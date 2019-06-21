होम » न्यूज » Delhi

मुस्लिम युवक का आरोप- जय श्रीराम नहीं बोला इसलिए मुझे पीटा

मोहम्मद मोमिन का आरोप है कि कार के अंदर बैठे कुछ लोगों ने उन्हें जय श्रीराम का नारा लगाने के लिए कहा था.

Updated: June 21, 2019, 10:51 PM IST
मुस्लिम युवक का आरोप- जय श्रीराम नहीं बोला इसलिए मुझे पीटा
मुस्लिम युवक के साथ मारपीट
दिल्ली के रोहिणी सेक्टर 20 में मोहम्मद मोमिन नाम के मुस्लिम युवक ने गुरुवार को घायल होने की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी. उनका कहना था कि उसे एक कार ने टक्कर मारी, जिसमें उसे चोट लगी. अब मोहम्मद मोमिन का आरोप है कि कार के अंदर बैठे कुछ लोगों ने उन्हें 'जय श्रीराम' का नारा लगाने के लिए कहा था. जब मैंने ऐसा नहीं किया तो मेरी पिटाई की गई, जिस कारण मुझे चोटें आई हैं.

इस मामले में डीसीपी रोहिणी एसडी मिश्रा ने कहा कि हमने एक्सिडेंट का केस दर्ज किया है. हालांकि, मोहम्मद मोमिन ने दावा किया है कि तीन लड़के, जो एक सफेद कार में थे, ने उन्हें कुछ धार्मिक शब्द कहने के लिए कहा था, जब उन्होंने इनकार कर दिया, तो उन्होंने पीटा. अब हम इस आरोप का सत्यापन कर रहे हैं, सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच की जाएगी.







मोहम्मद मोमिन का आरोप है कि कार में मौजूद युवकों ने उसे धमकाया और गाली भी दी.

