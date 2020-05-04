अंग्रेजी सीखें: संज्ञा किसे कहते हैं? इनको पहचानने का ये है सही तरीका

अंग्रेजी सीखें में आजहम आपको संज्ञा(Noun) के बारे में बताएंगे. सज्ञा कितने प्रकार की होती हैं और इनको पहताना कैसे जाता है. इसके बारे में भी आपको जानकारी देंगे. आइए आज हम आपको संज्ञा की परिभाषा उसके प्रकार और पहचानने के तरीके के बारे में उदाहरण समेत बताते हैं.व्यक्तिवाचक संज्ञा किसी भी प्राणी, जगह या वस्तु का नाम होता है.Proper Noun is the name of a Creature, place or thing.Ram (किसी प्राणी का नाम है)(Name of a Creature)Tuffy (किसी प्राणी का नाम है)(Name of a Creature)Dehradun (किसी जगह का नाम है)(Name of a Place)Parker pen (किसी वस्तु का नाम है)(Name of a Thing)Usha Fan (किसी वस्तु का नाम है)(Name of a Thing)जातिवाचक संज्ञा किसी भी प्राणी, जगह या वस्तु की जाति के बारे में बताता है.Common Noun denotes the class of a Creature, Place or thing.1- चलिए समझें. माना आपके सामने दो मोबाइल रखे हुए हैं एक है नोकिया मोबाईल और दूसरा है सैमसंग मोबाईल. दोनों में क्या समानता है ? दोनों मोबाइल हैं। इसलिए “मोबाइल” एक Common Noun है. इन दोनों की जाति “मोबाइल” है.Suppose, there are two mobiles. One is nokia’s and another one is Samsung’s. What is common in both? They both are mobile. So ‘mobile’ is a common noun.2- माना आपके सामने दो लड़के खड़े हैं. एक है राम और दूसरा है राजू. दोनों में क्या समानता है ? दोनों लड़के हैं. इसलिए “लड़का” एक Common Noun है. इन दोनों की जाति “लड़का” है.Suppose there are two boys; Ram and Raju. What is common in both? They both are boys. So ‘boy’ is a common noun.3- माना आपके सामने तीन फैन रखे हुए हैं. एक है उषा फैन, दूसरा है खेतान फैन और तीसरा है हैवल्स फैन। तीनों में क्या समानता है ? तीनों फैन हैं. इसलिए “फैन” एक Common Noun है. इन तीनों की जाति “फैन” है.There are three fans; one is Usha’s, second one is Khaitan’s and the third one is Havel’s. What is common in them? They all are fans. So ‘fan’ is a common noun.4- तीन राज्य हैं. एक है दिल्ली, दूसरा है हरियाणा और तीसरा है बिहार. तीनों में क्या समानता है ? तीनों राज्य हैं. इसलिए “राज्य” एक Common Noun है. इन तीनों की जाति “राज्य” है.Let’s think about three states; Delhi, Hariyana and Bihar. What is common in these? These all are states. So ‘State’ is a common noun.समूहवाचक संज्ञा प्राणियों के, जगहों के या वस्तुओं के समूह को दर्षाता है.Collective Noun denotes the group of creatures, places or things.People (लोग) – कई लोगों का समूह(group of persons)Crowd (भीड़) – कई लोगों का समूह(group of persons)Batch (बैच) – कई विद्यार्थियों का समूह(group of students)Team (टीम) – कई खिलाड़ियों का समूह(group of players)Bunch (गुच्छा) – अंगूर का(group of grapes)Family (फैमिली) – परिवार(group of members)Few other examples are: Army, Class, Committee, Council, Department, Society, Majority, Minority, Audience, Jury, Company, Corporation etc.4) Material Noun (पदार्थवाचक संज्ञा )पदार्थवाचक संज्ञा किसी भी पदार्थ का नाम होता है.Material Noun denotes the Name of a material.सोना (Gold), चाँदी (Silver), ताँबा (Copper), ग्लास (Glass), लकड़ी (Wood), पत्थर (Stone) etc.भाववाचक संज्ञा वो होती है जिसे हम छू या देख नहीं सकते, सिर्फ महशूस किया जा सकता है.Abstract Noun is something that we can’t touch or see; we can only feel it. In other words, A person can’t physically interact such things. We can’t see, touch, hear, smell or taste these nouns.ईमानदारी (Honesty), प्यार (Love), चोरी (Theft), घृणा (Hate), वक्त (Time), सोच (Thinking), भावनाएँ (Feelings), गणित (Mathematics), उम्मीद (Expectation) etc.