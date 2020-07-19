OMG

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISH বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडिया News18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड News18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणा News18 बिहार, झारखंड News18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ News18 राजस्थान
News18 ऐप डाउनलोड करें
हमें फॉलो करें

Trending Topics :

#बोर्ड रिजल्ट #राजस्थान पॉलिटिक्स #कानपुर शूटआउट #shushantSingh #CoronaVirus
लाइव टीवी
होम » न्यूज » OMG

मेकअप की जादूगरनी है ये लेडी, कभी हाथों को बनाती है केला, तो चेहरे को चीता... देखें Video

मेकअप की जादूगरनी है ये लेडी, कभी हाथों को बनाती है केला, तो चेहरे को चीता... देखें Video
फोटो साभारः इंस्टाग्राम/mimles

मेकअप (Makeup) एक ऐसी चीज है जो इंसान को कुछ से कुछ बना सकती हैं, ये बात हम सबने सुनी भी है और वीडियो में देखी भी है. इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर एक ऐसी अनोखी मेकअप आर्टिस्ट (Makeup Artist) का वीडियो नहीं वीडियोज सुर्खियों में हैं जो सिर्फ चेहरे को मेकअप से खूबसूरत ही नहीं बनाती है बल्कि क्रिएशन करती है.

  • Share this:
नई दिल्ली. मेकअप (Makeup) एक ऐसी चीज है जो इंसान को कुछ से कुछ बना सकती हैं, ये बात हम सबने सुनी भी है और वीडियो में देखी भी है. इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर एक ऐसी अनोखी मेकअप आर्टिस्ट (Makeup Artist)  का वीडियो कहना गलता होगा, वीडियोज सुर्खियों में हैं जो सिर्फ चेहरे को मेकअप से खूबसूरत ही नहीं बनाती है बल्कि क्रिएशन करती है. पिछले दिनों इस मेकअप आर्टिस्ट ने अपने हाथ को केले के रूप में तब्दील कर दिया. अरे इतना नहीं पैरों को ब्रेड, कटा हुआ तरबूज और भी बहुत कुछ बनाना जानती है ये मेकअप आर्टिस्ट. इस मेकअप आर्टिस्ट का नाम है मिमी चोई ( Mimi Choi). मिमी सोशल मीडिया साइट इंस्टाग्राम पर काफी एक्टिव हैं और अक्सर ही वीडियोज को पोस्ट करती हैं.

मिमी ने हाल ही में एक वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है जिसमें उन्होंने अपने पूरे हाथ को एक केले के रूप में तब्दील लिया है. आपको बता दें कि यह आर्ट एक तरह का अद्भुत ऑप्टिकल इल्यूजन दिखता है. इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए मिमी ने लिखा है, मैं आपके साथ दो तस्वीरें और एक वीडियो शेयर कर रही हूं. मेरे हाथ की एक तस्वीर है जो आपको काफी भ्रमित कर सकती है लेकिन दूसरी तस्वीर आपको पूरी कहानी समझने में मदद कर सकती है. देखिए Video...











View this post on Instagram





This is #bodypaint on my arm. BANANAS OVER YOU. ⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣ What is banana in your language? ⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣ I’m excited to show this to my 2-year-old niece who loves her “manas” (how she pronounces bananas). Last time I showed her my banana legs, she stared at them for a few seconds like this and then said “BIG MANAS”! ⁣⁣⁣⁣ ______________________________⁣⁣ ONLINE MASTERCLASS with @themakeuplovers.lt on July 27, 2020 (10AM PST • 1PM EST • 7PM CEST) ‍ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Want to learn how I create transformative surreal illusions on the face and body? Join my online masterclass with @themakeuplovers.lt on July 27 where I’ll be demonstrating a makeup illusion live with a Q&A session! I’ll be sharing with you my natural creating process, job tips and experiences, how I stay motivated, as well as my story of changing my career at 28 to pursue this passion. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Click the link at the bottom of my bio to register and receive a discount by using my promo code "MIMLES20"!


A post shared by ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles) on





मिमी के इस वीडियो पर अब तक 74 हजार से ज्यादा लाइक मिल चुके हैं. ये वीडियो लोगों को कितना पसंद आ रहा है इसका अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि इस वीडियो पर 900 कमेंट आ चुके हैं.




इससे पहले मिमी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया था, जिसमें उन्होंने फेस को कटिंग तरबूज बनाया था.








View this post on Instagram





This is #makeup How I’ll be getting ready to hit the beach for the first time after the Corona crisis... ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Tag someone to let them know they are sexy whether they are smooth or prickly. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Loved detailing my prickly cactus leg using @m.i.a.brushes_by_einatdan fine detail brush “1”! This look was largely inspired by the digital art of @suckertom. And yes — those are cut-up old false eyelashes glued to the sides of my leg to enhance the illusion. Took 3 hours to create this look. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Products:⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @mehronmakeup Mimi Choi Illusion Palette⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @mehroncanada Paradise Face & Body Makeup⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @kryolanofficial Variety Eye Shadow Compact in “Bright”⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @makeupforever Flash Case ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @nyxcosmetics White Liner ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @lovecraftbeauty Apex and Meridian Liners⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @hauslabs Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner


A post shared by ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles) on





मिमी की ये क्रिएशन लोगों को खूब पसंद आते हैं. कुछ यूजर्स तो मिमी के वीडियोज पर कमेंट करते हुए लिखते हैं कि आपकी कलाकारी को देखकर मैं तो दो पल के लिए सन्न रह गया.
अगली ख़बर

फोटो

टॉप स्टोरीज

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading