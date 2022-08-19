English Learning: बोलने में एक जैसे लगते हैं अंग्रेजी के ये शब्द, जानें अंतर और वाक्यों में प्रयोग

नई दिल्ली (English Learning, Homophones Words). हर भाषा की अपनी खासियत और नियम होते हैं. किसी भी भाषा में एक्सपर्ट बनने के लिए उसकी ग्रामर को समझना ज़रूरी है. अंग्रेजी भाषा (English Language) सीखना आसान है. लेकिन इसमें एक्सपर्ट बनने के लिए आपको इससे जुड़ी हर ऐसी चीज़ पता होनी चाहिए, जिसके जरिए आपको अंग्रेजी बोलने और समझने में कॉन्फिडेंस महसूस हो.

अंग्रेजी भाषा में जिन शब्दों का उच्चारण एक जैसा होता है लेकिन उनकी स्पेलिंग और मतलब में फर्क होता है, उन्हें होमोफोन (Homophones) कहा जाता है. कंफ्यूजन की वजह से ज्‍यादातर लोग होमोफोन का इस्‍तेमाल गलत तरीके से करते हैं. ऐसे तो अंग्रेजी में कई Homophones हैं लेकिन आम बोलचाल में कुछ शब्दों का खास तौर पर इस्तेमाल किया जाता है (Homophones Words Meanings).

1- Course (निर्धारित पाठ्यक्रम)- The course books are on sale.

Coarse (मोटा, खुरदुरा)- The beach had rough, coarse sand.

2- Except (अतिरिक्त, के अलावा)- I have prepared all the topics except Chemistry.

Accept (स्वीकार करना)- She will accept with her whole heart.

Expect (आशा/उम्मीद करना)- Do not expect happiness from others.

3- Here (यहां)- Please come here.

Hear (सुनना)- We hear with our ears.

4- Fair (मेला/साफ)- We went to a fair last week / Her skin tone is fair.

Fare (किराया)- What is the air fare from Delhi to Goa?

5- Peace (शांति)- Everybody deserves peace in life.

Piece (टुकड़ा)- Can I have a piece of cake, please?

6- Loose (ढीला)- This dress is a bit loose for me.

Lose (खोना)- Don’t lose your temper every now and then.

7- Idol (मूर्ति)- I have a beautiful Krishna idol at home.

Idle (निष्क्रिय, बेकार, आलसी)- Do not sit idle.

8- Quite (बिल्कुल)- I am quite well now.

Quiet (चुप)- Stay quiet in class.

9- Angel (दूत)- She is an angel in human disguise.

Angle (कोण)- Check the best angle for photography.

10- There (वहां)- Keep the books over there.

Their (उनका)- This is their apartment.

