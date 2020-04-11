दिल्ली-एनसीआर

अरविंद केजरीवाल बोले, PM नरेंद्र मोदी का लॉकडाउन बढ़ाने का फैसला सही
Delhi-Ncr News in Hindi

News18Hindi
Updated: April 11, 2020, 4:12 PM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल बोले, PM नरेंद्र मोदी का लॉकडाउन बढ़ाने का फैसला सही
अरविंद केजरीवाल ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के लॉकडाउन बढ़ाने के फैसले को सही ठहराया है. (फाइल फोटो)

अरविंद केजरीवाल (Arvind Kejriwal) ने ट्वीट कर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) के लॉकडाउन (Lockdown) बढ़ाने के फैसले को सही ठहराया है. केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट में लिखा है कि, 'आज, भारत की स्थिति कई विकसित देशों की तुलना में बेहतर है क्योंकि हमने लॉकडाउन की घोषणा जल्द कर दी थी.

  News18Hindi
  Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 4:12 PM IST
नई दिल्ली. दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल (Arvind Kejriwal) ने शनिवार को अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट से ट्वीट कर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) के लॉकडाउन (Lockdown) बढ़ाने के फैसले को सही ठहराया है. केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट में लिखा है कि, 'आज, भारत की स्थिति कई विकसित देशों की तुलना में बेहतर है क्योंकि हमने लॉकडाउन की घोषणा जल्द कर दी थी. अगर लॉकडाउन को अभी रोक दिया जाता है, तो हम सभी लाभ खो देंगे. अपने देश की स्थिति और बेहतर करने के लिए लॉकडाउन का विस्तार करना जरूरी है.




First published: April 11, 2020, 4:02 PM IST
