अंग्रेजी सीखें: आइए आज This, That, These और Those का प्रयोग करना सीखते हैं

'अंग्रेजी सीखें' के इस अध्याय में आज हम आपको This, That, These, Those, (Use of “This, That, These, Those”) के प्रयोग के तरीके के बारे में बताएंगे. अंग्रेजी बोलने या लिखने में सबसे ज्यादा जरूर यह जान लेना है कि एक बचन कर्ता कौन सा है और बहुवचन कर्ता कौन सा है. हालांकि इसके बारे में हम पिछले अध्याय में बता चुके हैं. आपको कर्ता के साथ क्रियाओं के प्रयोग का तरीका बता रहे हैं. आइए कर्ता subjects से इसकी शुरुआत करते हैं.Singular– (एकवचन)Plural– (बहुवचन)Near– (पास)This– (ये, यह)These– (ये, यह)Far– (दूर)That– (वह, वो, वे)Those– (वह, वो, वे)This, That, These, Those के Use करने का तरीका देखिए-अगर कोई व्यक्ति, वस्तु या स्थान हमारे सामने है, तो ऊपर दी गई टेबल के अनुसार हम या तो ‘this’ का प्रयोग करेंगे या फिर ‘these’ का. अगर एकवचन है तो ‘this’ और अगर बहुवचन है तो ‘these’. इसी तरह अगर कोई व्यक्ति, वस्तु या स्थान हमसे दूर है, तो टेबल के अनुसार हम या तो ‘that’ का प्रयोग करेंगे या फिर ‘those’ का. अगर एकवचन है तो ‘that’ और अगर बहुवचन है तो ‘those’.If a person, place or thing is nearby, as per the table we must use either ‘this’ or ‘these’. If it is singular then ‘this’ and if plural then ‘these’. Similarly, if a person, place or thing is afar, we must use either ‘that’ or ‘those’. If it is singular then ‘that’ and if plural then ‘those’.इसे और बेहतर समझने के लिए नीचे दी गई तालिका को समझें.This concept can be better understood with the help of the table below and also listen to the audio lecture of this lesson attentively.यह/ये किताब This book किताब पास है और एकवचन है इसलिए ‘this’ का प्रयोग किया. अगर किताब दूर होती तो मैं “यह/ये किताब” नहीं बल्कि “वो/वह किताब” कहता.Book is near and singular, hence used ‘this’.वह/वो किताब That book किताब दूर है और एक है इसलिए ‘that’ का प्रयोग किया.Book is afar and singular, hence used ‘that’.ये/यह किताबें These books किताबें पास हैं और एक से ज़्यादा हैं इसलिए ‘these’ का प्रयोग किया.Books are near and plural; hence used ‘these’.वो/वह/वे किताबें Those books किताबें दूर हैं और एक से ज़्यादा हैं इसलिए ‘those’ का प्रयोग किया.Books are afar and plural, hence used ‘those’.वे बच्चे Those/They children बच्चे दूर हैं और एक से ज़्यादा हैं इसलिए ‘those’ का प्रयोग किया. चूंकि बच्चे सजीव हैं इसलिए ‘they’ का प्रयोग भी किया जा सकता है.Children are afar and plural, hence used ‘those’. Since Children are living being so we can also use ‘they’.ये मछलियां These fishes मछलियां पास हैं और एक से ज़्यादा हैं इसलिए ‘these’ का प्रयोग किया.Fishes are near and plural, hence used ‘these’.ये सब लड़के These all boys लड़के पास हैं और एक से ज़्यादा हैं इसलिए ‘these’ का प्रयोग किया.Boys are near and plural, hence used ‘these’.वो दोनों लड़के Those/They both boys लड़के दूर हैं और एक से ज़्यादा हैं इसलिए ‘those’ का प्रयोग किया. चूंकि लड़के सजीव हैं इसलिए ‘they’ का प्रयोग भी कर सकते हैं.Boys are afar and plural, hence used ‘these’. Since boys are living being so we can also use ‘they’.अगर कोई व्यक्ति, वस्तु या स्थान हमारे सामने है, तो ऊपर दी गयी टेबल के अनुसार हम या तो ‘this’ का प्रयोग करेंगे या फिर ‘these’ का. अगर एकवचन है तो ‘this’ और अगर बहुवचन है तो ‘these’. इसी तरह अगर कोई व्यक्ति, वस्तु या स्थान हमसे दूर है, तो टेबल के अनुसार हम या तो ‘that’ का प्रयोग करेंगे या फिर ‘those’ का. अगर एकवचन है तो ‘that’ और अगर बहुवचन है तो ‘those’ .If a person, place or thing is nearby, as per the table we must use either ‘this’ or ‘these’. If it is singular then ‘this’ and if plural then ‘these’. Similarly, if a person, place or thing is afar, we must use either ‘that’ or ‘those’. If it is singular then ‘that’ and if plural then ‘those’.इसे और बेहतर समझने के लिए नीचे दी गयी तालिका को समझें.This concept can be better understood with the help of the table below and also listen to the audio lecture of this lesson attentively.यह/ये किताब This book किताब पास है और एकवचन है इसलिए ‘this’ का प्रयोग किया. अगर किताब दूर होती तो मैं “यह/ये किताब” नहीं बल्कि “वो/वह किताब” कहता.Book is near and singular, hence used ‘this’.वह/वो किताब That book किताब दूर है और एक है इसलिए ‘that’ का प्रयोग किया.Book is afar and singular, hence used ‘that’.ये/यह किताबें These books किताबें पास हैं और एक से ज़्यादा हैं इसलिए ‘these’ का प्रयोग किया.Books are near and plural; hence used ‘these’.वो/वह/वे किताबें Those books किताबें दूर हैं और एक से ज़्यादा हैं इसलिए ‘those’ का प्रयोग किया.Books are afar and plural, hence used ‘those’.वे बच्चे Those/They children बच्चे दूर हैं और एक से ज़्यादा हैं इसलिए ‘those’ का प्रयोग किया. चूंकि बच्चे सजीव हैं इसलिए ‘they’ का प्रयोग भी किया जा सकता है.Children are afar and plural, hence used ‘those’. Since Children are living being so we can also use ‘they’.ये मछलियां These fishes मछलियां पास हैं और एक से ज़्यादा हैं इसलिए ‘these’ का प्रयोग किया.Fishes are near and plural, hence used ‘these’.ये सब लड़के These all boys लड़के पास हैं और एक से ज़्यादा हैं इसलिए ‘these’ का प्रयोग किया.Boys are near and plural, hence used ‘these’.वो दोनों लड़के Those/They both boys लड़के दूर हैं और एक से ज़्यादा हैं इसलिए ‘those’ का प्रयोग किया. चूंकि लड़के सजीव हैं इसलिए ‘they’ का प्रयोग भी कर सकते हैं.Boys are afar and plural, hence used ‘these’. Since boys are living being so we can also use ‘they’.