अंग्रेजी सीेखें: आइये जानते हैं विशेषण क्या होते हैं? इनको ऐसे समझें







Positive



Comparative

Superlative



Tall

Taller

Tallest



Short

Shorter

Shortest



Big

Bigger

Biggest



Small

Smaller

Smallest



Great

Greater

Greatest



Lengthy

Lengthier

Lengthiest



Long

Longer

Longest



Wide

Wider

Widest



High

Higher

Highest













Deep



Deeper

Deepest



Black

Blacker

Blackest



White

Whiter

Whitest



Bitter

Bitterer

Bitterest



Sweet

Sweeter

Sweetest



Sour

Sourer

Sourest



Clean

Cleaner

Cleanest



Dirty

Dirtier

Dirtiest



Cold

Colder

Coldest



Hot

Hotter

Hottest













Fast



Faster

Fastest



Slow

Slower

Slowest



Hard

Harder

Hardest



Tough

Tougher

Toughest



Soft

Softer

Softest



Rich

Richer

Richest



Poor

Poorer

Poorest



Strong

Stronger

Strongest



Weak

Weaker

Weakest



Heavy

Heavier

Heaviest













Light



Lighter

Lightest



Young

Younger

Youngest



Old

Older/Elder

Oldest/Eldest



Bright

Brighter

Brightest



Clever

Cleverer

Cleverest



Dear

Dearer

Dearest



Loud

Louder

Loudest



Near

Nearer

Nearest



Soon

Sooner

Soonest



Wise

Wiser

Wisest











Pure

Purer

Purest



Brave

Braver

Bravest













Active



More Active

Most Active



Beautiful

More Beautiful

Most Beautiful



Careful

More Careful

Most Careful



Cheerful

More Cheerful

Most Cheerful



Dangerous

More Dangerous

Most Dangerous



Difficult

More Difficult

Most Difficult



Diligent

More Diligent

Most Diligent



Famous

More Famous

Most Famous



Foolish

More Foolish

Most Foolish



Harmful

More Harmful

Most Harmful













Honest



More Honest

Most Honest



Important

More Important

Most Important



Industrious

More Industrious

Most Industrious



Intelligent

More Intelligent

Most Intelligent



Interesting

More Interesting

Most interesting



Popular

More Popular

Most Popular



Powerful

More Powerful

Most Powerful



Patient

More Patient

Most Patient



Urgent

More Urgent

Most urgent



Useful

More useful

Most Useful







Some adjectives have their comparative and Superlative degrees in an irregular pattern:





Good, Well

Better

Best



Bad, ill

Worse

Worst



Much, Many

More

Most



Little

Less, Lesser

Least









It is a bright

Dehradun is a huge

She is a very nice

They are cute.

They both are in a difficult

I am taller than you.ये भी पढें- लॉकडाउन में छात्र सीख सकेंगे नई स्किल, UGC ने जारी की नई गाइडलाइन



अंग्रेजी सीखें में आज हम आपको विषेशण (Adjective) के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं. विषेषण वो शब्द या शब्दों का समूह (उपवाक्य) होते हैं जो किसी संज्ञा या सर्वनाम की विषेषता बताते हैं या फिर उस संज्ञा या सर्वनाम के बारे में कुछ अतिरिक्त सूचना देते हैं. ये भी कह सकते हैं कि विषेशण किसी संज्ञा या सर्वनाम का वर्णन करते हैं.Adjectives are the words or the group of words that show the quality of noun/pronoun or provide some additional information about them. In other words, Adjectives describe a noun or pronoun.आइए कुछ उदाहरण देखें...Let’s see some examples.1) Ram is brave. ( राम बहादुर है)‘बहादुर’ होना राम की विषेषता है. चूँकि राम एक संज्ञा है इसलिए ‘Brave’ एक विषेषण है.To be ‘Brave’ is the quality of Ram. Since Ram is a noun, hence Brave is an adjective.2) He was brave. ( वह बहादुर है)‘बहादुर’ होना उसकी यानि ‘He’ की विषेषता है. चूँकि “वह” यानि ‘He’ एक सर्वनाम है इसलिए ‘Brave’ एक विषेषण है.To be ‘Brave’ is the quality of ‘He’. Since ‘He’ is a pronoun, hence Brave is an adjective.3) I have some/much water. ( मेरे पास थोड़ा/बहुत पानी है)पानी एक संज्ञा है इसके साथ ‘थोड़ा’ या ‘ज़्यादा’ लगाने से पानी की मात्रा के बारे में पता चल रहा है. यानि यह शब्द पानी के बारे में कुछ अतिरिक्त सूचना दे़ रहा है इसलिए ‘some/much’ एक विषेषण है.Here, we have used ‘some/much’ with water. It gives an idea about the amount of water. So using ‘some’ or ‘much’ gives some additional information about water. ‘Water’ is a noun so ‘some/much’ is an adjective.4) Aman is my brother who plays with you. (अमन मेरा भाई है जो तुम्हारे साथ खेलता है)इस वाक्य में जैसे ही कहा गया कि “जो तुम्हारे साथ खेलता है” , इससे अमन के बारे में कुछ अतिरिक्त बात पता लगती है कि वो तुम्हारे साथ खेलता है, चूंकि अमन एक व्यक्ति का नाम यानि संज्ञा है इसलिए संज्ञा के बारे में कुछ अतिरिक्त सूचना देने वाला यह वाक्य “जो तुम्हारे साथ खेलता है” एक विषेषण उपवाक्य है.In this sentence, when said “who plays with you”, it provides additional information about Aman that he plays with you. Since Aman is the name of a person, means a noun, hence, the clause ‘who plays with you’, which provides additional information about a noun is an adjective clause.5) He is Ram who is older than I. (वो राम है जो मुझसे बड़ा है)जब हम ये कहते हैं कि “जो मुझसे बड़ा है” , तो हमें राम के बारे में कुछ अतिरिक्त बात पता लगती है इसलिए यह वाक्य “जो मुझसे बड़ा है” एक विषेषण उपवाक्य है.When We say “who is older than I”, it gives us some additional information about Ram, who is a noun. Hence, this clause ‘who is older than I’ is an adjective clause.Generally, There are three degrees of adjectives-नीचे दिये गये वाक्यों में विषेषण शब्दों या विषेषण उपवाक्यों को गहरे काले अक्षरों में लिखा हुआ है.Following are the sentences, where adjectives are written in bold letters.