करन अडानी बोले- फैमिली बिजनेस चलाना स्टार्टअप से ज्यादा आसान
अदानी पोर्ट्स के सीईओ करन अडाणी ने कहा कि स्टार्टअप की तुलना में पारिवारिक व्यवसाय में कम जोखिम उठाना पड़ता है.
अदानी पोर्ट्स के सीईओ करन अडाणी ने कहा कि स्टार्टअप की तुलना में पारिवारिक व्यवसाय में कम जोखिम उठाना पड़ता है.
करन अडाणी ने कहा कि नई कंपनी शुरू करने में ज्यादा रिस्क होता है. वहीं, अपने पारिवारिक बिजनेस को चालाना बेहद आसान है.
Going forward, transparency and sustainability will be key for Adani Ports. There is less risk-taking in family business than in a startup - @AdaniKaran, CEO, APSEZ pic.twitter.com/Ily46qvUKQ— Forbes India (@forbes_india) September 25, 2018
फ्यूचर कंज्यूमर के एमडी अशनी बियानी कहते है बिजनेस में हमेशा तैयार रहना चाहिए. साथ ही, समय के साथ बदलना भी बिजनेस के लिए बेहतर होता है.
In business, it’s very important to stay agile and change with the times, It’s important to dynamically allow the business to thrive: Ashni Biyani (@ashnibd), managing director, Future Consumer #TycoonsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/CFA6FE9C3S
— Forbes India (@forbes_india) September 25, 2018
लीप ग्रीन एनर्जी के फाउंडर और सीईओ राजीव कार्तिकेयन ने कहा कि भारत तेजी से बदल रहा है. देश की टॉप कंपनियां कभी स्टार्टअप ही थी.
India is changing fast. Top Indian companies were recently only startups: Rajeev Karthikeyan, founder & CEO, Leap Green Energy #TycoonsofTomorrow
— Forbes India (@forbes_india) September 25, 2018