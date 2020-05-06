करियर

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISH বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडिया News18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड News18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणा News18 बिहार, झारखंड News18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ News18 राजस्थान
News18 ऐप डाउनलोड करें
हमें फॉलो करें

Trending Topics :

#CoronaVirus #IrrfanKhan #Lockdown #IndiaGives #MakeYourOwnMask #IndiaPositive
लाइव टीवी
होम » न्यूज » करियर

अंग्रेजी सीेखें: आइये जानते हैं विशेषण क्या होते हैं? इनको ऐसे समझें

News18Hindi
Updated: May 6, 2020, 2:34 PM IST
अंग्रेजी सीेखें: आइये जानते हैं विशेषण क्या होते हैं? इनको ऐसे समझें
विषेशण किसी संज्ञा या सर्वनाम का वर्णन करते हैं.

अंग्रेजी सीखें: विषेशण किसी संज्ञा या सर्वनाम की विशेषता बताने वाले शब्दों का एक समूह होता है. या फिर कहें कि विषेशण किसी संज्ञा या सर्वनाम का वर्णन करते हैं.

  • Share this:
अंग्रेजी सीखें में आज हम आपको विषेशण (Adjective) के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं. विषेषण वो शब्द या शब्दों का समूह (उपवाक्य) होते हैं जो किसी संज्ञा या सर्वनाम की विषेषता बताते हैं या फिर उस संज्ञा या सर्वनाम के बारे में कुछ अतिरिक्त सूचना देते हैं. ये भी कह सकते हैं कि विषेशण किसी संज्ञा या सर्वनाम का वर्णन करते हैं.

Adjectives are the words or the group of words that show the quality of noun/pronoun or provide some additional information about them. In other words, Adjectives describe a noun or pronoun.
आइए कुछ उदाहरण देखें...
Let’s see some examples.



1) Ram is brave. ( राम बहादुर है)
‘बहादुर’ होना राम की विषेषता है. चूँकि राम एक संज्ञा है इसलिए ‘Brave’ एक विषेषण है.


To be ‘Brave’ is the quality of Ram. Since Ram is a noun, hence Brave is an adjective.
2) He was brave. ( वह बहादुर है)
‘बहादुर’ होना उसकी यानि ‘He’ की विषेषता है. चूँकि “वह” यानि ‘He’ एक सर्वनाम है इसलिए ‘Brave’ एक विषेषण है.
To be ‘Brave’ is the quality of ‘He’. Since ‘He’ is a pronoun, hence Brave is an adjective.
3) I have some/much water. ( मेरे पास थोड़ा/बहुत पानी है)
पानी एक संज्ञा है इसके साथ ‘थोड़ा’ या ‘ज़्यादा’ लगाने से पानी की मात्रा के बारे में पता चल रहा है. यानि यह शब्द पानी के बारे में कुछ अतिरिक्त सूचना दे़ रहा है इसलिए ‘some/much’ एक विषेषण है.

Here, we have used ‘some/much’ with water. It gives an idea about the amount of water. So using ‘some’ or ‘much’ gives some additional information about water. ‘Water’ is a noun so ‘some/much’ is an adjective.

4) Aman is my brother who plays with you. (अमन मेरा भाई है जो तुम्हारे साथ खेलता है)
इस वाक्य में जैसे ही कहा गया कि “जो तुम्हारे साथ खेलता है” , इससे अमन के बारे में कुछ अतिरिक्त बात पता लगती है कि वो तुम्हारे साथ खेलता है, चूंकि अमन एक व्यक्ति का नाम यानि संज्ञा है इसलिए संज्ञा के बारे में कुछ अतिरिक्त सूचना देने वाला यह वाक्य “जो तुम्हारे साथ खेलता है” एक विषेषण उपवाक्य है.

In this sentence, when said “who plays with you”, it provides additional information about Aman that he plays with you. Since Aman is the name of a person, means a noun, hence, the clause ‘who plays with you’, which provides additional information about a noun is an adjective clause.

5) He is Ram who is older than I. (वो राम है जो मुझसे बड़ा है)
जब हम ये कहते हैं कि “जो मुझसे बड़ा है” , तो हमें राम के बारे में कुछ अतिरिक्त बात पता लगती है इसलिए यह वाक्य “जो मुझसे बड़ा है” एक विषेषण उपवाक्य है.

