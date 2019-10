दुकान में चोरी के आरोप में रंगबिरंगा तोता गिरफ्तार! पुलिस ने जेल में डाला

Loading...



Update!!!! Hi, this bird sat on the shoulder of a thief we arrested for shoplifting. As we don 't have a birdcage, this bird had no other place to stay than in the cell. His owner agreed to this. When the owner was released shortly after, the bird accompanied him. The bird has not been questioned and is as far as we know not guilty of any charges 😁👮‍♂️ .