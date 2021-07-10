Education

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISHবাংলা मराठीગુજરાતીঅসমীয়া ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडियाNews18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंडNews18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणाNews18 बिहार, झारखंडNews18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़News18 राजस्थान
ऐप डाउनलोड करेंNews18 for AndroidNews18 for iPhone
हमें फॉलो करें
Trending Topics :#ModiCabinet2.0#DroneAttack#DeltaVariant#FightBackIndia

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय रिजल्ट 2021 विभिन्न विषयों के लिए du.ac.in पर जारी

रिजल्ट यूजी पीजी मई-जून सेमेस्टर 2, 4 और 6 के लिए जारी किए गए हैं.

विश्वविद्यालय ने कहा, "छात्रों को सलाह है कि वे भविष्य के उद्देश्यों के लिए अपने स्टेटमेंट ऑफ मार्क्स या स्कोर कार्ड को सेव कर लें."

  • Share this:
    नई दिल्ली. डीयू यूजी पीजी मई-जून सेमेस्टर 2, 4 और 6 के लिए परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित कर दिए गए हैं. दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय ने शुक्रवार को एमएससी इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, एमएससी जेनेटिक्स, बीएससी एच केमिस्ट्री, बीएससी एनालिटिकल केमिस्ट्री, बीएससी एच बायोलॉजिकल साइंसेज, बीएससी एच जियोलॉजी, बीएससी एप्लाइड लाइफ साइंसेज विद एग्रोकेमिकल्स के परिणाम जारी किए. इससे पहले, दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के छठे सेमेस्टर के परिणाम तीन पाठ्यक्रमों के लिए जारी किए गए थे, जिनमें बीएससी (एंथ्रोपोलॉजी) बीए (अरबी) और बीए (बंगाली) शामिल हैं. दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय ने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट du.ac.in पर स्नातक और स्नातकोत्तर परिणाम जारी किए हैं.

    विश्वविद्यालय ने कहा, "छात्रों को सलाह है कि वे भविष्य के उद्देश्यों के लिए अपने स्टेटमेंट ऑफ मार्क्स या स्कोर कार्ड को सेव कर लें."





    ये भी पढ़ें-
    School Reopen: हरियाणा और गुजरात में फिर से स्कूल खोलने की तैयारी, जानिए पूरी डिटेल
    अगले साल के लिए 10 वीं बोर्ड रिजल्ट का फार्मूला तय, बेस्ट ऑफ फाइव के आधार पर स्टूडेंट पास होगा या फेल
    Delhi University education news

    फोटो

    • दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय रिजल्ट 2021 विभिन्न विषयों के लिए du.ac.in पर जारी
    • ...
    • ...
    • ...