बड़ी खबर: B.Arch में दाखिले के लिए नहीं देना होगा एंट्रेंस, पढ़ें क्या है नया नियम

The candidates should have qualified an aptitude test in #Architecture, i.e. #NATA or #JEE for admission to the B.Arch. Course. I wish all the best to candidates seeking admission to the Course. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 4, 2020

Now, candidates who have passed the 10+2 scheme of examination with PCM subjects or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics shall be eligible for admission to the first year of B.Arch. Course for 2020-2021. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 4, 2020

In view of the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic and the partial cancellation of class XII #exams by several Boards across the country, the Ministry of Education on the recommendations of @CouncilofArchi1 has decided to relax the eligibility for admission to B.Arch. Course for 2020-2021. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 4, 2020

Candidates who have passed 10+2 scheme of exam with PCM subjects or 10+3 Diploma with Maths, eligible for admission to B.Arch. course for 2020-2021. Candidates should've qualified aptitude test in Architecture, i.e. NATA or JEE: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Education pic.twitter.com/FLzX3U6Rjw — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

नई दिल्ली. केंद्रीय कैबिनेट शिक्षा मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक ने सिलसिलेवा़र ट्वीट्स के जरिए B.Arch में दाखिले के लिए बदले नियमों की जानकारी दी. उन्होंने कहा, B.Arch कोर्स में दाखिले के लिए उम्मीदवार #Architecture में एप्टिट्यूड में टेस्ट यानी #NATA या #JEE में क्वालीफाई हो. मैं पाठ्यक्रम में प्रवेश के इच्छक उम्मीदवारों को शुभकामनाएं देता हूंदूसरे ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा, अब जिन्होंने PCM विषयों के साथ 10 + 2 की परीक्षा पास की है या गणित के साथ 10 + 3 डिप्लोमा किया है, वे B.Arch कोर्स 2020-21 के पहले साल में दाखिले के लिए एलिजिबल हैं.रमेश पोखरियाल ने तीसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, #COVID19 महामारी के मद्देनजर देश भर में कई बोर्डों द्वारा बारहवीं कक्षा परीक्षा रद्द होने का फैसला लिया गया. जिसके मद्देनजर @ CouncilofArchi1 की सिफारिशों पर शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने B.Arch 2020-2021 में दाखिले के लिए तय एलिजिबिलिटी से छूट देने का फैसला किया है.बता दें कि JEE Main वेउम्मीदवार दे सकते हैं जिन्होंने 11वीं-12वीं Physics, chemistry, Maths से पास की हो. रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक ने भी PCM विषयों का जिक्र किया है.दाखिले के लिए बदले नियम की जानकारी न्यूज एजेंसी ने भी दी.