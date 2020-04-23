अंग्रेजी सीखें : आज हम Apostrophe के बारे जानेंगे, इससे अर्थ कैसे बदल जाता है
आज हम Apostrophe के बारे जानेंगे.
अंग्रेजी सीखें के आज के इस अध्याय में हम आपको अपोस्ट्राफीज का प्रयोग करने के बारे में सिखाएंगे. अंग्रेजी में अपोस्ट्राफी शब्दों और वाक्यों का अर्थ बदल देता है.
अंग्रेजी सीखें के आज के इस अध्याय में हम आपको अपोस्ट्राफीज का प्रयोग करने के बारे में सिखाएंगे. अंग्रेजी में अपोस्ट्राफी शब्दों और वाक्यों का अर्थ बदल देता है. इससे अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि इसका कितना महत्व है. आइए आज अपोस्ट्राफी के बारे में सीखते हैं.
Use of apostrophe ‘s
’s का प्रयोग (Use of Apostrophe S)
राम का पैन Ram’s pen / Pen of Ramमहत्वपूर्ण बात
जैसा कि ऊपर लिखा गया है, चाहे Ram’s pen कहें या फिर Pen of Ram, बात एक ही है पर महत्वपूर्ण फर्क यह है कि पहले तरीके से लिखने में राम को ज़्यादा महत्व दिया गया है पैन को नहीं जबकि दूसरे तरीके में पैन को ज़्यादा महत्व दिया गया है राम को नहीं.
सीता का भाई
Seeta’s brother / Brother of Seeta
राहुल की मम्मी
Rahul’s mother / Mother of Rahul
लड़की का भाई
Girl’s brother / Brother of the girl
लड़कियों के भाई
Girls’ brothers / Brothers of the girls
मेरे पापा के दोस्त की बेटी
My father’s friend’s daughter / The daughter of my father’s friend
मेरे भाई का पैन
My brother’s pen / The pen of my brother
मेरे भाईओं के पैन
My brothers’ pen / The pens of my brothers
मेरे दिल की बात
My heart’s feelings / The feeling of my heart
तुम्हारे मोबाइल की आवाज़
Your mobile’s sound / The sound of your mobile
शेर की दहाड़
Lion’s roar / Roar of the lion
गीता की आवाज़
Geeta’s voice / Voice of Geeta
ध्यान दीजिए, अगर मैं कहूँ “लड़की का भाई ”. लड़की एक ही है इसलिए “लड़की का” के लिए हम girl’s कहेंगे. पर अगर मैं कहूँ “लड़कियों का भाई”. लड़कियां एक से ज़्यादा है इसलिए “लड़कियों का” के लिए हम girls’s नहीं कहेंगे बल्कि सिर्फ girls’ कहेंगे. होता ये है कि अगर कोई बहुवचन शब्द जिसके अन्त में s हो और उस शब्द के साथ ’s लगाना हो तो apostrophe( ’ ) के बाद वाला s नहीं लगाया जाता.
If I say ‘girl’s brother’, it is clear that there is only one girl but if there are more than one girl, then I can’t say ‘girls’s brother’, rather I would say ‘girls’ brother’. Whenever we need to use ’s after a plural word ending with s, as per the rule we must not use ‘s’ after apostrophe.
First published: April 23, 2020, 11:58 AM IST