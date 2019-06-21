मुस्लिम युवक का आरोप- जय श्रीराम नहीं बोला इसलिए मुझे पीटा
मोहम्मद मोमिन का आरोप है कि कार के अंदर बैठे कुछ लोगों ने उन्हें जय श्रीराम का नारा लगाने के लिए कहा था.
इस मामले में डीसीपी रोहिणी एसडी मिश्रा ने कहा कि हमने एक्सिडेंट का केस दर्ज किया है. हालांकि, मोहम्मद मोमिन ने दावा किया है कि तीन लड़के, जो एक सफेद कार में थे, ने उन्हें कुछ धार्मिक शब्द कहने के लिए कहा था, जब उन्होंने इनकार कर दिया, तो उन्होंने पीटा. अब हम इस आरोप का सत्यापन कर रहे हैं, सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच की जाएगी.
Delhi: Mohammad Momin who was injured after he was allegedly hit by a car in Rohini Sector 20 yesterday, says,"some people sitting inside the car asked me to say 'Jai shree ram' but I avoided them. They then verbally abused me&hit me with the car which has caused these injuries." pic.twitter.com/BN7zlzimJp— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019
SD Mishra, DCP Rohini: We have registered an FIR of accident. However, Mohammad Momin has claimed that three boys who were in a white car had asked him to say some religious word, when he refused, they hit him. Now we are verifying this allegation. CCTV footage will be examined. pic.twitter.com/adsPXduoFP
मोहम्मद मोमिन का आरोप है कि कार में मौजूद युवकों ने उसे धमकाया और गाली भी दी.
