Corona Vaccine: क्या 18 साल से ऊपर वालो के लिए आज से शुरू हुई रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया? जानें सच

Some media reports have claimed that people above 18 can register for #COVID19Vaccine from 24th April.#PIBFactCheck: The claim is #FAKE. The registrations will start on the #CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from 28th April 2021 onwards.Read here: https://t.co/OpirTNhxM0 pic.twitter.com/gZSFZdYjxA