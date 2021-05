इकोनॉमी के लिए आई गुड न्यूज! लगातार सातवें माह भी GST Collection 1 लाख करोड़ रुपये के पार

GST Revenue collection for April’ 21 sets new record✅The gross GST revenue collected in the month of April’ 2021 is at a record high of Rs. 1,41,384 crore✅The GST revenues during April 2021 are the highest since the introduction of GST⏩https://t.co/C6qzfwRqew pic.twitter.com/VhuO8lT89E