अंग्रेजी सीखें: शिष्टाचार व्यक्त करने का ये है तरीका, सही जगह में सही शब्दों का करें प्रयोग
News18Hindi Updated: April 14, 2020, 7:01 PM IST
अच्छे शिष्टाचार को दिखाने के लिए इन बातों का बेहद ध्यान रखें.
आज हम आपको अंग्रेजी में शिष्टचार व्यक्त करने का तरीका बता रहे हैं. साथ ही किसी एक अर्थ के लिए एक से ज्यादा शब्दों के प्रयोग करने के बारे में बता रहे हैं.
अंग्रेजी सीखें: अनुशासन और शिष्टाचार जीवन में बहुत जरूरी हैं. समाज में रहने वाला आदमी चाहे वह किसी भी भाषा का हो और किसी भी वर्ग का हो उसका शिष्ट होना जरूरी है. शिष्टाचार एक ऐसी विशेषता है, जिसके जरिए आप किसी का भी दिल जीत सकते हैं. आइए आज हम अंग्रेजी में शिष्टाचार के तरीके को बता रहे हैं.
- आप किसी से कुछ माँग रहे हों तो “Please”, “Kindly” जैसे शब्दों का प्रयोग करिए
.If you are asking soeone for something, use “Please”, “Kindly” sort of words.
- आपको कुछ दिया गया या आपकी किसी बात को महत्व दिया गया तो “Thanks” कहना मत भूलिए.
If you were given something or given importance , always say “Thanks”. (“Thank you” is more formal than “Thanks”.)
- अगर कोई आपका धन्यवाद करे तो कहें “Welcome” या “Mention not” या “My pleasure” या “It’s ok” आदि.
If someone thanks you for something, you can say: “Welcome”, “Mention not”, “My pleasure”, “It’s ok”, “It’s alright” etc.
- जब आप किसी से फोन पर बात कर रहे हों और कोई बात या शब्द आप सुन नहीं पाये तो कुछ इस तरह कहिए – “I beg your pardon” या “I am sorry” या “I didn’t get it” या “Excuse me” या नम्रता से कह सकते हैं “Will you please repeat, I didn’t get you” आदि.
While talking over the phone, if you couldn’t hear something, you can say – “I beg your pardon” or “I am sorry” or “I didn’t get it” or “Excuse me” or you may politely say “Will you please repeat, I didn’t get you” etc.
- आप किसी महिला या किसी अपने से बड़े को या किसी बुजुर्ग को रास्ता देते वक्त कहें – “After you” इसका अर्थ है कि आप कहना चाहते हैं पहले आप, फिर मैं.
While giving a way/path to a lady, someone older/elder or elderly person, politely say “After you”. It simply implies that you respect that person and gives him/her more importance than yourself.
- अगर कोई आपसे पूछे “How are you?” तो आमतौर पर आप कहते हैं “I am fine.” लेकिन साथ ही साथ आपको उस व्यक्ति का हाल चाल भी पूछना चाहिए. आप कह सकते हैं – “I am fine. What about you?” या “Great. You tell?” या “Fine and you?” आदि.
If someone asks you “How are you?”; it’s pretty common, you say “I am fine.” But it’s better to ask him/her as well about how he/she is. You can rather say – “I am fine. What about you?” or “Great. You tell?” or “Fine and you?” etc.
- अगर आप किसी की बात बीच में ही रोककर अपनी बात कहना चाहें तो कुछ इस तरह कहिए – “Sorry to interrupt you” or “Sorry to intervene” और जब वो व्यक्ति आप पर ध्यान दे तो अपनी बात रखिए.
If you wish to cut someone short or interrupt, say politely – “Sorry to interrupt you” or “Sorry to intervene” and then proceed.
- जब आप लोगों के साथ बात करते हैं और अच्छा व्यवहार दिखाते हैं तो आपको समाज में इज़्ज़त दी जाती है. ये भी याद रहे कि केवल इन शब्दों या वाक्यांशों का प्रयोग करना ही काफी नहीं, बल्कि जो भी बोलें, नम्रता और प्रेम से बोलें. शिष्टाचार यहीं पर खत्म नहीं होता, बल्कि जैसे-2 वक्त के साथ आप अंग्रेजी भाषा की गहराई को और बेहतर समझेंगे, कोई नयी बातें आपके सामने आयेंगी.
When you behave civilized & cultured, you are given respect in society. Just a mere use of such words or phrases is not enough, you need to be polite and humble in your speaking as well. It doesn’t end here, rather newer ideas will emerge with time when you delve more into this foreign language.
First published: April 14, 2020, 7:01 PM IST