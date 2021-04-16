भाषा चुनें
होम » न्यूज » Education News

CBSE और अन्य बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के बाद, JEE Main 2021 अप्रैल सेशन को स्थगित करने की मांग

जेईई मेन अप्रैल सत्र की परीक्षा से हर अपडेट यहां पढ़ें.

जेईई मेन अप्रैल सत्र की परीक्षा से हर अपडेट यहां पढ़ें.

NTA द्वारा JEE Main 2021 अप्रैल परीक्षाओं को स्थगित करने के बारे में कोई घोषणा नहीं की गई है.

  • Last Updated: April 16, 2021, 4:13 PM IST
नई दिल्ली. फैल रहे कोरोना वायरस के चलते तमाम क्षेत्रों के साथ एजुकेशन भी प्रभावित है. सीबीएसई समेत बहुत से राज्य बोर्ड्स ने भी परीक्षाएं रद्द और स्थगित की हैं. अब देश भर के छात्र संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (जेईई) मुख्य 2021 अप्रैल सत्र को स्थगित करने पर जोर दे रहे हैं.

जेईई मेन परीक्षा 27 से 30 अप्रैल के बीच 8 पारियों में आयोजित की जाएगी. अप्रेल जेईई-मेन सेशन की परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड अप्रैल के दूसरे सप्ताह यानी एक-दो दिन बाद कभी भी जारी हो सकते हैं.

परीक्षा की तारीख
जेईई परीक्षा 2021 अप्रैल सत्र की परीक्षा तारीख: 27,28,29,30 अप्रैल 2021.
जेईई परीक्षा 2021 मई सत्र की परीक्षा तारीख: 24,25,26 27,28 मई 2021.



अप्रैल सेशन में सिर्फ पेपर 1 की होगी परीक्षा
जेईई मेन अप्रैल और मई 2021 परीक्षा के लिए नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी ने नोटिस जारी करते हुए कहा है कि अप्रैल सेशन में सिर्फ पेपर 1 की परीक्षा होगी.

पेपर -1 की परीक्षा, इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में केवल बीई और बीटेक में दाखिले के लिए होती है.

जेईई मेन पेपर 2 ए (बी.आर्क) और 2बी (प्लानिंग) परीक्षा की बात करें तो उसका आयोजन अप्रैल न होकर मई सेशन में किया जाएगा.

छात्र ट्विटर पर #postponejee के साथ JEE Main 2021 अप्रैल की परीक्षा को स्थगित करने पर जोर दे रहे हैं.

हालांकि NTA द्वारा JEE Main 2021 अप्रैल परीक्षाओं को स्थगित करने के बारे में कोई घोषणा नहीं की गई है. परीक्षा 10 दिनों में होने वाली है लेकिन एडमिट कार्ड जारी नहीं किए गए हैं. छात्रों अपडेट के लिए एनटीए की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर नजर रखें.

कुछ ट्वीट्स यहां पढ़ें-

1
2345


