5 साल से कम उम्र के बच्चों के लिए बनवाएं नीला Aadhaar कार्ड, जानिए इससे जुड़े सभी बातें

#AadhaarForMyChildA child below 5 years gets a blue-colored #BaalAadhaar & becomes invalid when the child attains the age of 5 yrs. The mandatory biometric update is required to reactivate it. To update your child's Aadhaar, book an appointment: https://t.co/QFcNEpWGuh pic.twitter.com/PXwUaqOR8f