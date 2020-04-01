COVID-19: सफदरजंग हॉस्पिटल के दो रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित- सूत्र Delhi-Ncr News in Hindi
इससे पहले दिल्ली के दो मोहल्ला क्लीनिकों और एक कैंसर अस्पताल के डॉक्टर कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित पाए जा चुके हैं.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
Two resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi test positive for COVID-19: Official sources
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 1, 2020
Delhi: 2 resident doctors of Safdarjung hospital have tested positive for #COVID19 - a male doctor posted in COVID-19 unit and another resident doctor, a 3rd-year female PG student from Biochemistry department. According to the officials, she has a past travel history to aboard.
— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020
