अंग्रेजी सीेखें: आइये जानते हैं विशेषण क्या होते हैं? इनको ऐसे समझें
News18Hindi Updated: May 6, 2020, 2:34 PM IST
विषेशण किसी संज्ञा या सर्वनाम का वर्णन करते हैं.
अंग्रेजी सीखें: विषेशण किसी संज्ञा या सर्वनाम की विशेषता बताने वाले शब्दों का एक समूह होता है. या फिर कहें कि विषेशण किसी संज्ञा या सर्वनाम का वर्णन करते हैं.
अंग्रेजी सीखें में आज हम आपको विषेशण (Adjective) के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं. विषेषण वो शब्द या शब्दों का समूह (उपवाक्य) होते हैं जो किसी संज्ञा या सर्वनाम की विषेषता बताते हैं या फिर उस संज्ञा या सर्वनाम के बारे में कुछ अतिरिक्त सूचना देते हैं. ये भी कह सकते हैं कि विषेशण किसी संज्ञा या सर्वनाम का वर्णन करते हैं.
Adjectives are the words or the group of words that show the quality of noun/pronoun or provide some additional information about them. In other words, Adjectives describe a noun or pronoun.
आइए कुछ उदाहरण देखें...
Let’s see some examples.1) Ram is brave. ( राम बहादुर है)
‘बहादुर’ होना राम की विषेषता है. चूँकि राम एक संज्ञा है इसलिए ‘Brave’ एक विषेषण है.
To be ‘Brave’ is the quality of Ram. Since Ram is a noun, hence Brave is an adjective.
2) He was brave. ( वह बहादुर है)
‘बहादुर’ होना उसकी यानि ‘He’ की विषेषता है. चूँकि “वह” यानि ‘He’ एक सर्वनाम है इसलिए ‘Brave’ एक विषेषण है.
To be ‘Brave’ is the quality of ‘He’. Since ‘He’ is a pronoun, hence Brave is an adjective.
3) I have some/much water. ( मेरे पास थोड़ा/बहुत पानी है)
पानी एक संज्ञा है इसके साथ ‘थोड़ा’ या ‘ज़्यादा’ लगाने से पानी की मात्रा के बारे में पता चल रहा है. यानि यह शब्द पानी के बारे में कुछ अतिरिक्त सूचना दे़ रहा है इसलिए ‘some/much’ एक विषेषण है.
Here, we have used ‘some/much’ with water. It gives an idea about the amount of water. So using ‘some’ or ‘much’ gives some additional information about water. ‘Water’ is a noun so ‘some/much’ is an adjective.
4) Aman is my brother who plays with you. (अमन मेरा भाई है जो तुम्हारे साथ खेलता है)
इस वाक्य में जैसे ही कहा गया कि “जो तुम्हारे साथ खेलता है” , इससे अमन के बारे में कुछ अतिरिक्त बात पता लगती है कि वो तुम्हारे साथ खेलता है, चूंकि अमन एक व्यक्ति का नाम यानि संज्ञा है इसलिए संज्ञा के बारे में कुछ अतिरिक्त सूचना देने वाला यह वाक्य “जो तुम्हारे साथ खेलता है” एक विषेषण उपवाक्य है.
In this sentence, when said “who plays with you”, it provides additional information about Aman that he plays with you. Since Aman is the name of a person, means a noun, hence, the clause ‘who plays with you’, which provides additional information about a noun is an adjective clause.
5) He is Ram who is older than I. (वो राम है जो मुझसे बड़ा है)
जब हम ये कहते हैं कि “जो मुझसे बड़ा है” , तो हमें राम के बारे में कुछ अतिरिक्त बात पता लगती है इसलिए यह वाक्य “जो मुझसे बड़ा है” एक विषेषण उपवाक्य है.
When We say “who is older than I”, it gives us some additional information about Ram, who is a noun. Hence, this clause ‘who is older than I’ is an adjective clause.
प्राय: विशेषणों की तीन degrees होती हैं-
Generally, There are three degrees of adjectives-
1. Positive
2. Comparative
3. Superlative
नीचे दिये गये वाक्यों में विषेषण शब्दों या विषेषण उपवाक्यों को गहरे काले अक्षरों में लिखा हुआ है.
Following are the sentences, where adjectives are written in bold letters.
Positive
|Comparative
|Superlative
|Tall
|Taller
|Tallest
|Short
|Shorter
|Shortest
|Big
|Bigger
|Biggest
|Small
|Smaller
|Smallest
|Great
|Greater
|Greatest
|Lengthy
|Lengthier
|Lengthiest
|Long
|Longer
|Longest
|Wide
|Wider
|Widest
|High
|Higher
|Highest
Deep
|Deeper
|Deepest
|Black
|Blacker
|Blackest
|White
|Whiter
|Whitest
|Bitter
|Bitterer
|Bitterest
|Sweet
|Sweeter
|Sweetest
|Sour
|Sourer
|Sourest
|Clean
|Cleaner
|Cleanest
|Dirty
|Dirtier
|Dirtiest
|Cold
|Colder
|Coldest
|Hot
|Hotter
|Hottest
Fast
|Faster
|Fastest
|Slow
|Slower
|Slowest
|Hard
|Harder
|Hardest
|Tough
|Tougher
|Toughest
|Soft
|Softer
|Softest
|Rich
|Richer
|Richest
|Poor
|Poorer
|Poorest
|Strong
|Stronger
|Strongest
|Weak
|Weaker
|Weakest
|Heavy
|Heavier
|Heaviest
Light
|Lighter
|Lightest
|Young
|Younger
|Youngest
|Old
|Older/Elder
|Oldest/Eldest
|Bright
|Brighter
|Brightest
|Clever
|Cleverer
|Cleverest
|Dear
|Dearer
|Dearest
|Loud
|Louder
|Loudest
|Near
|Nearer
|Nearest
|Soon
|Sooner
|Soonest
|Wise
|Wiser
|Wisest
|Pure
|Purer
|Purest
|Brave
|Braver
|Bravest
Active
|More Active
|Most Active
|Beautiful
|More Beautiful
|Most Beautiful
|Careful
|More Careful
|Most Careful
|Cheerful
|More Cheerful
|Most Cheerful
|Dangerous
|More Dangerous
|Most Dangerous
|Difficult
|More Difficult
|Most Difficult
|Diligent
|More Diligent
|Most Diligent
|Famous
|More Famous
|Most Famous
|Foolish
|More Foolish
|Most Foolish
|Harmful
|More Harmful
|Most Harmful
Honest
|More Honest
|Most Honest
|Important
|More Important
|Most Important
|Industrious
|More Industrious
|Most Industrious
|Intelligent
|More Intelligent
|Most Intelligent
|Interesting
|More Interesting
|Most interesting
|Popular
|More Popular
|Most Popular
|Powerful
|More Powerful
|Most Powerful
|Patient
|More Patient
|Most Patient
|Urgent
|More Urgent
|Most urgent
|Useful
|More useful
|Most Useful
Some adjectives have their comparative and Superlative degrees in an irregular pattern:
|Good, Well
|Better
|Best
|Bad, ill
|Worse
|Worst
|Much, Many
|More
|Most
|Little
|Less, Lesser
|Least
नीचे दिये गये वाक्यों में विषेषण शब्दों या विषेषण उपवाक्यों को गहरे काले अक्षरों में लिखा हुआ है.
Following are the sentences, where adjectives are written in bold letters.
- It is a bright
- Dehradun is a huge
- She is a very nice
- They are cute.
- They both are in a difficult
- I am taller than you.
First published: May 6, 2020, 2:34 PM IST