Indian Railways: यात्रियों के लिए जरूरी खबर! रेलवे ने 19 और 20 अप्रैल को कैंसिल कर दी कई ट्रेनें, सफर से पहले चेक करें लिस्ट

Few special trains originating/terminating on various Western Railway stations have been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/UTjJa1TgTT

WR has decided to run 2 trips each of Summer Special trains between BDTS-Gorakhpur, Mumbai Central-Manduadih-Dadar, BDTS-Bhagat Ki Kothi & Ahmedabad-Danapur.Booking of these trains will open on 20th and 21st April, 2021 at nominated PRS counters & on IRCTC website. pic.twitter.com/bGyGe3XH3i