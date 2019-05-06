CBSE 10th result 2019: PM मोदी ने 10वीं बोर्ड में छात्रों की सफलता पर दी बधाई
सीबीएसई 10वीं के रिजल्ट को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, मानव संसाधन मंत्री प्रकाश जावेडकर और अन्य प्रसिद्ध लोगों ने छात्रों की सफलता पर बधाई दी है.
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने उम्मीद की है कि युवा मस्तिष्क लगातार हमें गौरवान्वित कर रहा है. साथ ही उन्होंने अभिभावकों और टीचर्स को भी बधाई दी है, जिनकी वजह से इतना बेहतर रिजल्ट आया.
Proud of my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X examinations. Wishing them the very best for their journey ahead. May these young minds continue making us proud. Congratulations also to their teachers and parents! #CBSE10thresult— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2019
मानव संसाधन मंत्री प्रकाश जावेडकर ने सीबीएसई रिजल्ट में कुल पासिंग प्रतिशत में हुई वृद्धि पर प्रसन्नता व्यक्त की है. साथ ही उन्होंने अगले साल 10वीं की परीक्षा में हिस्सा लेने वाले छात्रों को भी शुभकामना दी है.
Congratulations team #CBSE for conducting hassle-free & glitch-free Class X th Board examinations and declaring results in record time. @cbseindia29@HRDMinistry
@PIBIndia@MIB_India @KVS_HQ @kvsedu @CommissionerNVS @DDNewsLive @AkashvaniAIR
— Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 6, 2019
खेल और युवा मामले के राज्य मंत्री राजवर्धन सिंह राड़ौर ने सीबीएसई 10वीं परीक्षा में सफल छात्रों को बधाई दी और जिन्होंने सफलता प्राप्त नहीं की उनकों मंत्री ने कहा कि चैंपियन निराश न हों और अगले साल फिर से प्रयास करें.
10th board results are out & I’m so glad to see such young high achievers who successfully cleared life’s first big test. Those who couldn’t achieve what they were hoping for, don’t worry, champions - you’ll get many more chances to prove yourself. #CBSE10thresult
— Chowkidar Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 6, 2019
वहीं क्रेंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने अपनी पुत्रा जोइश के सीबीएसई की 10वीं परीक्षा के रिजल्ट के स्कोर पर गर्व किया.
10 th board results out . Daughter scored 82% . Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe.
— Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 6, 2019
ये भी पढ़ें: CBSE 10th result 2019: 99.85 % रिजल्ट के साथ त्रिवेंद्रम ने किया टॉप, जानिए किस पायदान पर है दिल्ली