अंग्रेजी सीखें : आइये सीखते हैं अंग्रेजी में विराम चिन्हों को क्या कहते हैं? इनका प्रयोग कहां किया जाता है
News18Hindi Updated: April 16, 2020, 1:45 PM IST
आज सीखते हैं अंग्रेजी में विराम चिन्हों को क्या कहते हैं.
'अंग्रेजी सीखें' की आज की क्लास में हम आपको अंग्रेजों विराम चिन्हों (Punctuation) के बारे में बताएंगे.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 1:45 PM IST
'अंग्रेजी सीखें' की आज की क्लास में हम आपको अंग्रेजों विराम चिन्हों (Punctuation) के बारे में बताएंगे. इनका का उपयोग लिखते समय किया जाता है. इससे लेखक वाक्य के प्रकार और सही ठहराव की जानकारी दे पाते हैं. इससे यह भी पता चलता है कि ठहराव किस प्रकार का होगा - प्रश्न पूछते समय ठहराव अलग होता है और हैरानी का इज़हार अलग होता है.
Punctuations are deployed at the time of writing. They indicate the type of sentences and the places where of the pauses and stops are intended by the writer and their nature. The punctuation also indicates what type of pause is intended - the pause is different for questions and different for exclamations.
ज्यादातर प्रयुक्त होने वाले Punctuation हैं commonly used punctuation's are...
कुछ अन्य चिन्ह जिनका उपयोग किया जाता है. Some other used punctuation are...
The comma (,) is the short pause and is always used within sentences. It is used in cases wherever the writer wants to indicate a small separation, like...
To separate words or elements of the same part of speech in a series...
This is Ram, Sahib, Kiran and Mahesh.
Get up, freshen up, have breakfast and rush off to school.
To separate two pair of words using "and".
The semi colon (;) is used to connect two loosely connected clauses.
The colon (:) is optionally used to mark the beginning of a quotation or at the beginning of an enumeration.
The question mark (?) is used to mark the end of a direct question.
The exclamation mark (!) is used to mark the end of an Interjection.
Punctuations are deployed at the time of writing. They indicate the type of sentences and the places where of the pauses and stops are intended by the writer and their nature. The punctuation also indicates what type of pause is intended - the pause is different for questions and different for exclamations.
ज्यादातर प्रयुक्त होने वाले Punctuation हैं commonly used punctuation's are...
- Full Stop . (फुल स्टॉप) - पूर्ण विराम
- Comma , (कॉमा) - अल्प विराम
- Semi Colon ; (सेमी कोलन) - अर्ध विराम
- Colon : (कोलन) - विसर्ग
- Question Mark ? (क्वशन मार्क) - प्रश्न चिन्ह
- Exclamation Mark ! (एक्सक्लमेशन मार्क) - विस्मयादि बोधक चिन्ह
कुछ अन्य चिन्ह जिनका उपयोग किया जाता है. Some other used punctuation are...
- Inverted Comma ' (इंवर्टेड कॉमा) -
- Hyphen - (हाइफन)
- Parentheses () (पैरन्थीसिस)
- Apostrophe ' (अपॉस्ट्रॉफी)
Comma (कॉमा) - अल्प विराम
The comma (,) is the short pause and is always used within sentences. It is used in cases wherever the writer wants to indicate a small separation, like...
To separate words or elements of the same part of speech in a series...
This is Ram, Sahib, Kiran and Mahesh.
Get up, freshen up, have breakfast and rush off to school.
To separate two pair of words using "and".
Semi Colon (सेमी कोलन) - अर्ध विराम
The semi colon (;) is used to connect two loosely connected clauses.
Colon (कोलन) - अपूर्ण विराम
The colon (:) is optionally used to mark the beginning of a quotation or at the beginning of an enumeration.
Question Mark (क्वशन मार्क) - प्रश्न चिन्ह
The question mark (?) is used to mark the end of a direct question.
Exclamation Mark (एक्सक्लमेशन मार्क) - विस्मय सूचक चिन्ह
The exclamation mark (!) is used to mark the end of an Interjection.
News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए करियर से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.
First published: April 16, 2020, 1:41 PM IST