इंडियन रेलवे ने उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार के लिए बढ़ाईं स्पेशल ट्रेनें, कुछ के बढ़ाए फेरे, आज से टिकटों की बुकिंग हुई शुरू

For the convenience of passengers, trips of 20 Special Trains are being extended.

WR has decided to extend the trips of Mumbai central –Manduadih-Dadar Superfast special.It has also been decided to run special btwn Mumbai Central–Gorakhpur, Bandra (T) – Ghazipur City-Valsad and Surat–Bhagalpur–Ratlam stations.Booking will open from 9th, 11th & 12 May,2021. pic.twitter.com/Q5SsQziA5t