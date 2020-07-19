मेकअप की जादूगरनी है ये लेडी, कभी हाथों को बनाती है केला, तो चेहरे को चीता... देखें Video
फोटो साभारः इंस्टाग्राम/mimles
मेकअप (Makeup) एक ऐसी चीज है जो इंसान को कुछ से कुछ बना सकती हैं, ये बात हम सबने सुनी भी है और वीडियो में देखी भी है. इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर एक ऐसी अनोखी मेकअप आर्टिस्ट (Makeup Artist) का वीडियो नहीं वीडियोज सुर्खियों में हैं जो सिर्फ चेहरे को मेकअप से खूबसूरत ही नहीं बनाती है बल्कि क्रिएशन करती है.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: July 19, 2020, 4:03 PM IST
मिमी ने हाल ही में एक वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है जिसमें उन्होंने अपने पूरे हाथ को एक केले के रूप में तब्दील लिया है. आपको बता दें कि यह आर्ट एक तरह का अद्भुत ऑप्टिकल इल्यूजन दिखता है. इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए मिमी ने लिखा है, मैं आपके साथ दो तस्वीरें और एक वीडियो शेयर कर रही हूं. मेरे हाथ की एक तस्वीर है जो आपको काफी भ्रमित कर सकती है लेकिन दूसरी तस्वीर आपको पूरी कहानी समझने में मदद कर सकती है. देखिए Video...
View this post on Instagram
This is #bodypaint on my arm. BANANAS OVER YOU. What is banana in your language? I’m excited to show this to my 2-year-old niece who loves her “manas” (how she pronounces bananas). Last time I showed her my banana legs, she stared at them for a few seconds like this and then said “BIG MANAS”! ______________________________ ONLINE MASTERCLASS with @themakeuplovers.lt on July 27, 2020 (10AM PST • 1PM EST • 7PM CEST) Want to learn how I create transformative surreal illusions on the face and body? Join my online masterclass with @themakeuplovers.lt on July 27 where I’ll be demonstrating a makeup illusion live with a Q&A session! I’ll be sharing with you my natural creating process, job tips and experiences, how I stay motivated, as well as my story of changing my career at 28 to pursue this passion. Click the link at the bottom of my bio to register and receive a discount by using my promo code "MIMLES20"!
मिमी के इस वीडियो पर अब तक 74 हजार से ज्यादा लाइक मिल चुके हैं. ये वीडियो लोगों को कितना पसंद आ रहा है इसका अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि इस वीडियो पर 900 कमेंट आ चुके हैं.
View this post on Instagram
Thanks a melon❣️ Swipe for videos. ONLINE PAINT-ALONG GLOBAL MASTERCLASS WITH @dfma_makeup_official on JULY 7, 2020 (10AM PST • 1PM EST • 6PM BST) — Join my “All about the Eyes” Masterclass with @dfma_makeup_official where I will be demonstrating detailed step-by-step instructions on how I paint my signature realistic eye illusions. REGISTER NOW by visiting @dfma_makeup_official’s link in bio!
इससे पहले मिमी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया था, जिसमें उन्होंने फेस को कटिंग तरबूज बनाया था.
View this post on Instagram
This is #makeup How I’ll be getting ready to hit the beach for the first time after the Corona crisis... Tag someone to let them know they are sexy whether they are smooth or prickly. Loved detailing my prickly cactus leg using @m.i.a.brushes_by_einatdan fine detail brush “1”! This look was largely inspired by the digital art of @suckertom. And yes — those are cut-up old false eyelashes glued to the sides of my leg to enhance the illusion. Took 3 hours to create this look. Products: @mehronmakeup Mimi Choi Illusion Palette @mehroncanada Paradise Face & Body Makeup @kryolanofficial Variety Eye Shadow Compact in “Bright” @makeupforever Flash Case @nyxcosmetics White Liner @lovecraftbeauty Apex and Meridian Liners @hauslabs Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
मिमी की ये क्रिएशन लोगों को खूब पसंद आते हैं. कुछ यूजर्स तो मिमी के वीडियोज पर कमेंट करते हुए लिखते हैं कि आपकी कलाकारी को देखकर मैं तो दो पल के लिए सन्न रह गया.