When We say “who is older than I”, it gives us some additional information about Ram, who is a noun. Hence, this clause ‘who is older than I’ is an adjective clause.

प्राय: विशेषणों की तीन degrees होती हैं-
Generally, There are three degrees of adjectives-

1. Positive
2. Comparative
3. Superlative

 












































Positive


 Comparative Superlative
Tall Taller Tallest
Short Shorter Shortest
Big Bigger Biggest
Small Smaller Smallest
Great Greater Greatest
Lengthy Lengthier Lengthiest
Long Longer Longest
Wide Wider Widest
High Higher Highest













































Deep


 Deeper Deepest
Black Blacker Blackest
White Whiter Whitest
Bitter Bitterer Bitterest
Sweet Sweeter Sweetest
Sour Sourer Sourest
Clean Cleaner Cleanest
Dirty Dirtier Dirtiest
Cold Colder Coldest
Hot Hotter Hottest













































Fast


 Faster Fastest
Slow Slower Slowest
Hard Harder Hardest
Tough Tougher Toughest
Soft Softer Softest
Rich Richer Richest
Poor Poorer Poorest
Strong Stronger Strongest
Weak Weaker Weakest
Heavy Heavier Heaviest













































Light


 Lighter Lightest
Young Younger Youngest
Old Older/Elder Oldest/Eldest
Bright Brighter Brightest
Clever Cleverer Cleverest
Dear Dearer Dearest
Loud Louder Loudest
Near Nearer Nearest
Soon Sooner Soonest
Wise Wiser Wisest












Pure Purer Purest
Brave Braver Bravest













































Active


 More Active Most Active
Beautiful More Beautiful Most Beautiful
Careful More Careful Most Careful
Cheerful More Cheerful Most Cheerful
Dangerous More Dangerous Most Dangerous
Difficult More Difficult Most Difficult
Diligent More Diligent Most Diligent
Famous More Famous Most Famous
Foolish More Foolish Most Foolish
Harmful More Harmful Most Harmful













































Honest


 More Honest Most Honest
Important More Important Most Important
Industrious More Industrious Most Industrious
Intelligent More Intelligent Most Intelligent
Interesting More Interesting Most interesting
Popular More Popular Most Popular
Powerful More Powerful Most Powerful
Patient More Patient Most Patient
Urgent More Urgent Most urgent
Useful More useful Most Useful

Some adjectives have their comparative and Superlative degrees in an irregular pattern:





















Good, Well Better Best
Bad, ill Worse Worst
Much, Many More Most
Little Less, Lesser Least

नीचे दिये गये वाक्यों में विषेषण शब्दों या विषेषण उपवाक्यों को गहरे काले अक्षरों में लिखा हुआ है.
Following are the sentences, where adjectives are written in bold letters.

  1.  It is a bright

  2. Dehradun is a huge

  3. She is a very nice

  4. They are cute.

  5. They both are in a difficult

  6.  I am taller than you.ये भी पढें- लॉकडाउन में छात्र सीख सकेंगे नई स्किल, UGC ने जारी की नई गाइडलाइन

News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए करियर से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.

First published: May 6, 2020, 2:34 PM IST
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES

कोविड-19 डेटा सेंटर

हेल्पलाइन. :

  • भारत
  • दुनिया

  • एक्टिव केस

    33,514

    +1,547*  

  • कुल केस

    49,391

    +2,680*  

  • ठीक हुए

    14,183

    +1,022*  

  • मृत्यु

    1,694

    +111*  
*change over the previous day
स्रोत: स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय, भारत सरकार
अपडेटेड: May 06 (08:00 AM)
हॉस्पिटल & टेस्टिंग सेंटर

दुनिया

  • एक्टिव केस

    2,207,221

    +42,618*  

  • कुल केस

    3,663,911

    +79,737*

  • ठीक हुए

    1,199,389

    +31,398*  

  • मृत्यु

    257,301

    +5,721*
*change over the previous day
स्रोत: Various
हॉस्पिटल & टेस्टिंग सेंटर