CBSE 10th result 2019: PM मोदी ने 10वीं बोर्ड में छात्रों की सफलता पर दी बधाई

सीबीएसई 10वीं के रिजल्ट को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, मानव संसाधन मंत्री प्रकाश जावेडकर और अन्य प्रसिद्ध लोगों ने छात्रों की सफलता पर बधाई दी है.

Updated: May 6, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
CBSE 10th result 2019: PM मोदी ने 10वीं बोर्ड में छात्रों की सफलता पर दी बधाई
FILE PHOTO
सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंड्री एजुकेशन (CBSE) ने 10वीं के रिजल्ट को अचानक से जारी करके एक बार फिर से सबको अचम्भित किया है. ऐसा विश्वास किया जा रहा था कि इस सप्ताह के अंत में या फिर अगले हफ्ते में 10 वोर्ड का रिजल्ट जारी होगा. वहीं सीबीएसई 10वीं के रिजल्ट को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, मानव संसाधन मंत्री प्रकाश जावेडकर और अन्य प्रसिद्ध लोगों ने छात्रों की सफलता पर बधाई दी है.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने उम्मीद की है कि युवा मस्तिष्क लगातार हमें गौरवान्वित कर रहा है. साथ ही उन्होंने अभिभावकों और टीचर्स को भी बधाई दी है, जिनकी वजह से इतना बेहतर रिजल्ट आया.



मानव संसाधन मंत्री प्रकाश जावेडकर ने सीबीएसई रिजल्ट में कुल पासिंग प्रतिशत में हुई वृद्धि पर प्रसन्नता व्यक्त की है. साथ ही उन्होंने अगले साल 10वीं की परीक्षा में हिस्सा लेने वाले छात्रों को भी शुभकामना दी है.
खेल और युवा मामले के राज्य मंत्री राजवर्धन सिंह राड़ौर ने सीबीएसई 10वीं परीक्षा में सफल छात्रों को बधाई दी और जिन्होंने सफलता प्राप्त नहीं की उनकों मंत्री ने कहा कि चैंपियन निराश न हों और अगले साल फिर से प्रयास करें.



वहीं क्रेंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने अपनी पुत्रा जोइश के सीबीएसई की 10वीं परीक्षा के रिजल्ट के स्कोर पर गर्व किया.



फोटो
