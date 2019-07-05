Loading...

बटज को एनुअल फाइनांश‍ियल स्‍टेटमेंट भी कहा जाता है. भारत में हर साल इसे संसद में देश के व‍ित्‍तमंत्री पेश करते हैं. इस बजट के जरिये दरअसल, सरकार अपने खर्चों और आय का लेखा-जोखा द‍िखाती है और आगामी वर्ष के लिए इसका अनुमान‍ित बजट क्‍या होगा. हर साल IAS / PCS / SSC / बैंकिंग की परीक्षा में बजट से जुड़े कुछ महत्‍वपूर्ण सवाल जरूर होते हैं. उनमें से सबसे महत्‍वपूर्ण 10 प्रश्‍नों और उनके उत्‍तर की सूची हम यहां दे रहे हैं. अगर आप IAS / PCS / SSC / बैंकिंग परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे हैं तो बजट से जुड़े इन सवालों के जवाब आपको मालूम होने चाह‍िए.1. अंतरिम बजट को क्‍या कहा जाता है ( Interim budget is also known as....)(a) म‍िनी बजट (Mini budget)(b) वोट ऑ एकाउंट ( Vote on Account)(c) a और b दोनों(d) इसमें से कोई भी नहींसहीं उत्‍तर: c2. संविधान के किस अनुच्छेद में बजट की परिकल्पना की गई है (Which article of the Constitution envisages Budget?)(a) आर्ट‍िकल (Article 280)(b) आर्ट‍िकल 110 (Article 110)(c) आर्ट‍िकल 360 (Article 360)(d) आर्ट‍िकल 112 (Article 112)सही उत्‍तर: d3. बजट 2019-20 में सरकार ने उज्ज्वला योजना के तहत एलपीजी कनेक्शन वितरित करने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया (In Budget 2019-20, the government set the target to distribute LPG connections under the Ujjawala Yojna)(a) 6 करोड़(b) 10 करोड़(c) 5 करोड़(d) 8 करोड़सही उत्‍तर: d4. GDP के संदर्भ में वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए राजकोषीय घाटे का क्या है (What is the target (in terms of GDP) of Fiscal Deficit for FY 2019-20?)(a) 3.1%(b) 3.5%(c) 3.4%(d) 4.4%सही उत्‍तर: c5. बजट 2019-20 के बारे में कौन सा कथन सही नहीं है? (Which statement is not correct about budget 2019-20?)(a) 2017-18 में नए आयकर दाखिल करने वालों की संख्या में वृद्धि हुई, पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में 26% बढ़कर, कुल आयकर रिटर्न 6.84 करोड़ दर्ज किया गया.(The number of new income-tax filers increased in 2017-18, taking the total income tax returns filed to 6.84 crore, up 26% from previous year.)(b) ग्रैच्‍युटी का भुगतान बढ़कर 10 लाख से 20 लाख हुआ.(Payment of gratuity has been increased from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakhs.)(c) सरकार ने प्रधानमंत्री क‍िसान सम्‍मान न‍िधी योजना शुरू की. यह स्‍कीम 1 जनवरी 2019 से प्रभाव में है. (Government has introduced the Prime Minister 'Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana'. This scheme will be in effect from 1st January, 2019.)(d) पहली बार रक्षा क्षेत्र के ल‍िये बजट की राशि 3 लाख करोड़ के ऊपर गई. (amount allocated for the defense sector has exceeded 3 lac cr for the first time.)सही उत्‍तर: c6. बजट 2019-20 में सरकारी व्यय का सबसे बड़ा मद क्या है. (What is the biggest item of government expenditure in budget 2019-20?)(a) लोन रीपेमेंट (Loan repayment)(b) रक्षा पर खर्च (Defense expenditure)(c) केंद्रीय योजना पर खर्च (Expenditure on Central Plans)(d) राज्‍यों के कर और फीस की हि‍स्‍सेदारी (Share of the states in taxes and fees)सही उत्‍तर: d7. 2019-20 के बजट में केंद्र सरकार की आय का सबसे बड़ा मद क्या है. (What is the biggest item of income of the central government in 2019-20 budget?)(a) वस्‍तु एवं सेवा कर (Goods and Service Tax)(b) कॉर्पोरेट टैक्‍स (Corporation tax)(c) उधार एवं अन्‍य दाय‍ित्‍व (Borrowings and other liabilities)(d) a और b दोनों (a and b both are equal)सही उत्‍तर: d8. इसमें से कौन सा कथन सत्‍य है. ( Which of the following statements is true?)(a) बजट में राजस्व घाटा जीडीपी का 3.4% होने का अनुमान है. (Revenue deficit is estimated to be 3.4% of GDP in the budget)(b) राजकोषीय घाटा जीडीपी के 3.1% पर लक्षित होने का अनुमान है (The fiscal deficit is estimated to be targeted at 3.1% of GDP.)(c) बजट अनुमानों में, प्राथमिक घाटे को जीडीपी के 0.2% तक रोकने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है. (In the budget estimates, the target is to prevent the primary deficit to 0.2% of GDP.)(d) ऊपर द‍िए गए सभी कथन सही हैं (All the above mentioned statements are correct.)सही उत्‍तर: d9. भारत में जिस दर पर आयकर लगाया जाता है उसे क्‍या कहा जाता है... (The rate which the income tax is imposed in India is called....)(a) डि‍ग्रेस‍िव रेट (Digressive rate)(b) प्रोग्रस‍िव रेट (Progressive rate)(c) र‍िग्रेस‍िव रेट ( Regressive rate)(d) प्रोपोर्शनेट रेट (Proportionate rate)सही उत्‍तर: a10. केंद्र सरकार द्वारा वर्तमान में क‍ितना सेस लगाया जा रहा है. (How much cess is imposed currently by the Central Government?)(a) 4%(b) 3.5%(c) 3%(d) 0.5%सही उत्‍तर: a