अंग्रेजी सीखें : आज हम Apostrophe के बारे जानेंगे, इससे अर्थ कैसे बदल जाता है

अंग्रेजी सीखें के आज के इस अध्याय में हम आपको अपोस्ट्राफीज का प्रयोग करने के बारे में सिखाएंगे. अंग्रेजी में अपोस्ट्राफी शब्दों और वाक्यों का अर्थ बदल देता है. इससे अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि इसका कितना महत्व है. आइए आज अपोस्ट्राफी के बारे में सीखते हैं.Use of apostrophe ‘s’s का प्रयोग (Use of Apostrophe S)राम का पैन Ram’s pen / Pen of Ramजैसा कि ऊपर लिखा गया है, चाहे Ram’s pen कहें या फिर Pen of Ram, बात एक ही है पर महत्वपूर्ण फर्क यह है कि पहले तरीके से लिखने में राम को ज़्यादा महत्व दिया गया है पैन को नहीं जबकि दूसरे तरीके में पैन को ज़्यादा महत्व दिया गया है राम को नहीं.सीता का भाईSeeta’s brother / Brother of Seetaराहुल की मम्मीRahul’s mother / Mother of Rahulलड़की का भाईGirl’s brother / Brother of the girlलड़कियों के भाईGirls’ brothers / Brothers of the girlsमेरे पापा के दोस्त की बेटीMy father’s friend’s daughter / The daughter of my father’s friendमेरे भाई का पैनMy brother’s pen / The pen of my brotherमेरे भाईओं के पैनMy brothers’ pen / The pens of my brothersमेरे दिल की बातMy heart’s feelings / The feeling of my heartतुम्हारे मोबाइल की आवाज़Your mobile’s sound / The sound of your mobileशेर की दहाड़Lion’s roar / Roar of the lionगीता की आवाज़Geeta’s voice / Voice of Geetaध्यान दीजिए, अगर मैं कहूँ “लड़की का भाई ”. लड़की एक ही है इसलिए “लड़की का” के लिए हम girl’s कहेंगे. पर अगर मैं कहूँ “लड़कियों का भाई”. लड़कियां एक से ज़्यादा है इसलिए “लड़कियों का” के लिए हम girls’s नहीं कहेंगे बल्कि सिर्फ girls’ कहेंगे. होता ये है कि अगर कोई बहुवचन शब्द जिसके अन्त में s हो और उस शब्द के साथ ’s लगाना हो तो apostrophe( ’ ) के बाद वाला s नहीं लगाया जाता.If I say ‘girl’s brother’, it is clear that there is only one girl but if there are more than one girl, then I can’t say ‘girls’s brother’, rather I would say ‘girls’ brother’. Whenever we need to use ’s after a plural word ending with s, as per the rule we must not use ‘s’ after apostrophe.