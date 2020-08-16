OMG

जुड़वा बहनों ने जुड़वा भाइयों से की शादी और अब साथ में बनेंगी मां, वायरल हुईं फोटो

जुड़वा बहनों ने जुड़वा भाइयों से की शादी और अब साथ में बनेंगी मां, वायरल हुईं फोटो
फोटो साभारः इंस्टाग्राम

Twin Sisters Pregnant at the Same Time: जुड़वा बहनों की ये कहानी काफी अनोखी और चौंकाने वाली हैं. जुड़वा बहनों ने साथ में ही जुड़वा भाइयों से शादी की और अब एक ही साथ प्रेग्रेंट भी हो गई हैं.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: August 16, 2020, 2:16 PM IST
नई दिल्ली. ये दुनिया सिर्फ अजीबो-गरीब अजूबों से नहीं भरी है, बल्कि कई विचित्र किस्म के इंसान भी यहां हैं. ऐसा हम नहीं कह रहे हैं बल्कि कुछ सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) यूजर्स जुड़वा बहनों के एक इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट (Instagram Post) को देखने के बाद कह रहे हैं. जुड़वा बहनें (Twin Sisiter) ब्रिटनी और ब्रीना डीन सालयर्स ने जुड़वा भाई (Twin Brother) जोश और जेरेमी सालयर्स से शादी की.

जी हां बिल्कुल सही पढ़ा आपने... जुड़वा बहनों की शादी वो भी जुड़वा भाइयों से. साथ में पैदा होने वाली बहनों ने साथ में तो शादी की ही है और अब साथ में ही मां भी बनने वाली हैं. ब्रिटनी और ब्रीना ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक साथ प्रेग्नेंट होने की न्यूज को शेयर किया है. इस पोस्ट के बाद दोनों की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल (Social Media Viral Post) हो रही हैं. लोग तस्वीरों को देखने के बाद हंस रहे हैं और कंफ्यूज हो रहे हैं.
View this post on Instagram

Guess what!!?? BOTH couples are pregnant! We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all! ✨✨✨✨✨ Our children will not only be cousins, but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can't wait to meet them and for them to meet each other! ✨✨✨✨✨ #SalyersTwins #TwinsMarriedToTwins #expecting #thebump #pregnancyannouncement #pregnancyandbeyond #twinning #dubblebubble #baywatch #babywatch #pregnancyphoto #pregnant #bestpregnancyphotos #maternity #momstobe #dadstobe #twinsisters #twinbrothers #strangethings #identicaltwins #deanetwins #twincouples #twinmoms #twindads #miracle #ourtwinsanewedding #twinwedding #twinpregnancy #pregnancyphotoshoot #dreamcometrue

A post shared by Josh, Jeremy, Brittany, Briana (@salyerstwins) on

कुछ यूजर्स का कहना है कि दोनों जब साथ में प्रेग्नेंट हुई हैं तो कहीं ऐसा न हो जाए कि इनके भी जुड़वा बच्चे पैदा हों.


अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी की स्टोरी को शेयर करते हुए कपल ने कहा कि हमारे बच्चे न सिर्फ चचेरे भाई-बहन होंगे बल्कि ये काफी इंस्ट्रस्टिंग कहानी का हिस्सा भी होंगें. दोनों कपल ने ज्वाइंट पोस्ट करते हुए कहा कि अब हमें इस पल का इंतजार नहीं हो रहा है जब जुड़वा कपल का बच्चा इस दुनिया में आएगा और सबकुछ बिल्कुल अलग पाएगा.
