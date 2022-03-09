logo

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISHবাংলা मराठीગુજરાતીঅসমীয়া ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडियाNews18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंडNews18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणाNews18 बिहार, झारखंडNews18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़News18 राजस्थान
ऐप डाउनलोड करेंNews18 for AndroidNews18 for iPhone
हमें फॉलो करें
  • CO-PRESENTING
  • CO-PRESENTING
  • ASSOCIATE PARTNER
  • ASSOCIATE PARTNER
rajokejanaadeshvidhasbhaaa2022
hand
upmap

उत्तर प्रदेश

punjab

पंजाब

uttrakand

उत्तराखण्ड

goa

गोवा

manipur

मणिपुर

Home /News /education /

ctet results 2021 when candidates demand for result on twitter

CTET Results 2021 कब होगा जारी? कैंडिडेट्स ने ट्विटर पर रखी मांग

CTET 2021 results Update: गुस्साए अभ्यर्थियों ने ट्वीटर पर चलाया हैशटैग.

CTET 2021 results Update: गुस्साए अभ्यर्थियों ने ट्वीटर पर चलाया हैशटैग.

CTET Results 2021: सीटीईटी 2021 के परिणाम की मांग को लेकर अब अभ्यर्थियों ने ट्विटर पर अपनी बात रखी है. इसके लिए कैंडिडेट्स #ctetresult, #CTETResult2021, #CTET_RESULT_2022 जैसे हैशटैग के साथ अपनी बात रख रहे हैं.

    चुनाव 2022

    CTET Results 2021: केंद्रीय शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (सीटीईटी) 2021 के परिणाम केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, सीबीएसई की ओर से घोषित करने के लिए उम्मीदवार बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं. सीबीएसई ने पूरे भारत में 16 दिसंबर से 21 जनवरी तक कंप्यूटर आधारित (ऑनलाइन) मोड में सीटीईटी 2021 परीक्षा आयोजित की थी. तब से उम्मीदवार रिजल्ट का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं.

    कैंडिडेट्स ने की सीटीईटी रिजल्ट की मांग
    पहले ऐसी अफवाहें थीं कि बोर्ड 15 फरवरी को परिणाम घोषित करेगा. हालांकि, सीटीईटी 201 के परिणाम अभी भी घोषित नहीं किए गए हैं और न ही इस पर कोई अपडेट है कि बोर्ड परिणाम कब घोषित करेगा. सीटीईटी 2021 के परिणाम की मांग को लेकर अब अभ्यर्थियों ने ट्विटर पर अपनी बात रखी है. इसके लिए कैंडिडेट्स #ctetresult, #CTETResult2021, #CTET_RESULT_2022 जैसे हैशटैग के साथ अपनी बात रख रहे हैं.

    ये भी पढ़ें-
    UP Board Exams 2022: यूपी बोर्ड 12वीं के छात्रों के लिए बड़ी खबर, इस डेट से शुरू होगी परीक्षा
    UP Board Exams 2022: 24 मार्च से शुरू होगी यूपी बोर्ड 10वीं की परीक्षा, तुरंत नोट करें डेटशीट

    यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022, ब्रेकिंग हिंदी न्यूज़, लाइव न्यूज अपडेट सबसे पहले News18 India पर। आज की ताजा खबरें, विश्लेषण, पांच राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनाव की खबरें पढ़ें सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट News18 हिंदी पर |

    Tags: Ctet, Education news

    विज्ञापन
    विज्ञापन

    फोटो

    और देखें

    राशिभविष्य

    मेष

    वृषभ

    मिथुन

    कर्क

    सिंह

    कन्या

    तुला

    वृश्चिक

    धनु

    मकर

    कुंभ

    मीन

    प्रश्न पूछ सकते हैं या अपनी कुंडली बनवा सकते हैं ।
    और भी पढ़ें
    विज्ञापन

    टॉप स्टोरीज

    अधिक पढ़ें

    अगली ख़बर