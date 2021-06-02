ये तो सच है कि भगवान है... CBSE 12वीं बोर्ड एग्जाम कैंसिल होने पर ऐसे मन रहा 'उत्सव'
12वीं के एग्जाम कैंसिल होने के बाद ट्विटर पर सीबीएसई मंगलवार से ट्रेंड में है. (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
CBSE 12th Board Examination Cancelled: 12वीं के एग्जाम कैंसिल होने के बाद ट्विटर पर सीबीएसई मंगलवार से ट्रेंड में है. लोग इस फैसले पर अलग-अलग तरह से रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं. एक तरफ पिछले साल जिन्होंने मेहनत से पढ़कर 12वीं पास की उन पर तंज कसा जा हा है, तो वहीं कुछ लोग सरकार के इस फैसले पर नाराजगी जता रहे हैं.
CBSE 12th Board Examination Cancelled: देशभर में कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (CBSE) 12वीं के एग्जाम को केंद्र ने रद्द कर दिया है. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में यह फैसला लिया गया. सीबीएसई 12वीं परीक्षा रद्द होने के बाद अब माना जा रहा है कि विभिन्न प्रवेश परीक्षाओं जैसे जेईई या नीट एग्जाम पर भी शिक्षा मंत्रालय या केंद्र सरकार ऐसा ही कोई फैसला ले सकती है. 12वीं की परीक्षा रद्द करने के फैसले के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर मीम्स की बाढ़ आ गई है.
12वीं के एग्जाम कैंसिल होने के बाद ट्विटर पर सीबीएसई मंगलवार से ट्रेंड में है. लोग इस फैसले पर अलग-अलग तरह से रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं. एक तरफ पिछले साल जिन्होंने मेहनत से पढ़कर 12वीं पास की लोग उन पर तंज कसा जा हा है, तो वहीं कुछ लोग सरकार के इस फैसले पर नाराजगी जता रहे हैं. इससे पहले 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को रद्द किया गया था.
देखिए सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का रिएक्शन-
*CBSE Class 12 exams cancelled*Students who were not studying right now : #BigBreaking pic.twitter.com/JrMea8y7Bd— Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) June 1, 2021
Class 12 students after getting news of cancellation #cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/5KLkyqLAbe— Aryan Nandel (@iaryannandal) June 1, 2021
pic.twitter.com/W6KoQvp9HT— Shashwat Shukla (@shashwatshukla_) June 1, 2021
Class 12 students after getting news of cancellation. #cbseboardexams @cbseindia29 pic.twitter.com/BlUZC0Hmli— Aman Raj (@___amanraj_) June 1, 2021
Jee and neet students watching cbse students enjoying #cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/Rmry4Vh7JC— Anubhav Ghosh (@Golughosh19) June 1, 2021
#cbseboardexams#ModiHaiTohMumkinHaiMe to my future kids: pic.twitter.com/1HPJYnZG2M— Dishant Kumar (@iamdishantkumar) June 1, 2021
#cbseboardexams are cancel. topper student in this time pic.twitter.com/bJ9yFRlO2l— Ashish Prasad (@ashishprasad949) June 2, 2021
#cbseboardexams cancelledToppers - pic.twitter.com/i26TRSpTnw— Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) June 1, 2021
students after hearing CBSE Class 12 exams cancelled news #BigBreaking pic.twitter.com/iuxzIcr7mJ— ANSHUMAN MOHIL (@AnshumanMohil) June 1, 2021
Those who scored less marks in preboards -#cbseboardexams pic.twitter.com/buayZb78QR— Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) June 1, 2021
केंद्र सरकार के इस फैसले से सीबीएसई कक्षा 12 बोर्ड परीक्षा के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने वाले 14 लाख से भी ज्यादा छात्रों को राहत मिली है. छात्र 12वीं परीक्षा के फैसले का एग्जाम स्थगित होने के बाद से इंतजार कर रहे थ. वहीं, सीआईएससीई ने भी 12वीं परीक्षा को रद्द करने का फैसला लिया है. बोर्ड के मुताबिक, जल्द ही रिजल्ट तैयार करने के तरीके को साझा किया जाएगा.
#cbseboardexams#ModiHaiTohMumkinHaiClass 10th & 12th Exam Cancelled 🌝Students right now. pic.twitter.com/uo6SEjOw4Y— sarada prasad pradhan (@saradasolar) June 1, 2021
