सोनू सूद से अनोखी गुहार, हमारा रिजल्ट लॉकडाउन में फंस गया है, निकलवाकर घर पहुंचवा दीजिए

  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 5:13 PM IST
नई दिल्ली. स्टाफ सेलेक्शन कमीशन (Staff Selection Commission) की ओर से MTS 2019, CGLE 2018, CHSL 2018, SSC CGL tire 3, ssc MTS descriptive  का रिजल्ट जारी किया जाना बाकी है. कमीशन ने CGL 2018 एग्जाम के लिए नोटिफिकेशन मई 2018 में जारी किया थी. tier 1 एग्जाम जून 2019 में, tier 2 एग्जाम सितंबर 2019 में, tier 3 एग्जाम दिसंबर 2019 में आयोजित किया गया. इसके लिए रिजल्ट जारी किए जाने का वक्त जून 2020 दिया गया था. लेकिन अब तक रिजल्ट जारी नहीं किया गया.

MTS 2019, CGLE 2018, CHSL 2018, SSC CGL tire 3, ssc MTS descriptive के रिजल्ट का इंतजार कर रहे छात्रों ने इसी सिलसिले में ट्विटर पर #SSC_Descriptive_Result के साथ अपनी बात रखी. पढ़ें छात्रों की शिकायतें.

1.
2.3.tweet4.5.6.7.8.9.10.11.12.




