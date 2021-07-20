Horse Puzzle: घोड़ा आगे भागा या पीछे? घूम गया Twitter पर लोगों का दिमाग, अब आप ही बताइए ...



Which way is the #horse going, backward or forward? If you see it going forward you are likely to be a left-brained person (#analytical, logical and fact-oriented). You are right-brained if you see it going backward (#creative, #intuitive, a free thinker). pic.twitter.com/7pU8ADRxuM

— Damayanti Datta (@DattaDamayanti) July 19, 2021



Which way is the #horse going, backward or forward? If you see it going forward you are likely to be a left-brained person (#analytical, logical and fact-oriented). You are right-brained if you see it going backward (#creative, #intuitive, a free thinker). pic.twitter.com/7pU8ADRxuM

— Damayanti Datta (@DattaDamayanti) July 19, 2021



I see both....as in I see it's lower part it going backward. I see the top part it's going forward. What am I then

Help Damayanti

— Stealth Butterfly (@StealthButterf1) July 19, 2021

यूं तो इंटरनेट (Internet Puzzles) पर लोग काफी कुछ देखते हैं, लेकिन टाइमपास के लिए कई बार कुछ ऐसी पहेलियां (Mind Games) सामने आ जाती हैं, जिसमें आप घंटों उलझे (Find an object) रहते हैं, फिर भी इसका जवाब (Mind boggling puzzles) नहीं ढूंढ पाते. इस वक्त सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर एक ऐसे घोड़े की चाल (Horse Run Puzzle) लोगों का दिमाग घुमा रही है, जिसका आगे और पीछे जाना कुछ समझ ही नहीं आ रहा.घोड़े की चाल (Horse Run Puzzle) का ये वीडियो वाकई दिमाग को झन्ना (Mind boggling puzzles) देने वाला है. पहले वीडियो (Viral Video Puzzle) देखकर आपको लगेगा कि घोड़ा आगे जा रहा है, फिर गौर से देखने पर ये घोड़ा (Horse Run Puzzle) आपको पीछे जाता हुआ दिखेगा. ऑप्टिकल एल्यूज़न (Optical Illusion) का ये ऐसा कमाल है कि आप तय ही नहीं कर पाएंगी घोड़ा आखिर जा कहां रहा है.वीडियो को ट्विटर पर @DattaDamayanti ने शेयर किया है. उन्होंने इस वीडियो (Horse Run Puzzle)के साथ शेयर किए गए कैप्शन में लिखा है कि - घोड़ा किस तरफ जा रहा है, आगे या फिर? अगर ये आपको आगे जाता दिखत है, तो आप लेफ्ट ब्रेन पर्सन हैं और अगर ये पीछे जाता हुआ दिख रहा है तो आप राइट ब्रेन पर्सन हैं. आप भी देखिए इस वीडियो को -ऐसा नहीं है कि लोगों ने इस वीडियो (Viral Video Puzzle) पर दिमाग नहीं दौड़ाया. किसी को घोड़ा आगे जाता दिख रहा है, किसी को पीछे जाता. तो कुछ लोगों ने ये भी कहा कि इस पर आखिरी फैसला करना ही आसान नहीं है.इस वीडियो पर प्रतिक्रिया देने वाले किसी भी यूज़र के पास ये सीधा जवाब नहीं था कि आखिर घोड़ा किस ओर जा रहा है. कुछ लोगों ने ये भी पूछा कि- क्या ये किसी स्टडी का हिस्सा है? अगर है तो वे इसे नहीं मानते. अब इंटरनेट पर लोग घोड़े को देखकर चक्कर खा रहे हैं. आप ही इसे ध्यान से देख लीजिए, क्या पता आपको ही घोड़े की सही दिशा का अंदाज़ा हो जाए.