MP Board 10th English Model Paper 2023: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं इंग्लिश पेपर कैसा आएगा? यहां देखें मॉडल पेपर

नई दिल्ली (MP Board 10th English Model Paper 2023). मध्य प्रदेश बोर्ड कक्षा 10वीं की परीक्षा देने वाले स्टूडेंट्स के लिए मॉडल पेपर से तैयारी करना जरूरी है. मध्य प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट mpbse.nic.in पर सभी विषयों के मॉडल पेपर अपलोड किए हैं. स्टूडेंट्स को सलाह दी जाती है कि वह मॉडल पेपर से एमपी बोर्ड परीक्षा की तैयारी करें (MP Board Exam 2023).

Vowel and consonant sounds may be confused. Many dyslexics are left-handed or able to write with either hand. They often confuse left and right. Learning to speak may also be delayed beyond infancy. The condition seems to be inherited. It may persist into adulthood. However, with early recognition and specialized approaches to teaching reading, most dyslexics can learn to read. Some researchers believe that latent dyslexia may be aggravated by the way reading is taught. The modern whole word, or look-and-say, method seems to be more of a

hindrance to learning for dyslexics than it is for ordinary pupils.

The phonetic method of teaching students to learn letters and sound them out appears to achieve better reading results. The problem of words that cannot be sounded out-such as rough, laugh or through is-not solved by phonetics. These words must simply be memorized. However, for children with dyslexia the problem can be compounded by the failure of parents or teachers to recognize the condition. This can easily lead to emotional problems for dyslexic children, who cannot understand their failure to keep up with their classmates.

Questions:

(i) In Dyslexia, letters and figures often appear ___ 1

(a) blurred (b) reversed

(c) inverted (d) clustered

(ii) People suffering from dyslexia are often ___ 1

(a) far sighted (b) short sighted

(c) right-handed (d)left-handed

(iii) Dyslexia may ____ 1

(a) last till childhood (b) persist into adulthood

(c) be noticed during infancy (d) end when one goes to school

(iv) Which of these is similar in meaning to

the word ‘persist’?

(a) stop (b) give up (c) continue (d) close

(v)The problem of perception can be compounded by the failure of parents

and

(a)correct the child at infancy (b) recognize the condition 1

(c) provide treatment (d) understand the child

Section-C (Grammar)

Fill in the blanks:

(i)I haven’t bought _____ milk today. (some/any/many)

(ii)He is afraid ______ dogs. (from/of/to)

(iii) I ______ buy that mobile if I had money. (would/would have)

(iv)The Earth ………round the Sun. (move/moves/moving)

(v)He is ………. hour late. (a/an/the)

(vi)I am not going to office ______ I am ill. (and/so/because)

(vii)He knows the boy _____is wearing a blue shirt.

(which/who/where)

Do as directed:

(i)Aman is very intelligent. He can pass this exam easily. (Combine the

sentences using ‘so—-that’)

(ii) She does her work. (Change into negative)

(iii)She lived in Shivpuri. (Change into interrogative)

(iv)If you don’t come to school regularly, you won’t learn your lesson.

(Use ‘unless’ in place of ‘if’)

ये भी पढ़ें:

आसान नहीं है CBSE बोर्ड परीक्षा की डेटशीट तैयार करना, जानें क्यों होती है परेशानी

क्या आपने डेटिंग का कोर्स किया है? 5 अजब-गजब कोर्स कर देंगे हैरान

Tags: Board Exams 2023, Board Model Papers, English Learning, मध्य प्रदेश