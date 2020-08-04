करियर

बड़ी खबर: B.Arch में दाखिले के लिए नहीं देना होगा एंट्रेंस, पढ़ें क्या है नया नियम

बड़ी खबर: B.Arch में दाखिले के लिए नहीं देना होगा एंट्रेंस, पढ़ें क्या है नया नियम
@CouncilofArchi1 की सिफारिशों पर शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने ये फैसला लिया है.

शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने B.Arch 2020-2021 में दाखिले के लिए तय एलिजिबिलिटी से छूट देने का फैसला किया है.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
नई दिल्ली. केंद्रीय कैबिनेट शिक्षा मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक ने सिलसिलेवा़र ट्वीट्स के जरिए B.Arch में दाखिले के लिए बदले नियमों की जानकारी दी. उन्होंने कहा,  B.Arch कोर्स में दाखिले के लिए उम्मीदवार #Architecture में एप्टिट्यूड में टेस्ट यानी #NATA या #JEE में क्वालीफाई हो. मैं पाठ्यक्रम में प्रवेश के इच्छक उम्मीदवारों को शुभकामनाएं देता हूं
दूसरे ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा, अब जिन्होंने PCM विषयों के साथ 10 + 2 की परीक्षा पास की है या गणित के साथ 10 + 3 डिप्लोमा किया है, वे B.Arch कोर्स 2020-21 के पहले साल में दाखिले के लिए एलिजिबल हैं.रमेश पोखरियाल ने तीसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, #COVID19 महामारी के मद्देनजर  देश भर में कई बोर्डों द्वारा बारहवीं कक्षा परीक्षा रद्द होने का फैसला लिया गया. जिसके मद्देनजर @ CouncilofArchi1 की सिफारिशों पर शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने B.Arch 2020-2021  में दाखिले के लिए तय एलिजिबिलिटी से छूट देने का फैसला किया है.बता दें कि JEE Main वे उम्मीदवार दे सकते हैं जिन्होंने 11वीं-12वीं Physics, chemistry, Maths से पास की हो. रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक ने भी PCM विषयों का जिक्र किया है.दाखिले के लिए बदले नियम की जानकारी न्यूज एजेंसी ने भी दी.


