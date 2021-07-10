दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय रिजल्ट 2021 विभिन्न विषयों के लिए du.ac.in पर जारी

OUT NOW | Results
Within 8 days of June OBE'21 exams getting over, results for Sem6 students of the following UG courses have been declared:
👉https://t.co/X7nv402dOO (Hons.) Anthropology
👉BA(Hons.) Arabic
👉BA(Hons.) Bengali
Check 'Results' section on the official website.
— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 8, 2021
OUT NOW |Results
OBEJune 2021
👉 MSc Electronics
👉MSc Genetics
👉BSc H Chemistry
👉BSc Analytical Chemistry
👉BSc H Biological sciences
👉BSc H Geology
👉BSc Applied Life Sciences with
Agrochemicals
Check official website https://t.co/OQXcW4vnv0
— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 9, 2021