IFFCO का पारादीप ऑक्सीजन प्लांट 15 जून तक होगा शुरू, अस्पतालों को फ्री में होगी सप्लाई

#IFFCO orders it’s 4th Oxygen plant for Free Oxygen to hospitals in nation’s service with capacity of 150 Cubic Mtr/hr in its #Paradeep unit in #Odisha. Produce 520 cylinders per day, Commence by 15th June. @narendramodi @DVSadanandGowda @nstomar @mansukhmandviya @Naveen_Odisha