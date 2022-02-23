CTET Result 2021: 'चुनाव तय समय पर ही होता है, CTET रिजल्ट देने में मनमानी'

CTET Result 2021: केंद्रीय शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (सीटीईटी) के रिजल्ट में देर को लेकर अभ्यर्थी ट्विटर पर #ctetresult के साथ कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर कर रहे हैं. सीबीएसई ने सीटीईटी रिजल्ट की संभावित तिथि 15 फरवरी बताई थी लेकिन अभी तक इसकी घोषणा नहीं हुई है. अभ्यर्थियों का कहना है कि सीबीएसई की ओर से कम से कम नोटिस जारी होना चाहिए कि रिजल्ट कब जारी होगा. पढ़ें रिजल्ट का इंतजार कर रहे अभ्यर्थियों के तीखे ट्वीट.

@who_vk हैंडल ने ट्वीट किया, नेताओ का रिजल्ट फिक्स रहता है. चुनाव तय समय पर ही होता है. पर छात्रों की परीक्षा समय पर हो इसके लिए कोई गंभीर नजर नही आता. रिजल्ट देने में मनमानी करते है. सबकुछ अपने मन से. अफसरशाही कूट कूट के भरी है सिस्टम में. जब तक कुछ बवाल नही होता, इनके कानो के नीचे जुएं नही रेंगते.

@shubhamojha1203· ने CTET Result में देर को लेकर मज़ाक उड़ाया, उन्होंने कहा, CTET परिणाम आंसर की से भी लंबा पड़ गया. उत्तर कुंजी भी 3-4 घंटे मे मैच कर ली थी. रिजल्ट बनते-बनते ही 2 दिन निकल गए सीबीएसई के.

Don’t play with students emotions @cbseindia29 release the CTET results or atleast inform us about the date of result announcement or atleast the possible release date#ctetresult #CTET #CTET2021 #CBSE #ctetresult — SHAKEEB DARA (@shakeebdara) February 21, 2022

#ctetresult please give the result, we know you all are so busy but atlest have little time to notify us about when you going to give result or what is the issue. Please once think about us. Every minute is hard for us. Please dont play with our future. #ctet give result. — Rohan kumar (@Rohanku70842001) February 23, 2022

Dear @cbseindia29, When #CTETResult will be declared. Could you tell us a tentative date? Regularly (even 40-50 times a day) we are visiting on the website. We are getting depression and anxiety. You guise playing with our emotions.@dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia #CTETNews — Ajay Pathak (@ajaypathakppc) February 22, 2022

plz deaclear result as soon as possible u can not play with our emotin #ctetresult — Nargis Khan (@NargisK03578509) February 21, 2022

Such a careless attitude #CBSE . We hv expected a lit bit of professionalism and sincerity from ur side #CBSE. But u guys r total disappointment this time #CBSE . #ctetresult — Berozgaar (@Hpt___official) February 21, 2022

