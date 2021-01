दिल्ली में खुल गए स्कूल, स्टूडेंट्स के आने का सिलसिला जारी, इन नियमों का करना होगा पालन

Govt, govt-aided/unaided schools re-opened in Delhi today for classes 10th & 12th, months after they were closed due to #COVID19

Had a review meeting with senior Education Dept officials. Everyone is excited and little nervous at having Class 10& 12 students back in schools from tmrw for practical/counselling. All preparations-sanitizers, masks, social distancing measures- are in place. Good luck to all! pic.twitter.com/KUp5WoAsZn