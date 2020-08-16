जुड़वा बहनों ने जुड़वा भाइयों से की शादी और अब साथ में बनेंगी मां, वायरल हुईं फोटो
Twin Sisters Pregnant at the Same Time: जुड़वा बहनों की ये कहानी काफी अनोखी और चौंकाने वाली हैं. जुड़वा बहनों ने साथ में ही जुड़वा भाइयों से शादी की और अब एक ही साथ प्रेग्रेंट भी हो गई हैं.
जी हां बिल्कुल सही पढ़ा आपने... जुड़वा बहनों की शादी वो भी जुड़वा भाइयों से. साथ में पैदा होने वाली बहनों ने साथ में तो शादी की ही है और अब साथ में ही मां भी बनने वाली हैं. ब्रिटनी और ब्रीना ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक साथ प्रेग्नेंट होने की न्यूज को शेयर किया है. इस पोस्ट के बाद दोनों की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल (Social Media Viral Post) हो रही हैं. लोग तस्वीरों को देखने के बाद हंस रहे हैं और कंफ्यूज हो रहे हैं.
कुछ यूजर्स का कहना है कि दोनों जब साथ में प्रेग्नेंट हुई हैं तो कहीं ऐसा न हो जाए कि इनके भी जुड़वा बच्चे पैदा हों.View this post on Instagram
Guess what!!?? BOTH couples are pregnant! We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all! ✨✨✨✨✨ Our children will not only be cousins, but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can't wait to meet them and for them to meet each other! ✨✨✨✨✨ #SalyersTwins #TwinsMarriedToTwins #expecting #thebump #pregnancyannouncement #pregnancyandbeyond #twinning #dubblebubble #baywatch #babywatch #pregnancyphoto #pregnant #bestpregnancyphotos #maternity #momstobe #dadstobe #twinsisters #twinbrothers #strangethings #identicaltwins #deanetwins #twincouples #twinmoms #twindads #miracle #ourtwinsanewedding #twinwedding #twinpregnancy #pregnancyphotoshoot #dreamcometrue
From sea to shining sea...Happy Fourth of July from the #SalyersTwins #TwinsMarriedToTwins #FourthOfJuly #Family #TwinsAndMultiples #TwinBrides #TwinGrooms #AtTheSea #Liberty #Twinning #DoubleDate #Forever #TwiceUponATime #RedWhiteAndBlue #IdenticalTwins #HappyFourth #Smile #Happy #Celebrate #TwinSisters #TwinBrothers #TwinMen #TwinWomen #Love #Relationships #Summer #Eternity #FromSeaToShiningSea #TwinBridesForTwinBrothers
अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी की स्टोरी को शेयर करते हुए कपल ने कहा कि हमारे बच्चे न सिर्फ चचेरे भाई-बहन होंगे बल्कि ये काफी इंस्ट्रस्टिंग कहानी का हिस्सा भी होंगें. दोनों कपल ने ज्वाइंट पोस्ट करते हुए कहा कि अब हमें इस पल का इंतजार नहीं हो रहा है जब जुड़वा कपल का बच्चा इस दुनिया में आएगा और सबकुछ बिल्कुल अलग पाएगा.