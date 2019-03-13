Updated: March 13, 2019, 4:09 PM IST

#BoycottSurfExcel showing love jihad.. Think of reversing the gender then you will feel the diffrence

— Rahul Mishra (@er_rahulmishra) March 12, 2019



To @HUL_News, #Masjid is not required to offer Namaz as per Quran so this Holi read Namaz at home. No need to step out. Regarding #lovejihad propoganda start making reverse advertisement now. Lets see their tolerance when a burqa clad girl is playing holi 😂 #BoycottSurfExcel pic.twitter.com/sMjOOFl8jI

— PAYAL ROHATGI & Team (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 9, 2019



Would like to say sorry, on behalf of these two kids, to all the people getting offended by the surf excel ad.

Bachein hena abhi, Nafratein seekhi nahi hongi shayad.#SurfExcel #Surf_Excel_India #surfexcelad pic.twitter.com/t0bUEsWZMP

— Aýush (@Aa_u_sh) March 12, 2019



People who are finding that #SurfExcel ad Offensive are just Dangerous for the Humanity, Society and this world. They are just Threat.

— SUNIL (@ImSGaraka) March 12, 2019



One of the best ad ever I seen.I am going to buy a couple of #SurfExcel EXTRA after watching this ad.

The #SurfExcel ad is injurious to the Health of #Religious_Hatred.

Advance HAPPY HOLI..... pic.twitter.com/7nRgRsa8K9

— Samim Mondal🇮🇳 (@AsnSami) March 12, 2019



@surfexcel @hinduunilever Guys I loved the recent advertising. It was absolutely brilliant and to the point. Please do not take down the ad due to pressure. I believe for every 10 people standing against, there are 100s that are standing for it. Kudos to you on a job well done.

— JAIDEEP SINGH (@LogicalBee) March 12, 2019



Well done #SurfExcel for promoting religious harmony in these times! Great ad too.

Ignore the haters. https://t.co/TnjUUAr8Tz

— Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) March 10, 2019



I have a better suggestion. Bhakts should be washed properly with Surf Excel. Kyunki Surf ki dhulai daag ko karain saaf. https://t.co/YiYrW4AM2j

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 10, 2019



I am buying 2 extra 2 kilo pack of #SurfExcel for reminding us that we are nice people. And live naturally in relative harmony. And, kids know no barriers, until they are taught.

It will last me 6 months. but it is worth it to defeat haters.

— Harini Calamur (@calamur) March 10, 2019



Me- "Surf Excel ad promotes communal harmony. Which part of it offends you?"

Bhakt- "Harmony"



— Punster® (@Pun_Starr) March 10, 2019



This ad of #SurfExcel can only make communal people angry. Not anyone who likes to live in peace and harmony. pic.twitter.com/ICCJLtdqtZ

— Fahad Shah (@pzfahad) March 10, 2019



To the Bhakts. You have no idea how much Surf your outrage helped sell....congrats 🙂 You're practically the new brand ambassadors.

— Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 11, 2019

हिंदुस्तान यूनिलीवर (Hindustan Unilever) का प्रोडक्ट सर्फ एक्सेल (Surf Excel) ट्विटर पर बैकलैश का सामना करने वाला नवीनतम ब्रांड है. इसका कारण सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द की बात करने वाली एक विज्ञापन फिल्म है. हर साल और अन्य डिटरजेंट ब्रांड की तरह रंगों का त्योहार होली को भुनाने के लिए डिटर्जेंट ब्रांड ने अपने प्रोडक्ट का प्रचार करने का निर्णय लिया. सामान्य विषयों पर से अलग सर्फ एक्सेल ने सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव का संदेश देने का फैसला किया. हालांकि, कई ट्विटर यूजर्स को यह विज्ञापन पसंद नहीं आया. उनका कहना है कि ये विदेशी कंपनियों की प्रवृत्ति है कि वे हमारे गले के नीचे आंशिक धर्मनिरपेक्षता के आदर्शों को ढालें. विज्ञापन जारी होते ही ट्विटर पर सर्फ एक्सेल को बायकॉट करने की जंग छिड़ गई. ट्विटर पर #BoycottSurfExcel ट्रेंड करने लगा.महज़ एक मिनट के इस विज्ञापन में एक छोटी सी बच्ची अपनी साइकिल पर जा रही है और उस पर कुछ बच्चे रंग भरे गुब्बारे मार रहे हैं. बच्ची खुशी-खुशी सभी गुब्बारे अपने ऊपर गिरने देती है और जब सभी गुब्बारे ख़त्म हो जाते हैं तब उसकी साइकिल एक घर के बाहर रुकती है और वह बच्ची एक छोटे बच्चे से कहती है कि बाहर आ जा, सब खत्म हो गया. यह बच्चा सफ़ेद कुर्ता-पयजामा पहने हुए है. बच्ची उसे अपनी साइकिल पर बैठाकर एक मस्जिद के बाहर छोड़ आती है. मस्जिद में जाते वक़्त बच्चा कहता है कि वह नमाज़ पढ़कर आएगा. इस पर बच्ची जवाब देती है कि बाद में रंग पड़ेगा तो बच्चा भी खुशी में सिर हिला देता है. इसके साथ ही विज्ञापन खत्म हो जाता है.इस विज्ञापन के जारी होने के कुछ ही मिनटों के भीतर कई समीक्षाएं मिलीं, जिसमें कई प्यार और प्रशंसा के साथ कई सुंदर संदेश थे जिसने विविधता में एकता के बारे में बताया.आपको बता दें कि सर्फ एक्सेल के विज्ञापन के अलावा HUL को अपनी चाय पत्ती रेड लेबल टी के एक विज्ञापन के कारण भी लोगों के गुस्से का सामना करना पड़ा था. विज्ञापन में बताया गया था कि कुंभ एक ऐसी जगह है जहां पर बुज़ुर्गों को छोड़ दिया जाता है. इस विज्ञापन के बाद HUL के प्रोडक्ट की बायकॉट की मांग उठी थी.कुछ ने दावा किया कि यह विज्ञापन लव जिहाद को बढ़ावा देता है. वहीं कुछ ने कहा यह हिंदू फोबिया को बढ़ावा देता है. कुछ लोगों ने बताया कि नमाज़ को घर पर पढ़ा जा सकता है और हिंदू बच्चे को होली पर बाहर जाने की जरूरत नहीं है. होली के रंगों की तुलना दाग (Stain) से करने पर लोगों का एक और समूह गुस्से में था.जम्मू कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मेहबूबा मुफ्ती ने लिखा है, ''मेरे पास एक बेहतर सुझाव है. भक्तों को सर्फ़ एक्सेल से अच्छे से धोना चाहिए. क्योंकि सर्फ़ की धुलाई दाग को करे साफ़.'