ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडियाNews18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंडNews18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणाNews18 बिहार, झारखंडNews18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़News18 राजस्थान
ऐप डाउनलोड करेंNews18 for AndroidNews18 for iPhone
हमें फॉलो करें
Trending Topics :#PopulationPolicy#Taliban#DeltaVariant#FightBackIndia

Horse Puzzle: घोड़ा आगे भागा या पीछे? घूम गया Twitter पर लोगों का दिमाग, अब आप ही बताइए ...

Horse Puzzle में दिमाग लगाकर लोग थक गए, लेकिन आखिरी जवाब कोई नहीं जान पाया. (Credit- Twitter)

Social Media पर इस Horse Run को देख-देखकर लोगों का दिमाग चकरा रहा है. आखिर ये घोड़ा आगे जा रहा है या पीछे (Optical Illusion)? आप भी कोशिश (Puzzle) करके देखिए.

  • Share this:
    यूं तो इंटरनेट (Internet Puzzles) पर लोग काफी कुछ देखते हैं, लेकिन टाइमपास के लिए कई बार कुछ ऐसी पहेलियां (Mind Games) सामने आ जाती हैं, जिसमें आप घंटों उलझे (Find an object) रहते हैं, फिर भी इसका जवाब (Mind boggling puzzles) नहीं ढूंढ पाते. इस वक्त सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर एक ऐसे घोड़े की चाल (Horse Run Puzzle) लोगों का दिमाग घुमा रही है, जिसका आगे और पीछे जाना कुछ समझ ही नहीं आ रहा.

    घोड़े की चाल (Horse Run Puzzle) का ये वीडियो वाकई दिमाग को झन्ना (Mind boggling puzzles) देने वाला है. पहले वीडियो (Viral Video Puzzle) देखकर आपको लगेगा कि घोड़ा आगे जा रहा है, फिर गौर से देखने पर ये घोड़ा (Horse Run Puzzle) आपको पीछे जाता हुआ दिखेगा. ऑप्टिकल एल्यूज़न (Optical Illusion) का ये ऐसा कमाल है कि आप तय ही नहीं कर पाएंगी घोड़ा आखिर जा कहां रहा है.

    घोड़े की चाल पर दिमाग हुआ बेहाल
    वीडियो को ट्विटर पर @DattaDamayanti ने शेयर किया है. उन्होंने इस वीडियो (Horse Run Puzzle)के साथ शेयर किए गए कैप्शन में लिखा है कि - घोड़ा किस तरफ जा रहा है, आगे या फिर? अगर ये आपको आगे जाता दिखत है, तो आप लेफ्ट ब्रेन पर्सन हैं और अगर ये पीछे जाता हुआ दिख रहा है तो आप राइट ब्रेन पर्सन हैं. आप भी देखिए इस वीडियो को -



    कनफ्यूज़ है सारा ज़माना
    ऐसा नहीं है कि लोगों ने इस वीडियो (Viral Video Puzzle) पर दिमाग नहीं दौड़ाया. किसी को घोड़ा आगे जाता दिख रहा है, किसी को पीछे जाता. तो कुछ लोगों ने ये भी कहा कि इस पर आखिरी फैसला करना ही आसान नहीं है.





    इस वीडियो पर प्रतिक्रिया देने वाले किसी भी यूज़र के पास ये सीधा जवाब नहीं था कि आखिर घोड़ा किस ओर जा रहा है. कुछ लोगों ने ये भी पूछा कि- क्या ये किसी स्टडी का हिस्सा है? अगर है तो वे इसे नहीं मानते. अब इंटरनेट पर लोग घोड़े को देखकर चक्कर खा रहे हैं. आप ही इसे ध्यान से देख लीजिए, क्या पता आपको ही घोड़े की सही दिशा का अंदाज़ा हो जाए.

    ये भी पढ़ें- Corona Wedding Dress: डिज़ाइनर ने जोड़े 1500 फेंके हुए मास्क और दुल्हन के लिए तैयार कर दी परियों सी पोशाक 

    पढ़ें Hindi News ऑनलाइन और देखें Live TV News18 हिंदी की वेबसाइट पर. जानिए देश-विदेश और अपने प्रदेश, बॉलीवुड, खेल जगत, बिज़नेस से जुड़ी News in Hindi.

    Twitter Viral on Internet Viral Video on Social Media

    फोटो

    • Horse Puzzle: घोड़ा आगे भागा या पीछे? घूम गया Twitter पर लोगों का दिमाग, अब आप ही बताइए ...
    • ...
    • ...
    • ...