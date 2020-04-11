अरविंद केजरीवाल बोले, PM नरेंद्र मोदी का लॉकडाउन बढ़ाने का फैसला सही Delhi-Ncr News in Hindi
अरविंद केजरीवाल ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के लॉकडाउन बढ़ाने के फैसले को सही ठहराया है. (फाइल फोटो)
अरविंद केजरीवाल (Arvind Kejriwal) ने ट्वीट कर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) के लॉकडाउन (Lockdown) बढ़ाने के फैसले को सही ठहराया है. केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट में लिखा है कि, 'आज, भारत की स्थिति कई विकसित देशों की तुलना में बेहतर है क्योंकि हमने लॉकडाउन की घोषणा जल्द कर दी थी.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 4:12 PM IST
PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 11, 2020
News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए दिल्ली-एनसीआर से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.