COVID-19: सफदरजंग हॉस्पिटल के दो रेजिडेंट डॉक्‍टर कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित- सूत्र
Delhi-Ncr News in Hindi

News18Hindi
Updated: April 1, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
COVID-19: सफदरजंग हॉस्पिटल के दो रेजिडेंट डॉक्‍टर कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित- सूत्र
इससे पहले दिल्‍ली के दो मोहल्‍ला क्‍लीनिकों और एक कैंसर अस्‍पताल के डॉक्‍टर कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित पाए जा चुके हैं.

नई दिल्‍ली. देश की राजधानी के एक और बड़े हॉस्पिटल के दो डॉक्‍टरों के Coronavirus से संक्रमित होने का मामला सामने आया है. जानकारी के मुताबिक, COVID-19 पॉजिटिव पाए गए दोनों अस्‍पताल में रेजिडेंट डॉक्‍टर हैं. न्‍यूज एजेंसी PTI ने सूत्रों के हवाले से यह खबर दी है. बता दें कि इससे पहले दिल्‍ली के दो मोहल्‍ला क्‍लीनिकों और एक कैंसर अस्‍पताल के डॉक्‍टर कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित पाए जा चुके हैं.






First published: April 1, 2020, 3:48 PM IST
