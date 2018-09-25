होम » न्यूज » मनी

Updated: September 25, 2018, 9:00 PM IST
Updated: September 25, 2018, 9:00 PM IST
अदानी पोर्ट्स के सीईओ करन अडानी ने कहा कि  स्टार्टअप की तुलना में पारिवारिक कोराबार में कम जोखिम उठाना पड़ता है. इसके अलावा ने उन्होंने कहा नए सेक्टर्स में भी वह अपने हाथ आज़माएंगे. वहीं, फ्यूचर कंज्यूमर के एमडी अशनी बियानी ने कहा कि हमने अपने पिता की गलतियों से सीखा है. आपको बता दें कि फोर्ब्स इंडिया टाइकून्स ऑफ टुमॉरो' ईवेंट का मुंबई में आयोजन किया जा रहा है. इसमें देश के दिग्गज फ्यूचर आइकन्स मौजूद है. इस कार्यक्रम में देश के बेहतरीन नौजवान इनोवेटर्स और उद्यमियों को सम्मानित किया जा रहा है.

करन अडाणी ने कहा कि नई कंपनी शुरू करने में ज्यादा रिस्क होता है. वहीं, अपने पारिवारिक बिजनेस को चालाना बेहद आसान  है.



फ्यूचर कंज्यूमर के एमडी अशनी बियानी कहते है बिजनेस में हमेशा तैयार रहना चाहिए. साथ ही, समय के साथ बदलना भी बिजनेस के लिए बेहतर होता है.



लीप ग्रीन एनर्जी के फाउंडर और सीईओ राजीव कार्तिकेयन ने कहा कि भारत तेजी से बदल रहा है. देश की टॉप कंपनियां कभी स्टार्टअप ही थी.

