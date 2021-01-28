OMG

पाकिस्‍तान में दिखे एलियंस! PIA पायलट के वीडियो से हैरान-परेशान लोग

पाकिस्‍तान के पायलट ने किया दावा. (Pic- Twitter)
पाकिस्‍तान के पायलट ने किया दावा. (Pic- Twitter)

शनिवार को पाकिस्‍तान (Pakistan) के एक पायलट ने दावा किया कि उसे लाहौर की फ्लाइट के दौरान आसमान में अनआइडेंटिफाइड फ्लाइंग ऑब्‍जेक्‍ट (UFO) को देखने को मिला.

  News18Hindi
  Last Updated: January 28, 2021, 10:58 AM IST
  • Share this:
नई दिल्‍ली. दुनिया भर में आतंकवाद फैलाने के लिए बदनाम पाकिस्‍तान (Pakistan) इन दिनों हैरान परेशान चल रहा है. इसका कारण हैं एलियंस (Aliens). पाकिस्‍तानियों को डर सता रहा है कि कहीं एलियंस उनपर हमला ना कर दें. ऐसे संदेश सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो के बाद वायरल हो रहे हैं, जिसे पाकिस्‍तान इंटरनेशनल एयरलाइंस के पायलट ने अपने कैमरे में कैद किया है. दरअसल शनिवार को पीआईए के एक पायलट ने दावा किया कि उसे लाहौर की फ्लाइट के दौरान आसमान में अनआइडेंटिफाइड फ्लाइंग ऑब्‍जेक्‍ट (UFO) को देखने को मिला. इसके बाद इस वीडियो ने पाकिस्‍तानियों में हलचल पैदा कर दी है.

जियो न्‍यूज के अनुसार कराची से लाहौर के बीच नियमित फ्लाइट के दौरान रहीम यार खान के पास आसमान में एक चमकती हुई चीज को कैमरे में कैद किए जाने का दावा किया गया है. वीडियो रिकॉर्ड करने वाले पायलट के हवाले से कहा गया है कि बिना सूर्य के प्रकाश की मौजूदगी में एक चमकता हुआ यूएफओ वहां मौजूद था. हालांकि पायलट यह भी नहीं मानता कि वो कोई ग्रह था. यह भी कहना है कि रिकॉर्ड की गई चीज स्‍पेस स्‍टेशन या आर्टिफिशियल प्‍लैनेट हो सकता है.

अभी तक इस बात की पुष्टि पहीं हो पाई है कि आसमान में कैमरे पर रिकॉर्ड हुई चीज आखिर क्‍या थी. इस बीच यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया.







वहीं पीआईए के प्रवक्‍ता का कहना है कि उस चीज के बारे में कुछ भी कहना अभी जल्‍दबाजी होगी. पायलट ने तय प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार उस चीज की जानकारी दी है, जिसे उसने देखने का दावा किया है.
