सोनू सूद से अनोखी गुहार, हमारा रिजल्ट लॉकडाउन में फंस गया है, निकलवाकर घर पहुंचवा दीजिए

#SSC_Descriptive_ResultNo intimation about the schedule of declaration of pending results and UFM committee. SSC do not even respond on calls, mails and grivences. One of the worst exam conducting commission that focuses more on delays@DoPTGoI@pranithpawankln pic.twitter.com/jFfQYd5u2X — (@pranithpawankln) August 13, 2020

#SSC_Descriptive_Result SSC should publish the pending descriptive exam results i.e. MTS 2019, CGLE 2018, CHSL 2018 without UFM as per committee recommendations asap as it has been more than 9 months. @DrJitendraSingh @ndtv @DoPTGoI @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/YWhufdDLtY — Anonymous (@Sak2309) August 13, 2020

#SSC_DESCRIPTIVE_RESULTEvery Commission is competent enough to work in this current situation except SSC who is not able to check copies and publish results even after 8 long months. @DrJitendraSingh @archit_guptaji @Swamy39 pic.twitter.com/UBYuipVpiH — Aniket Ranjan (@aniketranjan75) August 13, 2020

#SSC_Descriptive_ResultNever have i ever seen such a slow and incompetent commision which cant chek 42000 copies of descriptive exam in 8 months. SSC declare CGL tier 3 and MTS tier 2 result. #SSC_Descriptive_Result@PMOIndia @DrJitendraSingh pic.twitter.com/KOGG5LFoUI — Satish Bhatia (@satishbhatia933) August 13, 2020

Working in SSC is a sinecure job where you are paid handsome amount of money for doing nothing. No result even after 8 months of examination.#SSC_Descriptive_Result @DrJitendraSingh @DoPTGoI @PMOIndia @DrKirodilalBJP @NavbharatTimes @DainikBhaskar pic.twitter.com/oaXBl0H1ml — Gagan Pratap (@GaganPratapMath) August 13, 2020

#SSC_Descriptive_ResultWe wait , and wait and wait .....I left my job in 2018 .. I applied for SSC CGL in 2018 .. it's 2020 .. I have been jobless for 2 yrs now .. I have become a liability for my family and my country ..The culprit is "SSC" .@DrJitendraSingh @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/0gIIxgJfU6 — (@pranithpawankln) August 13, 2020

#SSC_Descriptive_Result When rest of the departments publish their all conducted exam's result, why not the second largest recruiter SSC ?? Please publish SSC CGL tire 3 and ssc MTS descriptive result#SSC_Descriptive_Result @PMOIndia @DoPTGoI — Gaurav Kumar (@GauravK07223556) August 13, 2020

We are left with no other option than to protest here. 9 months and we still have no clue of our ssc cgl 2018 descriptive results. We need justice. Help us @DrJitendraSingh#SSC_Descriptive_Result — monika yadav (@monikay92235716) August 13, 2020

descreptive exam held on 29 December 2019..its been more than 7 months..still the result has not been declared..the UPSC even carried out the interviews in these difficult times..kindly publish the results #SSC_Descriptive_Result @narendramodi @DoPTGoI #sscresult — Rajatverma (@rajatrjtrajat24) August 13, 2020

नई दिल्ली. स्टाफ सेलेक्शन कमीशन (Staff Selection Commission) की ओर से MTS 2019, CGLE 2018, CHSL 2018, SSC CGL tire 3, ssc MTS descriptive का रिजल्ट जारी किया जाना बाकी है. कमीशन ने CGL 2018 एग्जाम के लिए नोटिफिकेशन मई 2018 में जारी किया थी. tier 1 एग्जाम जून 2019 में, tier 2 एग्जाम सितंबर 2019 में, tier 3 एग्जाम दिसंबर 2019 में आयोजित किया गया. इसके लिए रिजल्ट जारी किए जाने का वक्त जून 2020 दिया गया था. लेकिन अब तक रिजल्ट जारी नहीं किया गया.MTS 2019, CGLE 2018, CHSL 2018, SSC CGL tire 3, ssc MTS descriptive के रिजल्ट का इंतजार कर रहे छात्रों ने इसी सिलसिले में ट्विटर पर #SSC_Descriptive_Result के साथ अपनी बात रखी. पढ़ें छात्रों की शिकायतें.