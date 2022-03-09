CTET Results 2021 कब होगा जारी? कैंडिडेट्स ने ट्विटर पर रखी मांग

CTET Results 2021: केंद्रीय शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (सीटीईटी) 2021 के परिणाम केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, सीबीएसई की ओर से घोषित करने के लिए उम्मीदवार बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं. सीबीएसई ने पूरे भारत में 16 दिसंबर से 21 जनवरी तक कंप्यूटर आधारित (ऑनलाइन) मोड में सीटीईटी 2021 परीक्षा आयोजित की थी. तब से उम्मीदवार रिजल्ट का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं.

कैंडिडेट्स ने की सीटीईटी रिजल्ट की मांग

पहले ऐसी अफवाहें थीं कि बोर्ड 15 फरवरी को परिणाम घोषित करेगा. हालांकि, सीटीईटी 201 के परिणाम अभी भी घोषित नहीं किए गए हैं और न ही इस पर कोई अपडेट है कि बोर्ड परिणाम कब घोषित करेगा. सीटीईटी 2021 के परिणाम की मांग को लेकर अब अभ्यर्थियों ने ट्विटर पर अपनी बात रखी है. इसके लिए कैंडिडेट्स #ctetresult, #CTETResult2021, #CTET_RESULT_2022 जैसे हैशटैग के साथ अपनी बात रख रहे हैं.

Dear,CBSE

Please declare ctet result, without result we will not be able to participate in 7th phase recruitment process of Bihar, our future will be ruined. #ctetresult @cbseindia29 @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia — Rahul Jha (@merahuljha9) March 9, 2022

We as #CTET aspirants are teachers so we can’t take violence as the way of expressing. We are considered as the role models for the students.but everything has limit @cbseindia29 don’t make us do the things we never wanna do #ctetresult — N I D A L (@Nidal0069) March 9, 2022

Dear CBSE!

Are you sure that you are a central education board & not a circus? Delay in declaring results is still understandable but not giving any information on it is not. Millions of students & parents are left in lurch.#CBSE #cbseterm1result #CTET #ctetresult #CBSEResults — Gags (@Gagandeep4821) March 9, 2022

