CBSE और अन्य बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के बाद, JEE Main 2021 अप्रैल सेशन को स्थगित करने की मांग

Like previous year,cases are to not going to come down before September(As it is following same trend)Based on last year bitter experience of repeated postponementremaining exam should be cancelled.Admission should be taken on the basis of Feb. & March exam#postponejee pic.twitter.com/nsT3pQ3D1y — V B (@vis_bandh) April 16, 2021

Please postpone JEE april attempt because of the increasing covid cases. Some people have to travel to give the examination and this can increase the risk of Covid.#postponejee #PostponeJEEApril @DrRPNishank — Asmit Agarwal (@AsmitAgarwal3) April 14, 2021

I'm not really sure whether these numbers really support the possibility of an exam of scale as large as #JEE to be conducted at this time, ofcourse unless until you want the exam centres to transform into covid hot-spots.#PostponeJEE @DG_NTA @DrRPNishank @EduMinOfIndia https://t.co/f3JcQtNqio — Kushal (@Kushal22102001) April 16, 2021

नई दिल्ली. फैल रहे कोरोना वायरस के चलते तमाम क्षेत्रों के साथ एजुकेशन भी प्रभावित है. सीबीएसई समेत बहुत से राज्य बोर्ड्स ने भी परीक्षाएं रद्द और स्थगित की हैं. अब देश भर के छात्र संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (जेईई) मुख्य 2021 अप्रैल सत्र को स्थगित करने पर जोर दे रहे हैं.जेईई मेन परीक्षा 27 से 30 अप्रैल के बीच 8 पारियों में आयोजित की जाएगी. अप्रेल जेईई-मेन सेशन की परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड अप्रैल के दूसरे सप्ताह यानी एक-दो दिन बाद कभी भी जारी हो सकते हैं.जेईई परीक्षा 2021 अप्रैल सत्र की परीक्षा तारीख: 27,28,29,30 अप्रैल 2021.जेईई परीक्षा 2021 मई सत्र की परीक्षा तारीख: 24,25,26 27,28 मई 2021.अप्रैल सेशन में सिर्फ पेपर 1 की होगी परीक्षाजेईई मेन अप्रैल और मई 2021 परीक्षा के लिए नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी ने नोटिस जारी करते हुए कहा है कि अप्रैल सेशन में सिर्फ पेपर 1 की परीक्षा होगी.पेपर -1 की परीक्षा, इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में केवल बीई और बीटेक में दाखिले के लिए होती है.जेईई मेन पेपर 2 ए (बी.आर्क) और 2बी (प्लानिंग) परीक्षा की बात करें तो उसका आयोजन अप्रैल न होकर मई सेशन में किया जाएगा.छात्र ट्विटर पर #postponejee के साथ JEE Main 2021 अप्रैल की परीक्षा को स्थगित करने पर जोर दे रहे हैं.हालांकि NTA द्वारा JEE Main 2021 अप्रैल परीक्षाओं को स्थगित करने के बारे में कोई घोषणा नहीं की गई है. परीक्षा 10 दिनों में होने वाली है लेकिन एडमिट कार्ड जारी नहीं किए गए हैं. छात्रों अपडेट के लिए एनटीए की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर नजर रखें.