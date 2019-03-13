होम » न्यूज » मनी

हिंदुस्तान यूनिलीवर (Hindustan Unilever) का प्रोडक्ट सर्फ एक्सेल (Surf Excel) ट्विटर पर बैकलैश का सामना करने वाला नवीनतम ब्रांड है. इसका कारण सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द की बात करने वाली एक विज्ञापन फिल्म है. हर साल और अन्य डिटरजेंट ब्रांड की तरह रंगों का त्योहार होली को भुनाने के लिए डिटर्जेंट ब्रांड ने अपने प्रोडक्ट का प्रचार करने का निर्णय लिया. सामान्य विषयों पर से अलग सर्फ एक्सेल ने सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव का संदेश देने का फैसला किया. हालांकि, कई ट्विटर यूजर्स को यह विज्ञापन पसंद नहीं आया. उनका कहना है कि ये विदेशी कंपनियों की प्रवृत्ति है कि वे हमारे गले के नीचे आंशिक धर्मनिरपेक्षता के आदर्शों को ढालें. विज्ञापन जारी होते ही ट्विटर पर सर्फ एक्सेल को बायकॉट करने की जंग छिड़ गई. ट्विटर पर #BoycottSurfExcel ट्रेंड करने लगा. (ये भी पढ़ें: SBI की ग्राहकों को चेतावनी! इस वॉट्सऐप मैसेज को भूलकर भी ना खोलें, लग सकता है लाखों का चूना)

क्या है इस विज्ञापन में
महज़ एक मिनट के इस विज्ञापन में एक छोटी सी बच्ची अपनी साइकिल पर जा रही है और उस पर कुछ बच्चे रंग भरे गुब्बारे मार रहे हैं. बच्ची खुशी-खुशी सभी गुब्बारे अपने ऊपर गिरने देती है और जब सभी गुब्बारे ख़त्म हो जाते हैं तब उसकी साइकिल एक घर के बाहर रुकती है और वह बच्ची एक छोटे बच्चे से कहती है कि बाहर आ जा, सब खत्म हो गया. यह बच्चा सफ़ेद कुर्ता-पयजामा पहने हुए है. बच्ची उसे अपनी साइकिल पर बैठाकर एक मस्जिद के बाहर छोड़ आती है. मस्जिद में जाते वक़्त बच्चा कहता है कि वह नमाज़ पढ़कर आएगा. इस पर बच्ची जवाब देती है कि बाद में रंग पड़ेगा तो बच्चा भी खुशी में सिर हिला देता है. इसके साथ ही विज्ञापन खत्म हो जाता है.

इस विज्ञापन के जारी होने के कुछ ही मिनटों के भीतर कई समीक्षाएं मिलीं, जिसमें कई प्यार और प्रशंसा के साथ कई सुंदर संदेश थे जिसने विविधता में एकता के बारे में बताया.

आपको बता दें कि सर्फ एक्सेल के विज्ञापन के अलावा HUL को अपनी चाय पत्ती रेड लेबल टी के एक विज्ञापन के कारण भी लोगों के गुस्से का सामना करना पड़ा था. विज्ञापन में बताया गया था कि कुंभ एक ऐसी जगह है जहां पर बुज़ुर्गों को छोड़ दिया जाता है. इस विज्ञापन के बाद HUL के प्रोडक्ट की बायकॉट की मांग उठी थी.

कुछ ने दावा किया कि यह विज्ञापन लव जिहाद को बढ़ावा देता है. वहीं कुछ ने कहा यह हिंदू फोबिया को बढ़ावा देता है. कुछ लोगों ने बताया कि नमाज़ को घर पर पढ़ा जा सकता है और हिंदू बच्चे को होली पर बाहर जाने की जरूरत नहीं है. होली के रंगों की तुलना दाग (Stain) से करने पर लोगों का एक और समूह गुस्से में था.
जम्मू कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मेहबूबा मुफ्ती ने लिखा है, ''मेरे पास एक बेहतर सुझाव है. भक्तों को सर्फ़ एक्सेल से अच्छे से धोना चाहिए. क्योंकि सर्फ़ की धुलाई दाग को करे साफ़.'











