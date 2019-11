रोहित शेट्टी ने खरीदी दुनिया की सबसे तेज SUV, 3 सेकेंड में पकड़ लेती है 100 की स्पीड, जानें कीमत

Loading...



View this post on Instagram



An extraordinary car for an extraordinary personality. Lamborghini Mumbai delivers Urus to one of India’s most successful filmmakers - @itsrohitshetty. The imposing design and versatile performance of Urus truly reflects his personality. With its distinctive silhouette with a dynamic flying coupé line, Urus is the perfect masterpiece he needed. #Lamborghini #LamborghiniMumbai #Urus #sincewemadeitpossible