आपके मन में शायद एक सवाल आये कि ‘Love’ तो एक क्रिया है फिर ये भाववाचक संज्ञा कैसे है ! कुछ ऐसे शब्द होते हैं जो क्रिया व संज्ञा दोनों की तरह प्रयोग किये जाते है. Love के दो मतलब हैं. एक है ‘प्यार’ और दूसरा है ‘प्यार करना’. पहला वाला Abstract Noun है तो दूसरा वाला क्रिया है. क्योंकि दूसरे वाले में ‘करना’ का प्रयोग किया गया है जिससे ये पता लगता है कि किसी काम को करने की बात हो रही है. ‘प्यार करना’ एक काम यानि क्रिया है.You must be thinking that ‘Love’ is a verb then how come it’s an abstract Noun.Let me tell you. There are a few words, which can function as nouns in some cases and verbs in other cases, ‘Love’ is one of them.Love is life. प्यार ज़िन्दगी है. (यहाँ पर love एक भाववाचक संज्ञा है।Love as an ‘Abstract Noun’)I love you. मैं तुम्हें प्यार करता हूँ. (यहाँ पर love एक क्रिया है। Love as a ‘Verb’)बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण बात (Very Important point)–किसी भी वाक्य में Subject या तो संज्ञा होगी या फिर सर्वनाम. नीचे दिये गये उदाहरणों से समझिए.In a sentence, Subject is either a noun or a pronoun.1- सफलता बहुत ज़रुरी है. Success is very important.यहाँ पर Subject है – ‘Success’. ये कोई सर्वनाम तो है नहीं, इसलिए संज्ञा ही हो सकती है. अब मुद्दा ये है कि ये कौन सी संज्ञा है. ये न किसी व्यक्ति, वस्तु या जगह का नाम है, न कोई जाति है, न कोई समूह है, न ही कोई पदार्थ है तो फिर क्या बचा. अरे हां ‘Success’ को न छू सकते हैं न देख सकते हैं, बिल्कुल साफ है कि ये भाववाचक संज्ञा है.In above example, Subject is ‘Success’. As per the rule, subject can either be a noun or a pronoun. Since it’s not a pronoun, it’s a noun then. Now the question is, which noun it is! It’s not a name of any person, place or thing; it’s neither a class; neither a group; nor a material, then what it is? Oh yes!, ‘Success’ can’t be touched or seen, it is abstract noun.2- राम मेरा दोस्त है. Ram is my friend.यहाँ पर Subject है – ‘Ram’. ये कोई सर्वनाम तो है नहीं, इसलिए संज्ञा ही हो सकती है. अब मुद्दा ये है कि ये कौन सी संज्ञा है. ये एक व्यक्ति का नाम है, इसलिए ये एक व्यक्तिवाचक संज्ञा है.In above example, Subject is ‘Ram’. As per the rule, subject can either be a noun or a pronoun. Since it’s not a pronoun, it’s a noun then. Now the question is, which noun it is! It’s a name of a person, so it is a proper noun.3- वो मेरा भाई है। He is my brother.यहाँ पर Subject है – ‘He’. ये एक सर्वनाम है.In above example, Subject is ‘He’. As per the rule, subject can either be a noun or a pronoun. It’s a pronoun.4- ईमानदारी मेरे खून में है। Honesty is in my blood.Subject है – ‘Honesty’. पहले उदाहरण की तरह ‘Honesty’ को न छू सकते हैं न देख सकते हैं, ये एक भाववाचक संज्ञा है.Subject is ‘Honesty’. Just like the first example, it can’t be experienced by any of our 5 senses, hence it’s clear, it’s an abstract noun.5- पढ़ना अच्छी आदत है. Reading is a good habit.Subject है – ‘Reading’. आइए सोचें कि यह Subject संज्ञा है या फिर सर्वनाम। ये न ही सर्वनाम है और न ही ऊपर दी गई कोई भी संज्ञा. आपको थोड़ा कन्फ्यूज़न हो रहा होगा कि Read का मतलब तो होता है पढ़ना. ये तो क्रिया है, लेकिन ध्यान दीजिए कि Read के साथ ing लगाकर इसे Subject की तरह प्रयोग किया गया है. हमने आपको बताया था कि किसी भी वाक्य में Subject या तो संज्ञा होगी या फिर सर्वनाम। तर्क यह है कि अगर किसी क्रिया के आगे ing लगा कर उसे संज्ञा की तरह प्रयोग किया जाये तो उस शब्द को जैरन्ड यानि क्रियावाचक संज्ञा कहते हैं. जो कि इस चैप्टर में आपका अगला टॉपिक है.Subject is ‘Reading’. It’s neither a pronoun nor a noun that we have discussed above. You might be getting little confused because ‘Read’ is a verb. But you must notice that ‘read’ is attached with ‘ing’ and used as a subject. We had told you that the subject can either be a noun or a pronoun. It can’t be a verb. The fact is; If a verb is added with ‘ing’ and used as a noun in a sentence, that verb is called ‘Gerund’. It’s your next topic in this chapter.