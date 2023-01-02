MP Board 12th English Model Paper 2022: एमपी बोर्ड 12वीं इंग्लिश मॉडल पेपर यहां करें चेक

Q.1 Read the following extract and answer the questions that follow.

When I passed the town hall, there was a crowd in front of the bulletin-board.

For the last two years all our bad news had come from there-the lost battles,

the draft, the orders of the commanding officer-and I thought to myself,

without stopping. “What can be the matter. Now? “Then, as I hurried by as fast

as I could go, the blacksmith, Watcher, who was there, with his apprentice,

reading the bulletin, called after me, “Don’t go so fast, bub: you’ll get to your

school in plenty of time! “I thought he was making fun of me, and reached M

Hamel’s little garden all out of breath. Questions.

i. Where had all the bad news come from for last two years?

a. school b. Prussia

c. Alsace d. Bulletin-board

ii. What did the blacksmith say to Franz?

a. to read the bulletin-board b. to complete

his homework

c. to hurry to school d. to not go so fast

iii. What has M Hamel’s ‘little garden’ been referred to in this extract?

a. his home b. his school

c. his country d. his garden

iv. Which of these means ‘apprentice’?

a. mentor b. amateur

c. engineer d .writer

v. What was the motive of the blacksmith Watcher?

a. To ridicule Franz

b. To boost the morale of Franz

c. To dominate little Franz

d. To make him realize the importance of his

mother tongue

Q.2.Read the following extracts and answer the questions that follow.

(A) When Aunt is dead, her terrified hands will lie

Still ringed with ordeals she was mastered by.

The tigers in the panel that she made

Will go on prancing, and unafraid.

Questions:

i. The above extract has been taken from—

a. Keeping Quiet b. Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers

c. A Roadside Stand d. A Thing of Beauty

ii. Who will go on prancing?

a. aunt b. tigers

c. both a and b d. none of the above

iii. The word ‘terrified’ means—

a. frightened b. excited

c. tire d. pleased.

(B). The injured man was an American. As his cap fell off, they saw his wet,

yellow – coloured hair which had not been cut for a long time. He was young,

his face had such marks which indicated that he had been tortured. He had a

rough, unkempt yellow – coloured beard. As he had fainted, he did not know

of the presence of Sadao and Hana.

Now Sadao remembered the wound, and with his expert fingers he began to

search for it. Blood flowed freshly at his touch. On the right side of his lower

back Sadao saw that a gun wound had been reopened. The flesh was

blackened with powder. Sometime, not many days ago, the man had been shot

and had not been tended. It was bad chance that the rockhead struck the wound.

Questions:

i. Who was the injured man?

a. British b. American

c. Japanese d. Indian

ii. How did the man get injured?

a. by gun b. by stones

c. by sword d. none of the avobe

iii. Who was Sadao?

a. a soldier b. a fisherman

c. a doctor d. a farmer

iv. The face of the injured man indicated

a. that he was in pain b. that he was tortured

c. that he was old d. that he was handsome

