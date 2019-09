दाढ़ी और पगड़ी के चलते सिख युवक को मैनेजर ने नहीं दी Restaurant में एंट्री, की बदतमीजी

Loading...



View this post on Instagram



The apologies have come in and they ( @wequtub ) have accepted their fault on Behalf of their bad behaviour and his unjustified words by Ravi , their staff member / manager and we have decided to bring this to a close here . . As a redemption , a langer would be organised for street kids , details and minutes for which we are looking forward to . . An incredible thanks to Friends and each one of you , who gave us the strength and courage and became the spine of this cause and voice it out . . @wequtub @kanishktuteja @aanshusharmaa @ojasvitaaaa @maliksaaib . . Stand for yourself , stand for all. #wequtub #paramsahib