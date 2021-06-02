भाषा चुनें
ये तो सच है कि भगवान है... CBSE 12वीं बोर्ड एग्जाम कैंसिल होने पर ऐसे मन रहा 'उत्सव'

12वीं के एग्जाम कैंसिल होने के बाद ट्विटर पर सीबीएसई मंगलवार से ट्रेंड में है. (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)

12वीं के एग्जाम कैंसिल होने के बाद ट्विटर पर सीबीएसई मंगलवार से ट्रेंड में है. (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)

CBSE 12th Board Examination Cancelled: 12वीं के एग्जाम कैंसिल होने के बाद ट्विटर पर सीबीएसई मंगलवार से ट्रेंड में है. लोग इस फैसले पर अलग-अलग तरह से रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं. एक तरफ पिछले साल जिन्होंने मेहनत से पढ़कर 12वीं पास की उन पर तंज कसा जा हा है, तो वहीं कुछ लोग सरकार के इस फैसले पर नाराजगी जता रहे हैं.

CBSE 12th Board Examination Cancelled: देशभर में कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (CBSE) 12वीं के एग्जाम को केंद्र ने रद्द कर दिया है. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में यह फैसला लिया गया. सीबीएसई 12वीं परीक्षा रद्द होने के बाद अब माना जा रहा है कि विभिन्न प्रवेश परीक्षाओं जैसे जेईई या नीट एग्जाम पर भी शिक्षा मंत्रालय या केंद्र सरकार ऐसा ही कोई फैसला ले सकती है. 12वीं की परीक्षा रद्द करने के फैसले के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर मीम्स की बाढ़ आ गई है.

12वीं के एग्जाम कैंसिल होने के बाद ट्विटर पर सीबीएसई मंगलवार से ट्रेंड में है. लोग इस फैसले पर अलग-अलग तरह से रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं. एक तरफ पिछले साल जिन्होंने मेहनत से पढ़कर 12वीं पास की लोग उन पर तंज कसा जा हा है, तो वहीं कुछ लोग सरकार के इस फैसले पर नाराजगी जता रहे हैं. इससे पहले 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को रद्द किया गया था.

देखिए सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का रिएक्शन-


केंद्र सरकार के इस फैसले से सीबीएसई कक्षा 12 बोर्ड परीक्षा के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने वाले 14 लाख से भी ज्यादा छात्रों को राहत मिली है. छात्र 12वीं परीक्षा के फैसले का एग्जाम स्थगित होने के बाद से इंतजार कर रहे थ. वहीं, सीआईएससीई ने भी 12वीं परीक्षा को रद्द करने का फैसला लिया है. बोर्ड के मुताबिक, जल्द ही रिजल्ट तैयार करने के तरीके को साझा किया जाएगा.

