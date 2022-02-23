Education

CTET Result 2021: 'चुनाव तय समय पर ही होता है, CTET रिजल्ट देने में मनमानी'

CTET 2021 Result : मार्कशीट डिजीलॉकर से भी डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे.

CTET Result 2021: सीबीएसई ने सीटीईटी रिजल्ट की संभावित तिथि 15 फरवरी बताई थी लेकिन अभी तक इसकी घोषणा नहीं हुई है. अभ्यर्थियों का कहना है कि सीबीएसई की ओर से कम से कम नोटिस जारी होना चाहिए.

    CTET Result 2021: केंद्रीय शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (सीटीईटी) के रिजल्ट में देर को लेकर अभ्यर्थी ट्विटर पर #ctetresult के साथ कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर कर रहे हैं. सीबीएसई ने सीटीईटी रिजल्ट की संभावित तिथि 15 फरवरी बताई थी लेकिन अभी तक इसकी घोषणा नहीं हुई है. अभ्यर्थियों का कहना है कि सीबीएसई की ओर से कम से कम नोटिस जारी होना चाहिए कि रिजल्ट कब जारी होगा. पढ़ें रिजल्ट का इंतजार कर रहे अभ्यर्थियों के तीखे ट्वीट.

    @who_vk हैंडल ने ट्वीट किया, नेताओ का रिजल्ट फिक्स रहता है. चुनाव तय समय पर ही होता है. पर छात्रों की परीक्षा समय पर हो इसके लिए कोई गंभीर नजर नही आता. रिजल्ट देने में मनमानी करते है. सबकुछ अपने मन से. अफसरशाही कूट कूट के भरी है सिस्टम में. जब तक कुछ बवाल नही होता, इनके कानो के नीचे जुएं नही रेंगते.

    @shubhamojha1203· ने CTET Result में देर को लेकर मज़ाक उड़ाया, उन्होंने कहा, CTET परिणाम आंसर की से भी लंबा पड़ गया. उत्तर कुंजी भी 3-4 घंटे मे मैच कर ली थी. रिजल्ट बनते-बनते ही 2 दिन निकल गए सीबीएसई के.

    पढ़ें बाकी ट्वीट्स-

    1-

    2-

    3-

    4-

    5-

    6-

    7-

